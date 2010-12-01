The Knicks Have Finally Found Their Franchise Point Guard

“Amar’e! Where are we going to dinner?” Raymond Felton shouted across the locker room to the guy itching to get out the door, already completely dressed and fending off a few straggling reporters after he had just finished up with an entire legion of them around his corner locker.

“Wait on me after this!” Felton motioned towards the throng of seven or eight cameras and tape recorders around his face. Stoudemire nodded, answering affirmatively with an animated “Yeah!” as he bounded out into the bathroom.

While they might fast be becoming post-game dinner partners, Felton and Stoudemire’s connection on the hardwood may also finally be improving. A source of criticism for most of the season, their pick-and-roll bond is now one of the major reasons why the New York Knicks â€“ don’t look now, but they’ve won seven of their last eight games and are sitting at 10-9 – believe they have an even bigger growth spurt to hit this year.

How these two would mesh together â€“ an All-Star forward who wasn’t even always credited for his own individual success and a lead guard whose numbers had regressed the past two seasons – was one of the more important New York storylines heading into this season. Tuesday night against New Jersey, we got perhaps our first glimpse into how devastating the duo could become.

Stoudemire was electric in his matchup against Brook Lopez, keeping New York close in the first half and then melting the Nets’ attack in the second, finishing with 35 points and nine rebounds.

“You’ve got Amar’e,” coach Mike D’Antoni said afterwards. “That’s a pretty nice target to throw at.”

Stoudemire was the only max-level player to actually choose New York City, and thus became a quick target in the world’s largest media market. And Felton, himself signed away from Charlotte in the offseason, joined up with Stoudemire and D’Antoni as a decidedly third wheel, an average consolation prize that had Knicks fans rolling their eyes in excitement.

But as the season has rolled on, there is no question Felton is getting more comfortable. His scoring numbers in the past eight games â€“ 21.5 a game on over 50 percent from the field â€“ are outstanding, and a big jump from his career numbers of 13.5 and 41 percent. And the Knicks point guard was the key in the game-deciding third quarter run against New Jersey on Tuesday night, scoring on runners in the lane, steals and breakaway layups, and hitting Stoudemire in the lane for dunks.

“I think he’s getting more comfortable with what we are doing,” said D’Antoni of his newest point guard. “We are getting better spacing. There’s a timing between the two that they have to kind of develop.

“Raymond…we can show him on film what he’s missing, what’s out there. He picks it up and puts it in his game.”

All three of the Knicks cornerstones will always be linked to that long-haired, basketball wizard out in the desert: Stoudemire for the way he could never flourish without him, D’Antoni for the way he could never win without him and Felton for the way he could never play with him.

Felton doesn’t want to be Nash, won’t even accept the comparisons. He’s just happy and excited to be in system that allows the freedom everyone wants.

“He’s died and gone to heaven going from me to Mike,” the coach of Felton’s former team, Larry Brown, joked after Felton dropped 23 points and 13 assists in a win over Charlotte last week.

Friday night, Felton will get an intimately close look at the NBA’s resident pick-and-roll extraordinaire when his squad travels down to the Big Easy to face the Hornets. Chris Paul mastered the two-man game long ago and is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season.

Felton realizes that as a Knicks point guard and as the man picked this summer to take over the duties of getting one of the best finishers in the game the ball, every night will be a test, a tough matchup. CP is no different than Devin Harris. Or Aaron Brooks. Or Russell Westbrook.

“Point guard ain’t no joke,” says Felton. No, it definitely isn’t, not in the point guard league the NBA has become. But still, New Yorkers are growing increasingly satisfied with theirs.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.