The Knicks and Magic Battle Like It’s the NBA Playoffs; Maverick Guards Are Killers

#Kobe Bryant #New York Knicks #Dwight Howard #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
03.02.11 7 years ago 51 Comments

Knicks/Magic was easily the best game on Tuesday’s run of NBA matchups with Melo, STAT and Dwight battling with playoff-like intensity in an extremely physical game in an electric arena … When the Knicks came out and started 6-9 Shawne Williams on Dwight Howard, we thought Howard was poised to get himself a 40/20 night (as did Dwight, we’re assuming). And after he steamrolled his way to 22 first half points, he was well on his way. Howard ended up with 30 points, 16 boards and five blocks in a 116-110 win for Orlando … Dwight Howard will beast any team’s front line, but with the Knicks, it seemed to make their front court deficiencies all the more glaring. They have zero depth along their front line, making defending opposing bigs an adventure. And their rebounding? Abysmal. Amar’e Stoudemire played 38 minutes and had only two rebounds (with zero defensive boards)! Their leading rebounder was Landry Fields with 11, and at least half of them were hustle boards tracking down long misses … Another glaring Knicks issue following the Melo trade? Defending quick guards. Chauncey Billups may have gone for 30 last night, but he got his face shot off by Jameer Nelson in the second half. Billups was totally unable to stay in front of Jameer or keep up with him through ball screens as Nelson got 23 of his 26 points in the second half … The game ball might have to go to Quentin Richardson. Stan Van Gundy dusted off Q and had him harass Carmelo into a brutal 8-24 shooting mess. Clyde Frazier was impressed too, noting that Q “has lost a lot of weight. He had chubbed up at one time.” … The Sixers tried to keep their momentum rolling at home against the Mavericks, but it wasn’t meant to be as the Jason Kidd/Jason Terry combo performed open heart surgery on the Sixers’ young backcourt in a 101-93 Mavs’ W … Kidd knocked out a 13-point, 13-dime, 10-board triple-double and The Jet went for 30, sticking jumper after jumper in the faces of Lou Williams and Jrue HolidayRead More

