The Kobe 8 NSW Lifestyle: From The Courts To The Streets

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
05.28.13 5 years ago

Kobe Bryant‘s signature sneaker line with Nike Basketball has always pushed the limits of what was possible. At one point, it was creating a low-top sneaker that could withstand the wear and tear of an entire basketball season. Then recently, it was creating a shoe that took all of its inspiration from Bryant’s love of soccer. Now, the Kobe 8 NSW Lifestyle promises to add a different flair to the line.

These off-the-court shoes feature a slimmer and low profile look with a vibrant multi-colored upper. Perfect for the summer months. They will be available worldwide on June 1, so stick with Dime for more details.

Should more signature basketball shoe lines do stuff like this?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKobe 8 NSW LifestyleKobe 8 SystemKOBE BRYANTNIKENike Kobe 8 SystemNike SportswearStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP