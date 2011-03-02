The Knicks and Magic Battle Like It’s the NBA Playoffs; Maverick Guards Are Killers

Knicks/Magic was easily the best game on Tuesday’s run of NBA matchups with Melo, STAT and Dwight battling with playoff-like intensity in an extremely physical game in an electric arena … When the Knicks came out and started 6-9 Shawne Williams on Dwight Howard, we thought Howard was poised to get himself a 40/20 night (as did Dwight, we’re assuming). And after he steamrolled his way to 22 first half points, he was well on his way. Howard ended up with 30 points, 16 boards and five blocks in a 116-110 win for Orlando … Dwight Howard will beast any team’s front line, but with the Knicks, it seemed to make their front court deficiencies all the more glaring. They have zero depth along their front line, making defending opposing bigs an adventure. And their rebounding? Abysmal. Amar’e Stoudemire played 38 minutes and had only two rebounds (with zero defensive boards)! Their leading rebounder was Landry Fields with 11, and at least half of them were hustle boards tracking down long misses … Another glaring Knicks issue following the Melo trade? Defending quick guards. Chauncey Billups may have gone for 30 last night, but he got his face shot off by Jameer Nelson in the second half. Billups was totally unable to stay in front of Jameer or keep up with him through ball screens as Nelson got 23 of his 26 points in the second half … The game ball might have to go to Quentin Richardson. Stan Van Gundy dusted off Q and had him harass Carmelo into a brutal 8-24 shooting mess. Clyde Frazier was impressed too, noting that Q “has lost a lot of weight. He had chubbed up at one time.” … The Sixers tried to keep their momentum rolling at home against the Mavericks, but it wasn’t meant to be as the Jason Kidd/Jason Terry combo performed open heart surgery on the Sixers’ young backcourt in a 101-93 Mavs’ W … Kidd knocked out a 13-point, 13-dime, 10-board triple-double and The Jet went for 30, sticking jumper after jumper in the faces of Lou Williams and Jrue Holiday … Read More …
The Knicks and Magic Battle Like It’s the NBA Playoffs; Maverick Guards Are Killers
Knicks/Magic was easily the best game on Tuesday’s run of NBA matchups with Melo, STAT and Dwight battling with playoff-like intensity in an extremely physical game in an electric arena … When the Knicks came out and started 6-9 Shawne Williams on Dwight Howard, we thought Howard was poised to get himself a 40/20 night (as did Dwight, we’re assuming). And after he steamrolled his way to 22 first half points, he was well on his way. Howard ended up with 30 points, 16 boards and five blocks in a 116-110 win for Orlando … Dwight Howard will beast any team’s front line, but with the Knicks, it seemed to make their front court deficiencies all the more glaring. They have zero depth along their front line, making defending opposing bigs an adventure. And their rebounding? Abysmal. Amar’e Stoudemire played 38 minutes and had only two rebounds (with zero defensive boards)! Their leading rebounder was Landry Fields with 11, and at least half of them were hustle boards tracking down long misses … Another glaring Knicks issue following the Melo trade? Defending quick guards. Chauncey Billups may have gone for 30 last night, but he got his face shot off by Jameer Nelson in the second half. Billups was totally unable to stay in front of Jameer or keep up with him through ball screens as Nelson got 23 of his 26 points in the second half … The game ball might have to go to Quentin Richardson. Stan Van Gundy dusted off Q and had him harass Carmelo into a brutal 8-24 shooting mess. Clyde Frazier was impressed too, noting that Q “has lost a lot of weight. He had chubbed up at one time.” … The Sixers tried to keep their momentum rolling at home against the Mavericks, but it wasn’t meant to be as the Jason Kidd/Jason Terry combo performed open heart surgery on the Sixers’ young backcourt in a 101-93 Mavs’ W … Kidd knocked out a 13-point, 13-dime, 10-board triple-double and The Jet went for 30, sticking jumper after jumper in the faces of Lou Williams and Jrue Holiday … Read More …
Kidd got a triple double? Dude is close to 40 and still balling! Philly backcourt outta be ashamed of themselves!
pull a 40 out for my homie Carlos Arroyo..
