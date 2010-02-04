The Larry Hughes All-Stars

#Vince Carter #Kobe Bryant
02.04.10 9 years ago 34 Comments

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter of last night’s Sixers/Bulls game, Philly was down one with the ball. Allen Iverson was not in the building, as he was home dealing with a family illness. Elton Brand and Andre Iguodala, respectively, were having perhaps their best games of the season.

But even I’ve seen enough Sixers games to know what every Philly fan was fearing most: Lou Williams was going to take it upon his shoulders to lose this game.

After Brand couldn’t get a good look over Joakim Noah, Lou got the ball. By some miracle, however, he dribbled around for a bit but didn’t launch a terrible step-back jumper from 26 feet — although he definitely appeared to be thinking about it — and instead gave it up to Iguodala, who drove and got fouled, hit the game-tying free throw, then dominated overtime in a Sixers win.

By not taking that potential game-winner, Lou Williams went against his reputation, seeing as he’s notorious for his bad shot selection. The biggest Sixers fan I know still calls Williams “The Teenager” — even though he’s 23 years old now — because he often still displays the decision-making and shot selection of a high schooler.

Lou would be the headliner for this roster of Guys Who Take Bad Shots, but it’s hard to dethrone Larry Hughes when he has this website named after him. These guys also have never met a shot that didn’t look good:

Corey Maggette
Antawn Jamison
DeShawn Stevenson
Rudy Fernandez
Vince Carter
Nate Robinson
Zach Randolph
Kobe Bryant
Ron Artest
Allen Iverson
Baron Davis
T.J. Ford
Charlie Villanueva
J.R. Smith
Eddie House

More Gunners:

Corey Maggette is no longer “Bad Porn”

Defining Kobe Bryant’s place in Lakers history

The bright side of Vince Carter’s slump

You’re Killing Me, Smalls

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Kobe Bryant
TAGSALLEN IVERSONANDRE IGUODALAANTAWN JAMISONBARON DAVISCorey MaggetteDimeMagElton BrandJR SMITHKOBE BRYANTLou WilliamsNATE ROBINSONReal StoriesRON ARTESTRUDY FERNANDEZTJ FordVINCE CARTERZACH RANDOLPH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP