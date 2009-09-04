The Knicks Finally Do Something Right

If you ask me, NBA GMs are just trying to clear their desk before the long weekend. First we hear restricted free agent Ramon Sessions signs an offer sheet with the Timberwolves, then we hear that restricted free agent David Lee is expected to sign a one-year deal (somewhere in the $6 million-to-$8 million range) with the Knicks at some point after Labor Day. All I can say is it’s about time.

According to ESPN.com’s Andrew Marchand, “The only way the deal with Lee wouldn’t get done is if another team offers the Knicks a sign-and-trade scenario for a player the Knicks like at least as much as Lee and still allows for future financial flexibility.” But to date, no sign-and-trades have materialized and sources say Walsh doesn’t expect any to magically appear over the weekend.

As I wrote last week, deal or no deal, Lee cannot be happy with this situation. But at least if this deal comes to fruition, it’d be better than the $2.5 million qualifying offer that was on the table.

What do you think?

Source: ESPN.com

