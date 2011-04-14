The Lakers Go Matrix On Us; Blake Griffin Ends In Style; And Call Chicago The Best In The NBA

It’s a wonderful thing when there is one meaningful game that affects the playoff picture on the season’s final night. But do you know what’s better? When there are six. After a regular season that was spine-tingling like ice cream cake on your birthday, we still had five Western Conference seeds in play on the 2010-11 regular season swan song. And oh yeah, that whole potential-to-have-definite-home-court-in-the-Finals may have also been on the line. No big deal … On a night where every team in the entire league played, there was plenty of opportunity for surprise. As it turned out, everything played out exactly like most assumed it would (outside of the Spurs). Where should we start? In Dallas, the Mavs used a murderous third-quarter run, highlighted by five threes and incredible defense, to wipe out the Hornets, 121-89. It was our first taste of playoff basketball, like that appetizer special at Applebee’s. In the third quarter, Chris Paul drew a foul on Shawn Marion as the Mavs’ forward was jogging down on offense. Paul ran right into his path and fell over. So the next time Paul touched the ball, an obviously frustrated Tyson Chandler keyed in on him and decked him. It was absolutely necessary; Paul has to be one of the league’s worst floppers … Besides the physical play, there was Dirk Nowitzki (32 points), showing off the full arsenal of jukes, drives and just plain stupid fadeaways. It’s like every time he’s on national TV, he wants to remind us that he’s Dirk and he’s really good … Dallas was playing for the two seed and home court in the second round, but had to sit back and watch the Lakers dangle it all right in front of their faces, L.A. barely surviving Sacramento 116-108 in overtime in what could’ve been the Kings final game in California’s capital. How do you dodge two bullets in one day? That’s some Matrix $%^&. But L.A. definitely did, first with the good news regarding Andrew Bynum, and then in Sacramento when they blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead. With 11 seconds left, they were staring a meeting with the hated Blazers in the face, down three after an explosion from Marcus Thornton (33 points), but Kobe Bryant (who scored 36 points after earning a $100,000 fine for a gay slur towards a ref earlier in the day) came up with the game’s biggest shot, a three, to send it to overtime. Once there, the Kings quickly unraveled and the Lakers closed them out and shut the building down … After hearing Kobe’s initial in-game rant, then seeing the NBA fine him and now after hearing Bryant’s “apology,” what’s your opinion on the whole situation?
first!
damn, that was unnecessary drama for lakers. at least we got that second seed and bynum will be fine. now just to see will some other laker get chickenpox from steve blake
Today’s Laker game was a perfect example of why Kobe is so blindingly loved by Laker fans. He shoots and misses on like 4 or 5 consecutive possessions late in the 4th, allowing the Kings to come back and take a lead, then drills an OT-forcing 3. Anybody else think the 3 wouldn’t have even been necessary had he played within the offense instead of trying to go into Kobe-circa-2005-mode?
Man I’m just glad we are healthy.And having people second guess us is a bonus.A cocky laker team can be a frustrating team to watch.Watch you ain’t gon hear a peep out of the kobe haters tonight after pretty much saving victory from the jaws of defeat and helping with timely assists to ice that joint.
Blake griffin is a freakin’ beast.
That whole western conference matchup is rife with upset potential.The east matchups might all go to six or seven but the favorites in all first rounds should win,meaning bulls,magic,miami and celtics advance.I’m seeing spurs,lakers,portland and OKC.
Blake. Seriously.
When is his Clippers contract up?
Is there anybody who thinks Dallas will beat Portland???
Spurs in 6, This series would be a lot better if Gay was suiting up.
Thunder in 7
Blazers in 7
Lakers in 4, Somehow the lakers ended up on the easy side of the bracket
Still no mention of Kobe’s extremely expensive f-bomb (the other f-bomb)? 100K seems kind of steep. Maybe he could just buy David Stern a diamond ring? Worked with his girl.
kobe’s comments was about faggots, so who the damn cares…
I just think it’s messed up that Kobe is getting charged what he is because he is Kobe. You think Scalabrini would get charged 100 grand if he called someone a fag? That’s most of his paycheck. Why should Kobe have to pay so much more just because he has been more succesful? he may need that money in case he wants to do any more raping.
Seriously, the fucking KINGS????
You had that game won, then you let Marcus Thornton ALMOST steal the game from you.
Mark Jackson: ‘That’s NOT getting it done’.
PS: STILL, aint no one gonna mess with the Lakers come playoff time. So, let’s see.
the only thing worse than lakers fans with kobe’s nutz in their mouth are lakers fans with kobe’s nutz in their mouth who think they are on the team.