Jason Kidd is the new John Stockton. Always in the playoffs but never good enough to win it all. Think of it, both of them have been involved in back-to-back championship series.
uh oh, looks like the Knicks have the same glaring weaknesses as the Heat! when will teams learn! LOL!
I got a feeling Miami will regret cuting Arroyo
Danny Ainge is somewhere looking at the Heat and Knicks donut of a team… and he’s regretting the Perkins deal.
In 2 years, the Celtic roster will be Rondo and a bunch of guys who could play the leading role in A Weekend at Bernies. The walking dead.
Knicks need a center and another quality guard…then they will be good! Troy Murphy would have helped as well. They will need to address these 2 spots in the off season or they are doomed to hover at the #4 or #5 seed in the East for years to come…
Bring back Jamal Crawford!!! Most underrated Knick in the last 10 years!
Click name: Orlando might’ve beaten the Knicks but Billups dimed Amar’e on a sweet between the legs pass. That’s how you run the pick-and-roll.
FYI fantasy heads, Billups is unlikely to play tonight after getting injured late in the game.
@alf – Kidd took a team with Kerry Kittles, Keith Van Horn, Kenyon Martin & Jim McIlvaine as his starting unit to back-to-back finals, that is no joke. How he didnt get MVP his first year is unbelievable
@ 19: Damn man, you went a little farther with McIlvaine there, about 3 years farther . Kidd’s starting C was Todd Macullough.
Nice win over the Knicks…. And the 8-24 mess??? Arent you use to seeing Melo put up those kind of numbers? He’s a talented pure scorer, but he the shots he has to take to score points is atrocious. That’s what I was telling fools here who keep insisting ‘Melo has always been a leader’. How can you fucking lead a team when one of you’re teams problem is you missing a shitload of shots?
thanks for having mercy on the Spurs and barely mentioning them. that game was awful.
I expect the Spurs will lose a lot more games than anticipated, but the key for that team is to just be healthy and in sync for the playoffs.
I think the Nuggets are better than the Knicks right now….
Knicks weaknesses before the Melo trade. Depth, Rebounding & Defence.
Knicks weaknesses after the Melo trade. Depth, Rebounding & Defence…But at least they can score 110 a game now…
Is anyone else feeling the Magic to make the finals again. They bin having a rocky season, but in the playoffs, no one is fucking with Dwight.
Shaq is like 100 years old, Noah is just annoying, Horford isnt big enough and the less said about the Heat and Knicks bigs the better.
i wonder what odds i could get on Mavs-Magic in june..
at last, some perimeter D! thank the lord for Q. need to see more of him come playoff time, for sure.
and is it just me, or is Bass featuring less these days? is he still struggling to regain full fitness or somethin’?
if the backcourt can keep playing well, I have faith we’ll beat Boston. without Perk they will struggle to live with The Big Man in the middle. Chicago will be trickier, simply because D-Rose is fucking bananas and will destroy Jameer and Gil, but if we slow it down and play it through Dwight we can take them too.
@ 24:
Feeling real good right now, brother. Of course, it looks like we could reach the Finals again, and of course people will doubt us AGAIN. Some fools would actually take the ‘Instant Contender’ Knicks over us.
But seeing Dwight just plain dominating… Damn, that makes me smile.
Frustrating last night to watch the Knicks let that game slip away. Jameer Nelson stole the superman cape for Dwight and just went off!!!!! Melo took a couple of bad shots down the stretch but you won’t hear anyone complain if they go in. Golden chance for the Knicks to cash one in while Hedo was out early. Still don’t know what to make of the Knicks yet, they seem to be a few pieces away but can certainly win a first round series and scare the hell out of a few other teams in the process.
Lmao at the Lake Show messing around with the Wolves last night. Thank goodness their front line is finally awake because they shot it terribly last night. Thankfully Kobe didn’t go into full blown ball jack mode and Pau had a nice game. Now onto Friday where the Show gets to play their arch nemesis…yes somehow it is the Bobcats!
