The Last NBA Trades To Trickle In…

Today, without a doubt, was a busy NBA Trade Deadline. But while everyone focuses on the big trades, or the trades that didn’t happen, there are always a few deals that slip under the radar. Here a three of those deals:
1. Utah’s Ronnie Brewer traded to Memphis for a protected 2011 first-round pick. Another move that saves Utah some tax money, this deal has been rumored for weeks. It also adds some more depth to the bench for the Grizzlies.
2. Washington’s Dominic McGuire and cash traded to Sacramento for a 2010 second-round pick. With the luxury tax on their mind, this deal slides the Wizards comfortably under the tax line without having to negotiate a buyout with Zydrunas Ilgauskas. This will give them some leverage if Big Z wants out.
3. Spurs’ Theo Ratliff traded to Charlotte for a future conditional pick (that the Spurs will probably never see). By not taking back a player, the Spurs clear $1.3 million off the books in addition to the $1.3 million they had to pay since they were over the luxury tax. Ratliff also reunites with his old coach Larry Brown, and brings a veteran presence to a young team.
What was your favorite trade of the day? What was a trade that you wish happened?
ratliff is still in the league? could of fooled me.
sad to see landry go but can’t argue with rox getting the best player they could (martin) and some potential (hill). hilton armstrong must really stink these days bc i haven’t heard anything on him in a minute.
looking forward to seeing tyrus and crash share the court. probably my two favorite defenders in the league.
the ratliff trade is just dumb! i mean when your that far over, does his tiny vet minimum contract help? nahh it doesnt make a difference. i hate to say it but my spurs are looking real desperate lately.
my favorite one was the jodie meeks trade……..
@rangerjohn: 2.6 mill for basically nothing is not a bad deal, particularly in this economy.
I love the Cavaliers trade from a competetion stand point.. by all intents and purposes they are the most loaded team in the East and THE Lakers are the most loaded team in the West.. lets the Finals matchups commence.. its good for us to have an East rival.. Boston traded their souls for 1-2,3 years at the max with the old dogs but Clevelands only real senior citizen is Shaq..
Lets hope this lasts years.. like i said i cant wait for the Finals even though its going to be difficult to watch..
And its funny that we got Pau Gasol in a similar trade and everyone can talk out of their necks about how lopsided it was..
Yet i still havent heard anyone call the Jamison/Z trade a steal.. a 20/10 player for a basic 10/5 bench player that just might be bought out and resigned by his orginal team depending on how nice Washington wants to be..
Am I the only one who realizes that the Jazz just traded away their best defender. Brewer is the one who guards all the top guards (e.g. Kobe, Ginobili, etc). AK-47 would have to step up big time!
@ TL
dude wesley matthews has stepped into that role this year
Um … Brewer was NOT the Jazz best defender. AK-47 and Wesley Matthews are their best wing defenders. Brewer was okay, but hardly great.
Jamison is no Pau Gasol.. he produces excellent number but is not a franchise player like Gasol when he was with the grizzlies.. Z’s expiring contract is so alluring for a surprisingly garbage team like the wizards.. they could reall use the cap space on free agents this summer..
If the cavs got Pau giving up Z, then you will be hearing a lot about it..
I will agree that a cavs-lakers finals will take place.. dream match up for fans (except magic, boston, spurs, etc), for Nike ( let the shirts and sneakers rain) and the NBA (aka Stern)
Favorite Trade is T-Mac getting free and now being a Knick. That is to awesome!
Cavs clearly got the best trade followed by Dallas and then the Blazers.
I guess Memphis really believes that OJ can play some point.
Damn the economy and the luxury tax. A lot of teams risking some players they could likely use down the line because of cheapskate, off the books moves.
Name- What your saying is the laker trade cept for Z, which makes no sense. That trade was completely different with TWO DIFFERENT players dummy. No shLT sherlock, but the lakers gave up quite a good center in marc gasol (he was beasting on a top spain squad.)
The fact is who trades away a 2nd tier star for JUST capspace when it should have gotten at least hickson. PS. Wizards still don’t have enough to do much.-