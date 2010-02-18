The Last NBA Trades To Trickle In…

#San Antonio Spurs
02.18.10

Today, without a doubt, was a busy NBA Trade Deadline. But while everyone focuses on the big trades, or the trades that didn’t happen, there are always a few deals that slip under the radar. Here a three of those deals:

1. Utah’s Ronnie Brewer traded to Memphis for a protected 2011 first-round pick. Another move that saves Utah some tax money, this deal has been rumored for weeks. It also adds some more depth to the bench for the Grizzlies.

2. Washington’s Dominic McGuire and cash traded to Sacramento for a 2010 second-round pick. With the luxury tax on their mind, this deal slides the Wizards comfortably under the tax line without having to negotiate a buyout with Zydrunas Ilgauskas. This will give them some leverage if Big Z wants out.

3. Spurs’ Theo Ratliff traded to Charlotte for a future conditional pick (that the Spurs will probably never see). By not taking back a player, the Spurs clear $1.3 million off the books in addition to the $1.3 million they had to pay since they were over the luxury tax. Ratliff also reunites with his old coach Larry Brown, and brings a veteran presence to a young team.

What was your favorite trade of the day? What was a trade that you wish happened?