…We…..Us……etc……when did you sign that 10 day contract ?
Playoff time!! Fuck yeah!
jay u r sooooooooooo dumb. kobe was taking those shots becuz the offense was sucking.
who should he have given the ball to?
at that point late in the game phil jackson woulda been jus as good an option as nooooo one on LA was doing anything.
u bum ass idiot. go eat a meat.
Blazers gon destroy Mavs… NO chance
@ k dizzle, i think dallas will win in 6
@Thats whats up….EXACTLY….LMAO….But honestly, the problem isn’t that Kobe said it, it was that he got caught saying it….Quick question: For maybe the last two seasons, the “experts” had annointed CP3&DWill the best pg’s in the League….With DRose about to get MVP, that pretty much kills that talk right?
and he finished with 24 shots, meaning subtracting his overtime shot attempts, and minusing those 5 missed shots you’re complaining about in regulation, he wasn’t even jacking and proves he was within the offense UNTIL THERE WAS NO OFFENSE !! he needed to take those shots, and u and ur momma know if u were in that situation in something lesser like 2k where every1 else on yur team was sucking on the offensive end and u had kobe, u wuld press the shoot button with 24 evrytime !!
@ that’s whats up,
laker fans or fans over the world use the words, “us and we” to show their support. fans are the sixth man. there are a couple franchises that i kno off the top that have a “6th man ” banner hanging from their rafters.
this is jus showing their ride or die side by using we and us.
i dont typically use it, but stop being so anal.
@That’s What’s Up
Chill man, I’m pretty sure its common practice for vehement fans to refer to their home team as “we”, “us”, etc. Across all sports, across all teams, not just the lakers
@That’s What’s Up LOL man that ”My Lakers” shit is even worse in the Chi. These fools had to go to overtime against…the Kings??? Lakers aint got shit comin in the playoffs. A one-legged Bynum + No home court advantage in the Finals(if they even make it that far) + No help from the refs thanks to Tobe= NO 3-PEAT!!!
Playoffs are about coaching decisions and defence.
The Lakers will fine. Personally, I don’t think they will win the whole thing, but they still have Phil Jackson and the crazies on that team to annoy people.
LOL @ those of you mocking the Lakers because they went to overtime vs the Kings. That was potentially the last game in Sacramento… you think Sac didn’t come out all charged and excited to end it on a winning note? Or do you think they just showed up for the hell of it. Or maybe you think the Lakers are really shit… Reality check, teams have to beat the Lakers 4 times in a series to eliminate them. They are fine.
Chris Paul is just one of the worst floppers in the league, he’s the dirtiest fucker in the league today. He pushes off, holds, and cheap shots too.
…and dribbles over his head with no call. fuck cp3.
I hate his little cheatin’ ass.
I like post 23
HOW DOES ANY1 KNOW THE LAKERS WONT HAVE HOME COURT IN THE FINALS????????/
DUMB SQUIRRELS
what if the knicks make it to the finals? dot the math, stop making dumb predictions
chicagorilla
“I’m suprised you’d get involved in such stupidity. Assuming that you watched the game, lets go over that Feb 17th game shall we”
well excuse me damn hehehehehe
i was talking about the +/- of the season overall not one game just something i read the other day. i really dont have an opinion on how valuable rose is or not ive only watched 2qs of bulls basketball since 98.
btw trading noah for melo is dumb but since i dont care about the bulls im not getting into that.
jdeal
not really
jay agree with post 3
and better yet some fan jumps out and cries that kobe HAD to take the bad shot cuz the others didnt show up.
dallas is beating portland.
@ That’s What’s Up
so, when you are referring to a team that you root for, you don’t say “us”, “we” and stuff like that and when you talk about opposing team, you don’t say “them”?
well, here in europe its always “us” and “them” no matter are we talking about basketball, soccer, handball, what ever sport is. i know lakers aren’t my home team, but i’m a fan for 15 or so years, since i had a chance to watch nba. and passion that i have for lakers, i.e. staying up whole night to watch games, then going to school/work without sleep, following every piece of information about lakers, off season or during the season, screaming with joy when we are winning and being on brink of tears when we lose, i think it gives me right to say “we” when i talk about that team. thats just my opinion though
yoda – it would have been really funny if you said you’ve been a lakers fan for 900 or so years.
May The Force Be With You
@Ian
Are we continuing yesterday’s discussion in here? Lol. I’m not sure it’s worth it… Captain Contrarian, aka Mr. Hipster, aka chicagorilla is just going to disagree with whatever you say anyway.
I would like to join the bashing of the basketball hipster named Chicagorilla just so he would show up here and start making insults, obviously hiding the fact that he can’t spit anything relevant to the discussion.
