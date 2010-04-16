The Lakers: Doin’ Work

To get your juices flowing for the 2010 NBA Playoffs, ESPN will be airing The Association: Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Think Kobe Doin’ Work but for the entire Lakers team over the course of a season. Even if you don’t like the Lakers, what’s great about these NBA/ESPN films is the unprecedented access to the locker room, training camp sessions, and all the behind-the-scenes footage that any fan loves. Oh, and Andy Garcia‘s narrating.

Of course, coming off the 2009 Championship, the Lakers are the natural fit to do a 2009-2010-season documentary on. The Kobe and Phil parts are familiar territory, but we also get to follow Lamar Odom as he takes on the new role as Khloe Kardashian‘s husband (meaning I now have an excuse to make my girlfriend watch), and Ron Artest as he tries to fit in with the Lakers and adjust to the L.A. lifestyle.

Artest also brings the camera crew to his childhood home, the Queensbridge Projects in New York. The Projects have clearly had lasting influence on Artest: “I don’t think that I am one of those role model type of guys. I understand that I am in this position where I have to be a role model, so that is something that I am working towards. It is not something I am running from.”

If you’ve been following Artest this season than you know that he’s been embracing this role wholeheartedly, hosting events for kids and fans seemingly every week. For whatever reason you’re tuning in tonight, it promises to get you pumped for the start of a crazy playoffs.

What team should ESPN follow next year? How well do you think Artest has played with the Lakers this season?

Follow Adam on Twitter at @FloBombin.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.