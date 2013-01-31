The Lakers Collapse; LeBron Takes Over In Brooklyn

So, when exactly is the latest “new” Lakers season starting? At the end of the third quarter last night in Phoenix’s unbelievable 92-86 win, all was right in L.A. The Lakers shot 65 percent in the third quarter, Kobe was dishing (17 points, nine assists) and L.A. was up double-digits. Then, Dwight Howard re-injured his shoulder, Michael Beasley (27 points) took it back to K-State, and the Lakers started unraveling. Bryant missed the biggest shot of the game – a layup in the final 30 seconds that would’ve tied it … Props to Phoenix though for bringing back the late ’90s black jerseys. One of our all-time favorites. We were half expecting to see Rex Chapman emerge out of the tunnel and start raining threes … The maturation of Blake Griffin continued in the Clippers’ 96-90 win in Minnesota. With just a minute left, L.A.’s offense had bogged down in the fourth quarter without Chris Paul, and Blake had yet to score. He ended up with the ball in a bad spot in the lane, and hit a crazy shot off the glass through a double team, turning it into a three-point play in the process. It was the back-breaker, and a capper for Griffin’s night (26 points, 13 rebounds) where he scored in virtually every way possible without anyone there to spoon feed him … In the second quarter, Greg Stiemsma retaliated to a cheap shot from Matt Barnes and decked Grant Hill from behind on a rebound, and was lucky Hill didn’t disintegrate once he hit the floor. The TV crews started saying it wasn’t the big man’s fault because he just can’t control himself. That sort of makes sense; we don’t see any other reason why anyone would want to beat up Grant Hill … Nate Robinson had 16 of his 24 points in the second quarter’s game-deciding run in Milwaukee. The Bulls’ 16-point win was Chicago’s 41st straight win when scoring over 100 points. Robinson also caught a dunk, going backdoor and putting one down off one foot. We swore he didn’t have it in him anymore. It didn’t seem like he knew it either, preening to Chicago’s bench for about 10 seconds until Tom Thibodeau threatened to trade him back to Mike D’Antoni … The NBA admitted their refs screwed up two recent calls. One was a steal by Andre Iguodala on Paul George in a two-point game on Sunday that Denver ultimately won. The other came from last night when O.J. Mayo got called for an offensive foul in Portland’s epic comeback, setting the stage for LaMarcus Aldridge‘s game-winner. The Iggy play was a foul, but George was also an idiot for trying to take Iguodala in an isolation situation. But the Mayo play was completely ridiculous, and we pointed out why in Tuesday’s Smack … In some news for the All-Star Game, Brook Lopez will replace the injured Rajon Rondo on the East team. We’re not huge fans of Lopez’s game, but he should’ve been there in Houston regardless … And the pool of rookies and sophomores for the Rising Stars Challenge was announced, headlined by Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis. The other names involved are Tristan Thompson, Tyler Zeller, Dion Waiters, Harrison Barnes, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Brandon Knight, Andre Drummond, Bradley Beal, Kenneth Faried, Kawhi Leonard, Chandler Parsons, Alexey Shved and Nikola Vucevic. Shaq will probably draft Zeller with his first pick … Keep reading to hear about the Rudy Gay trade …
Being a Raptors fan, of course we are keen for some star power, but I agree with Dime’s assessment. This deal should have been done in the off season. I would have preferred Raptors kept Jose as he has been their MVP and helped facilitiate and nurture the younger talent.
Then again, who cares about the Raptors, right?
Just watched the end of the Raps vs Hawks game. Damn how many close games are they on the loosing end. And again, cannot get any love from the officials. It’s MKG all over again…