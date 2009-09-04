The Knicks Finally Do Something Right

If you ask me, NBA GMs are just trying to clear their desk before the long weekend. First we hear restricted free agent Ramon Sessions signs an offer sheet with the Timberwolves, then we hear that restricted free agent David Lee is expected to sign a one-year deal (somewhere in the $6 million-to-$8 million range) with the Knicks at some point after Labor Day. All I can say is it’s about time.
According to ESPN.com’s Andrew Marchand, “The only way the deal with Lee wouldn’t get done is if another team offers the Knicks a sign-and-trade scenario for a player the Knicks like at least as much as Lee and still allows for future financial flexibility.” But to date, no sign-and-trades have materialized and sources say Walsh doesn’t expect any to magically appear over the weekend.
As I wrote last week, deal or no deal, Lee cannot be happy with this situation. But at least if this deal comes to fruition, it’d be better than the $2.5 million qualifying offer that was on the table.
What do you think?
Source: ESPN.com
Does anyone think NY is gonna land a top free agent other than Amare in next year’s offseason?
They been gunnin’ for LeBron since 2003…
they wont get a superstar(James,Wade) but will be able to build the team in Mike D’s image, with Amare, Bosh, or Joe Johnson as the building blocks…
Lee may be disappointed. But its not at the Knicks. There must be a reason he didnt get even ONE offer from any other team. All that happened is the Knicks exercised patience and their clear plan to at least have flexibility for 2010, 2011. Unless Lee is living under a rock, he knew this would be the case. Lebron would be nice to have obviously, but if they dont get him, they are still not financially bound to bad contracts past 2011. As a Knicks fan, I am very excited about the direction of our team.
Who’s going to go to NY if there are no good players already on the team? Does any of the execs consider that? D.Lee would be perfect to compliment any of the superstars they are planning on offering. Al Harrington, L.Hughes, W.Chandler, and a few of the other players on the roster are not the type of guys any star would want to try to win a championship with , let alone play with.
Chandler,Gallo,Lee,Nate and Al are a better supporting cast than Cleveland’s.
I truly believe Gallo will be a very good NBA player, he has all the tools. If he’s healthy, of course.
I still and probably will never believe that Lee’s game is worth 6-8 million per year. All he does well is rebound and thinking about it the Knicks were a perimeter team so only Lee and the opposing teams center were down low and he should be quicker to the ball than a center. Besides that though he’s horrible on defense, it’s like he has mad hops and he’s scared to use them. it’s like that movie Swingers, “you’re a bear with big claws and your playing with the rabbit, just pawing at it…”
Lee is scoring more points in Mike D’s system but the rebounding was there since Thomas was running things. If I’m not mistaken, wasn’t he averaging 10 boards per game as a reserve for Larry Brown?
I don’t think he deserves $10M, but I’d pay him $7M no problem.
crazy world that Andy Varejao can get $50+MM over a bunch of year and Lee barely got 1 year deal.
NY signed the player nobody else wants.Hooray!
be glad we aren’t living in that varejao world anymore.
also be glad that the knicks didnt max out lee when no one else wanted him. (like H20)
seriously, its like the knicks are damned if they do, damned if they don’t
Shit im glad we just get to NOT hear about him for another year..
Between him and Sessions it was turning into a carshow showing only a pinto and box chev..
Knicks need to have something on the roster to attract players in 2010. Going to be a barren wasteland.
Question now is who does the job at shooting guard? Chandler would be out of position, Harrington too. And Hughes has shown that he isn’t a difference maker. Remember, if this team misses the playoffs, they give Utah a lottery pick. Those two strikes will hurt team PR, thus hurt recruiting. With Lee coming back, and hopefully Nate, we can focus on Gallos improvement, and auditioning Curry and Jefferies.
NOw I want to see a Harrington and Mobely for McGrady move. Houston gets a scorer in Harrington who keeps season ticket holders from giving up on the team while the knicks might get a shooting guard who can help them the 2nd half of the season. Plus, no harrington leaves minutes for Gallo, Jefferies, and even a few for Hill. It’s not like Harrington won lots of games for this team last year. MAtter of fact, he specifically lost 2!