I’m ready for the playoffs, so much excitement in the L right now.
melo taking bad shots down the stretch I can live with, but when Toney Douglas thinks he is Mr Big Shot you have to question his mental capacity
@Q.Q. – McIlvaine/MacCulloch = tomato/tomato. My point was Kidd took a team of bums to the NBA finals, 2 years in a row. To say he wasnt good enough to get it done was a bit harsh from alf
Taking a team with Jim McIlvaine on the finals automatically makes Kidd the best point guard ever.
At least Todd Macullough can catch the ball and not turn it over after 2 seconds.
anyone catch the layup from Jameer in the 4th quarter? He lost his dribble in the paint, had a hard time picking it up, picked it up, gathered, and then went up.. all in front of Melo. Defensive stopper right there
@LMNOP: “Knicks weaknesses before the Melo trade. Depth, Rebounding & Defence.
Knicks weaknesses after the Melo trade. Depth, Rebounding & Defence…But at least they can score 110 a game now…”
Check that… they’ve BEEN scoring 110+ points. That’s why I still think trading all those players for him was a mistake. Melo gives you points, and some defence when he wants to. The problem is he usually doesn’t want to play D, and a lot of the shots he takes aren’t within the flow of the offense.
baron beard
he did it because the east sucked (you left out rj) now the reason he didnt get the mvp was because there was a pf out west that put up 25.5ppg 12.7rbs 3.7apg 2.5bpg
leading his team to a 58-24 record. kidd 14 and 10 shooting an awesome 44percent while leading his team to a 52-30 record (again playin in the east) slightly a worse year (going by stats) than the one before.
so again how was kidd the mvp?? that makes him overrated this past decade that people thing he shoulda been the mvp hell it shouldnt have been this close to start with.
@ barons
“Kidd took a team with Kerry Kittles, Keith Van Horn, Kenyon Martin & Jim McIlvaine as his starting unit to back-to-back finals, that is no joke.”
Wasn’t RJ starting over Kittles? and others already brought up McCullough.
and with all due respect to Kidd but the East was 100% complete SHIT those years. MJ critics say he dominated his era because the other teams were shit…. but have they looked at the East in the early 2000s? The conference was crap.
The East wasn’t THAT bad. Jersey had to go through Reggie’s Pacers, Pierce’s Celtics (During Pierce’s peak), and the Wallace/Chauncey Pistons, who won the NBA championship the year after the Nets went to their second Finals.
@alf — So when you think of Stockton, your first thought is of a guy who could never win it all? Only one team can win the championship in a given year. I think we’re being too hard on guys who fall short despite some amazing careers (Kidd, Stockton, Iverson, LeBron, etc.).
@QQ — Why do you hate Melo so much?
austin
reggies pacers??? goh reggie was dying.
pistons pre sheed??? again goh you made it sound like they were the pistons that went to 50 straight conference finals.
pierces celts??? the one with his best teammate was antoine walker???
austin now that you reminded me of the competition out east its even more garbage than i remembered.
you had spurs , kings , lakers and dallas killing each other out west and needing 50 wins goh with the east crap. the nets dont make it outta the first round out west those seasons.
btw stockton was good enough to win it was his sidekick (yeah i said it sidekick) who was so anticlutch that forced stock to retire without a ring.
@ Jay, yeah i was being facetious (i think thats the right word)
pretty much the same team pre trade as post trade, except now they dont have any money left to adress any of the basketball issues.
@Ian — The 2002 Pacers had Reggie (16.5 ppg, dropped 31 in the decisive Nets/Pacers Game 5), Jermaine O’Neal (19-10-2, All-Star, All-NBA Third Team), Ron Artest (one year away from his first All-Defensive Team) and Brad Miller (13-8, one year away from his first All-Star team).
The ’02 Celtics were led by Pierce (26 ppg, 7 rpg) who led the NBA in total points and was All-NBA Third Team. And say what you want about ‘Toine, but he averaged 22-8 that year and made the All-Star Game.
