The Knicks Make A Huge Social Media Push With KnicksNow.com

About a month ago, I started noticing posters and billboards along New York City streets and subways for a New York Knicks website called KnicksNow.com, so of course I had to go check it out. The only problem was when I tried, a username and password authentication screen appeared. Today, I saw a woman with an orange t-shirt displaying the Knicks Now URL on the back of it and decided to revisit the site. The log-in box was replaced with an impressive abundance of Knicks content dating back to early November.

Every NBA team has the basic social media “package” with a Twitter and Facebook account to stay active in the social media world, but only a few teams have launched official sites that allow fans to be closer to their favorite teams through unique and exclusive interactive content. KnicksNow.com appears to be a team-operated community rather than operated by the NBA, although language on the site reflects that it’s owned by the NBA and Turner Sports. Compared to other official NBA.com sites, this is much cleaner and there’s much more content. The media heavy content is the key and the heart of the website. On the official team sites, it’s easy to get lost in stats and “play-by-play” analysis. Here, there are a plethora of videos and high quality images – both basketball and non-basketball related – to keep you entertained. Each game has photo galleries, post-game interviews and blog posts.

The Knicks have created a content universe that gives fans behind-the-scenes access and rewards them for their participation. The more time you spend on the site and the more you engage, the more you’re rewarded. For example, there’s daily pictures uploaded onto a “Co-Caption Contest” section where fans have the chance to enter their own captions and the top vote-getter has their name and caption featured on the site the following day.

Another element that caught my attention is the linking to various blogs and sharing their work. It’s great that they’re giving recognition to the people that draw much of the fandom surrounding the teams and the sport of basketball in general. The @thenyknicks Twitter handle actually responds and retweets fans regularly. More than just broadcasting, actually participating. This is one of few handles across all sports that regularly interacts and thanks fans for their support.

Expect this trend to grow around the NBA. The Suns (Planet Orange), Raptors (Raptorspace) and the Trail Blazers (I Am A Trail Blazers Fan) have similar sites, just not as interactive and user friendly as KnicksNow.com. There’s just one very important piece to the puzzle that the Knicks have yet to get down: Winning. Only then will the site live up to its full potential.

