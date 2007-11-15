Brent Price is the Only One Not Participating

Remember when the Sacramento Kings were fun to watch?
Impressive. Doug Christie actually got permission from his wife to pose in this pic.
If Brent Price is number 25, then his hands are seen behind Peja and Chris’s heads, which impede the sight of his hands
Just realized how many good players were on that team, and the only thing that stood in their way? ROBERT HORRY.
Damn, that seems so long ago when they were actually relevant in the Western Conference.
What a great rilvary for a few years with the Lake Show! But we always got the best of em!! Queens…
Who knew that the best ‘in-5-years’ player on that roster was Gerald Wallace? Well I did, but really though.
It’s like looking at a pic of your hot ass ex-girfriend after you’ve been married 5 years to a hen-pecking hag with potential. All you fake show rejects – keep in mind that the real Finals took place in the west for three years straight, and that no one else on the planet could match up with you for seven games besides Sacto during that time. The queens comments seem like the only thing you band wagon bastards have to hold onto now that the Kobe Kupcake Buss is rolling down hill. See you in the sewer, especially after Kobe catches a plane to anywhere but LA. Oh, and I bet Christie didn’t have to hand signal for permission to dent Fox’s girlie grill (twice)….Smell ya later smog suckers!