‘Gay Voltron’…..
BEST. JOKE. EVER.
no matter how you look at it, 100k for what kobe did is excessive…unless the NBA scales the fines on players with their salary, which i dont think is unfair.
Well the Kings hate us with a passion so it was pretty much exptected to be a pretty hostile atmosphere. It was nice to see Arco Arena or whatever they call it now rocking one last time. In the end we got lucky with Nola but we’ll probably see Portland anyway in the 2nd
sorry jay i didnt have a chance to finish reading the other posts yesterday. im taking that post back.
The Lakers bench is what screwed up the game. Kobe was over 50% for the game so you can’t really say he was just jacking everything up. And Sacramento HATES the Lakers, like Showtime says, so you have to expect them to play hard. Sac needs to get rid of Cousins and Tyreke. Just cut ties, get some guys who can actually help a team. Cousins could be a monster, but he’s a head case. Tyreke is just awful to play with.
I like Dallas, but they aren’t getting past Portland.
@ That’s What’s Up
nice one bro :)
I have no problem with Kobe’s fine because the NBA had to do it for PR reasons.
The Kobe vs LeBron “Who’s the better player?” argument could still be called a toss-up, but is there any doubt now that Kobe is the bigger douche?
The referee slur â€” not to mention the kindergarden temper tantrum leading up to it â€” is just more evidence. And you know that wasn’t the first time Kobe has said something like that to a ref, it’s just the first time he got caught on national TV. But for whatever reason, Kobe is slick enough to have people thinking he’s a good guy.
@ Fake jay and Ian
“He shoots and misses on like 4 or 5 consecutive possessions late in the 4th, allowing the Kings to come back and take a lead, then drills an OT-forcing 3.”
We missed 15-17 shots AS A TEAM in the 4th quarter.. but it cracks me up because as much as people talk all that shit.. HES THE ONLY PLAYER UR WATCHING CLEARLY LMAO
How can you hate on a the current reigning 2 time Finals MVP?? oooooo because Gasol shouldve had the last one LMAO
U guys hate because deep down.. u know u wish u had the man on ur team.. BECAUSE????
Then ud have a championship team :) Just saying
Lakers ALL THE WAY.. Lets watch how many shots Kobe jacks on the CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE FLOAT lol
WE, US TAKIN IT ALL THE WAY lol cant wait for that LA/OKC series.. if it happens.. i just know we facing NO i havent even peeped the brackets..
@ ThunuderUp
Ive called refs worst and i dont even play in the L..
u think kobe’s still allowed to rock them gay ass white suits after this incident??
Oh yeah, playoff picks:
Spurs beat Grizzlies in 4
Thunder beat Nuggets in 5
Mavs beat Blazers in 6
Lakers beat Hornets in 5
Bulls beat Pacers in 4
Magic beat Hawks in 6
Celtics beat Knicks in 7
Heat beat Sixers in 4
@ Lakeshow
LMAO @ Fake jay
HAHAHAHAHA!!! Funny shit
@ S. Bucketz
he probably should to get back on they good side lol
LMAO @ haters
WTF LOL. Man shoots over 50%,1 rebound,4 assists away from a triple double and you still can’t find it in you to give props.BTW Gasol was 9 for 16, so the ball was going in.Fuck hating.i’m on record for calling him out when he screws up.
And that is MY team.I’m supposed to embarrased about that.That is crazy.My lakers spank YOUR team in a series anywhere, anytime ! GTFOH !!
@ Yoda
Fuck yeah you got those rights bruh.. fuck everyone else who says otherwise lol Thats Whats Up is just the cranky neighboor.. Spurs fans lol
Ive cut my girl off and walked out the room in mid conversation when shit has happened during a game
My personal blacktop game has been affected by particular bad lossed..
Ive called in sick to make games..
And i generally cant sleep that well during the Finals..
And i cant say we??? psshhhhhhh eat a d@#k lol
Aint no point Smoove…
Theyve been hating since before hating became popular choice lol
Funniest thing is hes been shooting good again so everyone cant say shit.. all they can do is wait for a cold spell..
“did u see at the end of the second quarter he missed like 3 in a row!!! OMG!! Lebron would NEVER!!”
Lmao CHUMPS i say.. CHUMPS..
Anyone that is upset about the fag word being used in a game has never seriously played basketball or been competitive at anything. But for PR, the NBA had to do it. Damn, why are people so sensitive nowadays?
^^^ i called my own father a fag when he fell on me as a kid
He smiled at me because he knew it was in the spirit of competition.. And my pops is old school.. as soon as those words left my mouth i thought i was about to get SMACKED..