The ’03 Pistons did win 50 games with Chauncey, Rip, Tayshaun and Ben Wallace. Ben was an All-Star starter and won DPOY that year, and was All-NBA 2nd Team. Rip averaged 19.7 ppg and Chauncey averaged 16 ppg. And Corliss Williamson was one year removed from winning 6th Man of the Year. That team was very good, and like I said, the next year they won a championship.
ok austin even worse the nets needed 5 games to beat an old reggie(btw that buzzer beater shouldnt have counted)
so what if u avg 22 ppg if you take 500 threes a game and make 3 toine sucks and pierce only had that decent playoff run.
pistons really? who considered them title contenders?? say what you want but the east sucked and everyone knows it.
the best team out east couldnt beat one of the top 6 teams out west.
besides look at what you have to get thru to make the finals
1 and old reggie
2 pierce with walker
3 pistons without sheed
out west you had clearly the best 4 teams in the league by far and you are givin me reggie and pierce??? hell carter made a second round game 7 the year before again big deal.
big deal.
the pacers dont make the playoffs out west for sure and the other teams prob miss out also if the had to go 4 games vs the west instead of 2. the nets make it but get bounced rather easily in the first round.
How do you explain Stockton rolling through the West for back to back Finals?
@Ian
I don’t think you’ve seen or don’t remember the East at that time and you’re just stating your opinions based on assumptions.
@Ian — The best team in the East in ’04 beat the BEST team in the West, so why would you say they couldn’t beat the top six? And don’t give all the credit to Sheed. In the 2004 playoffs he shot 17-for-70 beyond the arc. He was helping Detroit AND hurting them.
Now against the top six teams in the West in 2003, the Nets went 3-5 against San Antonio, 0-2 vs Sacramento, 0-2 vs Dallas, 2-0 vs Minnesota, 2-0 vs the Lakers, and 2-0 vs Portland. That’s 9-9 overall. Not terrible at all.
Cosign AB #35… “@alf â€” So when you think of Stockton, your first thought is of a guy who could never win it all? Only one team can win the championship in a given year. I think we’re being too hard on guys who fall short despite some amazing careers (Kidd, Stockton, Iverson, LeBron, etc.)”
Couldn’t have said it better. Rings aren’t exactly a good measurement of greatness. If it were, Horry > Barkley.
And regarding the East in early 2000s… teams weren’t THAT bad, but it wasn’t like there were contenders in the East. Some may say it wasn’t that bad, on the other side of the coin, the teams weren’t good either.
@LMNOP … my bad, I can’t sense facetiousness over text.
top gun
sorry but apparently i am the only one that remembers the east.
austin 04 isnt 02 that is the season barons beard is talking about. the mvp voting. kidd had no business being that close to duncan. again the 04 team that beat the lakers wasnt the 02 nets. your comment about sheed is kinda off he was helping as much as he was hurting the team?? really?? the nets dont make it out of the first round out west. yeah they went 9-9 so u assume they go 18-18 if they had to play 4 games vs the west right?? doesnt that change their overall record and drops them to a mid 40s win team??? that sir is a 6-8th seed out west that year.
keep sleepin on my Magic. Heat gotta see us too.
[ufrsports.com]
If I may, let me have the last say on this whole Stockton and Kidd issue.
To me, Stockton was the best point guard of all time. As a Jazz fan, it doubles the pain that he and the team lost twice in the finals.
The Kidd comparison was about their longevity, competitiveness even at an advanced age, and the fact that they continue to make their teammates better.
That said, I believe Dallas will be in the playoffs again but I do not see them winning it all.
When Kidd plays his final playoff game, I wish the crowd would give him a standing ovation at the end of the game much like like what the people of Sacramento did for Stockton and Karl Malone.
Because just like what Austin Burton and Jay said, these are great athletes who have contributed so much to the game.
@ AB:
Here’s the deal, man: I don’t hate Melo on what he can do best: scoring. I can agree that he is a legitimate star.
What I don’t understand is people saying he is a leader if he takes a shitload of shots to score and WON’T ever try to defend.
As an NBA fan, don’t you have any issue with that? So called superstars NOT giving the effort for their team?
Page 2 still not working for me. Using Chrome.