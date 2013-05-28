The Kobe 8 NSW Lifestyle: From The Courts To The Streets

Kobe Bryant‘s signature sneaker line with Nike Basketball has always pushed the limits of what was possible. At one point, it was creating a low-top sneaker that could withstand the wear and tear of an entire basketball season. Then recently, it was creating a shoe that took all of its inspiration from Bryant’s love of soccer. Now, the Kobe 8 NSW Lifestyle promises to add a different flair to the line.

These off-the-court shoes feature a slimmer and low profile look with a vibrant multi-colored upper. Perfect for the summer months. They will be available worldwide on June 1, so stick with Dime for more details.

Should more signature basketball shoe lines do stuff like this?

