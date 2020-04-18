Here Are Prop Bets For The First Episode Of ‘The Last Dance’

Those of us who desperately want something to watch that isn’t re-runs of whatever Netflix show we stumble onto are in for a treat this weekend. ESPN’s The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary that takes a look at the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, begins, with the first two chapters airing on Sunday evening at 9 and 10 p.m. EST.

Considering the fact that fans are captivated by that team — Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson’s last squad as members of the franchise — and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled sports and kept people worldwide locked at home, it’s not a stretch to say this is as highly-anticipated of an event that the basketball world has experienced in some time. It’s something that goes beyond hoops, as that Bulls squad was a cultural phenomenon, led by one of the most famous athletes to ever walk the earth.

On top of all of this, prop bets exist for the first episode of the series, which should surprise no one, because there is nothing to wager on right now outside of Belarusian soccer. These odds come via SportsBetting.ag, and only apply to the show’s opening hour.

Will “The Last Dance” documentary win an Emmy Award in 2020?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Michael Jordan cry?

Yes -120

No -120

Will LeBron James be seen?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Kobe Bryant be seen?

Yes -300

No +200

Will “gambling” be said?

Yes -200

No +150

Will “Space Jam” be said or clip shown?

Yes -120

No -120

Will “Sirius” song be heard?

Yes -500

No +300

When will Air Jordan logo be seen?

Before 10 minutes (+150)

After 10 minutes (-200)

Will Jordan’s game-winning national championship shot be shown?

Yes -300

No +200

Will impeachment trial of Bill Clinton be shown or mentioned?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Yankees World Series Championship be shown or mentioned?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Barack Obama tweet about the documentary?

Yes +200

No -300

First person to be shown?

Phil Jackson +300

Scottie Pippen +350

Kobe Bryant +400

Magic Johnson +500

Dennis Rodman +500

Deloris Jordan +800

Barack Obama +1000

Steve Kerr +1000

Bob Costas +1200

Charles Barkley +1400

Justin Timberlake +1400

Jerry Seinfeld +2000

Pat Riley +2000

Adam Silver +2500

Per an email, all of these apply for the hour in which the episode occurs, while the “First person to be shown” bet does not include Jordan. The most interesting wagers, in my opinion, are +300 that this will win an Emmy, and seeing how Obama appears in it, putting him at +200 to tweet about it seems like it could be free money. But of course, we will not know for sure until the first episode airs on Sunday evening.