The Kings Crown Themselves Against The Lakers; Dallas Gets Embarrassed Again

12.27.11
Lamar Odom, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul aren’t walking through that door. The Lakers are what they are right now: an 0-2 team searching for a spark. They took a beheading at the hands of the Kings last night in Sacramento, 100-91 and while everyone wants to drive the stake into them after two games, maybe we should just give some credit to the Kings. Tyreke Evans (20 points on 13 shots) was a monster again last night, and Marcus Thornton (27 points on 13 shots) was dropping bombs on ’em Outkast-style throughout the second half. Every time L.A. threatened, one of those two made a big offensive play, or DeMarcus Cousins out-hustled everyone in yellow for the ball. You’re not winning a game if you can’t get a loose ball or defensive rebound down the stretch. We know what Evans can do. We hope you know what Thornton can do (He might be that team’s closer.). But what about Cousins? He looked like Dave Cowens in the second half. He beat Pau Gasol to multiple loose balls and then took a charge on Kobe Bryant that iced the game. The Kings were up 78-64 after the third and while Kobe (29 points), and surprisingly Metta World Peace (19 points), were doing all they could to keep L.A. close, everything came so much easier for Sacramento. While their offense often appears like some All-Star AAU team that was scrapped together for a weekend at the last minute, the talent is obvious … At one point in the second half, the Lakers had a lineup of Steve Blake, Matt Barnes, Troy Murphy, World Peace and Luke Walton. Take away the mystique of those Laker uniforms and that lineup is gonna make you throw up … The Mavs were so disgusting that Sean Williams actually did throw up on the bench. Seriously. Denver came into Dallas and beat the defending champs 115-93, boosted by a 20-0 spurt in the second quarter that had the Mavs getting booed off the floor by their own fans. Is it too early to sound the alarm? That’s two lazy blowouts in a row. Denver dominated in the paint during the first half, shot nearly 50 percent, beat Dallas by 10 on the glass and Ty Lawson ran through the Mavs’ defense at will, scoring 27 and barely missing a shot for half the game. Dirk had 20, but outside of the Big German, no Mav did anything whatsoever … One day after pulling off a late-game comeback in L.A., the Bulls were unable to do it again, losing to the Warriors 99-91. How good is Stephen Curry? Despite an ankle problem that forced him to leave with five minutes left after rolling it again, Curry controlled the entire flow of the game, getting the better of Derrick Rose on his way to 21 points, seven rebounds, 10 dimes and six steals. He even threw two perfect moonshot lobs from midcourt. Monta Ellis added 26 and seven assists of his own … Keep reading to hear about the most entertaining game of the night …

