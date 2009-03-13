The Lakers’ Win Doesn’t Mean a Damn Thing

Watching the first half of Lakers/Spurs last night made Tex Winters‘ comments look idiotic. L.A. started the game 10-11 from the field, getting buckets from everyone on the floor. The Lakers built an 18-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and maintained that double-digit spread deep into the third quarter.
But as San Antonio scrapped back into it, Winters’ assertions that the Lakers have serious flaws (I think that’s what he means by “warts”) and that they’re “not playing as good as our record indicates” looked like the truth.
As we wrote in Smack, you knew that the Spurs were going to put a run together. Tony Parker went on a personal mission in the third, murdering the Lakers’ D on screen-and-rolls. He rattled off eight straight points, and then after TD and Ime Udoka both scored, Parker finished the quarter on a five-point run. Parker had L.A. so mixed up, Kobe ended up on the wrong side of a screen, hugging the guy who set a pick on that play (Udoka?) as TP took a wide-open J.
But even so, L.A.’s defensive lapses weren’t the troubling signs. It was what they did on offense during that stretch. The Lakers became really stagnant, waiting around and watching each other go one-on-one. They went 8-22 from the field as a team, committing five turnovers while converting only four assists. Kobe didn’t get involved in the flow of the offense at all. Every time he got a touch, it felt like the Lakers were stopping and staring. Bryant finished the third quarter without hitting a field goal.
But the Lakers managed to stave off San Antonio’s run because they got a couple ill-advised shots to go. Phil Jackson couldn’t have been happy that they were even taking those tries in the first place. Derek Fisher stuck a 24-foot jumper in Parker’s grill – a classic example of Fisher jacking, and one of those shots that everyone on the bench says “Nooo!” when he pulls, and “Yes!” when it goes in.
If you only saw the SportsCenter highlight, you might think that last night was yet another example of Kobe taking over a game down the stretch. But the truth is, Luke Walton was the biggest reason that San Antonio’s 16-point comeback didn’t translate into a loss for L.A. He started the fourth quarter with Mamba on the bench, and got things moving. He made a pretty pass to Pau in the paint, then got a big steal when the game was 81-77, and stretched L.A.’s lead to 12 points on two different occasions in the fourth quarter. Sidenote: In Bill Simmons’ recent mailbag, a reader called Walton the male equivalent to Jennifer Love Hewitt:
“I thought you should know that I have discovered the male equivalent to Jennifer Love Hewitt — a guy that most women find attractive, but when guys hear any girl say it, they get seriously pissed off. Brace yourself … it’s Luke Walton. Go ahead, test the theory with your male and female friends, but I think you will find the same results.”
But back to last night – bottom line: you don’t want your second unit (or the Bench Mob as Vujacic says) to be the only group capable of getting clean looks at the rim. And furthermore, you don’t want to watch an 16-point lead slip away and leave it to Kobe to hit two very tough shots – one fading 17-footer with two guys all over him, and then a ballsy three after the Spurs cut it to 95-93 in order to maintain a lead. That’s not what you’d expect from a team that is “running away with the West” as the LA Times said this morning. Normally, an L.A. win over San Antone would mean that they’re clicking, as they came out on top against the team that gives them a ton of trouble. But the final 25 minutes of last night’s game paints a different picture.
Oh my, what an excellent article! First off, I am a Spurs fan, and secondly, I will say, that the Lakers are a helluva team. This is the best Lakers have been in forever. And they scared the heck out of us early. HOWEVER, after the first quarter, Spurs came back strong and steady. Persistence drives a stone mad. Had Spurs gotten their freethrows, might’ve gone into overtime.
Look, Spurs fans respect the Lakers, and I think vice versa is true. Even if they don’t love each other, we know that each team has to go through the other to go anywhere. Read Bill Dwyer’s article from March 3, I think it was in LA TIMES . . . he was saying LAKERS: SOS.
Reason why win “doesn’t mean anything” . . . Manu was out. Gooden played almost no minutes. And, of course, Bynum was out. Even if Spurs won, these are most likely the true teams that will face each other come PLAYOFFS.
Bottom line is, Kobe is amazing, even second string was strong, and Spurs needed a gauge, as Timmy and Pop said, and they got it. With Manu hopefully healing, and Gooden on our team, seven game series, I’m goin’ Spurs. But the Lakers scare the heck out of me.
Katz, thanks for having the courage to speak the truth.
For one, Kobe didn’t attempt a shot in the third. This was in effort to get others involved, not because the Spurs defense “slowed him down”.
And lets look at this win in context, the previous night the Lakers played a tight games against one of the league’s best, shorthanded (no Lamar Odom), and came away with the win. So after playing a back to back, in a tight game, against a team like the Rockets, it would make sense for the Lakers to wear down as the game goes on. In addition, you make is seem like the Laker bench “held off” the Spurs run, when in fact they were the unit out there that let the Spurs cut the lead down to 4 at one point in the fourth. The Lakers starters withheld that run. The Spurs could not stop the Lakers for a consistent period of time when their starters were out there.
Sure the Lakers have problems (funny that you say that the Lakers showed more problems offensively, then defensively, because it shows you have no idea what you’re talking about), but how about you “critique” the other team as well. How about the fact they do not have one player on that roster that can guard Kobe Bryant. How about the fact that they do not have the size nor the athleticism to complete with the Laker frontline. And as bad as the Laker bench has been recently, they are still better then what the Spurs have out there. And what about the Spurs’ offensive system that relies on the three ball exclusively to free up Tim Duncan. If there is one game where Bonner, Mason, Hill etc. are not hitting shots, the Spurs will get blown out, that’s a pretty troubling sign, isn’t it. Hell, it took Tony Parker to get red hot at the end to make it close, if it hadn’t been for his run at the end, the Lakers would have pulled and cruised.
Keep in mind the Lakers took the series 3-1, with the 1 loss coming on freak play in a game the Lakers should have won. And sure when Manu comes back he’ll help the Spurs, but like last year, chances are he won’t be 100% and when Bynum gets back, that will make life harder for both Parker and Manu, strengthening the Lakers overall defense. So the fact that the Lakers were able to hold off the Spurs in their building and taking everything into context about the win, it is very telling that they are quite ahead of them.
Oh and by the way, Kobe hitting those tough shots at the end, well guess what you NBA guru, that’s what superstars do. You might say that Kobe had to hit those shots at the end, but like I said, if Parker doesn’t get hot at the end at the game, you wouldn’t have even written this article.
