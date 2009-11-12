The Latest Golden State Warriors Nonsense

We’re going to keep posting the ridiculousness that comes from the circus that is the Golden State Warriors because it’s ridiculous.
Aside from the news that Monta Ellis and Don Nelson had some sort of verbal altercation today, there was this amazing recap from the Contra Costa Times‘ “Inside the Warriors” blog of what may or may not have been a fake injury created by Don Nelson yesterday to keep Stephen Jackson on the pine:
Jackson played 17:56 in the loss to Indiana, where he once played before putting them in the very same situation the Warriors are in now. Jax sat the entire second and fourth quarters. This is a weird situation all around. Here’s how it went down.
Nellie said before the game that Jackson’s hip was bothering him (he also said Corey Maggette‘s hamstring was going to keep him out of the lineup. Maggette said after the game his hamstring almost did keep him out). So when Jackson plays just the first 5:56 of the game and sits the rest of the half, the reason was obvious. The hip.
So, I ran into Jackson in the tunnel during halftime.
You’re hip is bothering you?
JACKSON:
No? (confused look on his face) Why would you say my hip is bothering me?
Nellie said before the game that your hip is bothering you. That’s not why you were sitting?
JACKSON: (the confused look turns to a smirk) “Ain’t nothing wrong with my hip.”
Jackson plays all of the third quarter. When the quarter ends, he plops on the bench. He looks at Rusty Simmons and I and says (I’m reading his lips because I can’t hear) “Do I look hurt?”
After the game, the question comes to Nellie.
Was Jackson not playing well? Is that why you didn’t play him much?
NELLIE: “He’s got a sore back or something. I didn’t think he was moving very well. I didn’t think he moved very well in practice this morning. So I didn’t expect that he was going to give me very much. But he gave me what he had.”
So, the next obvious question is directed towards Jackson.
Did you feel limited at all out there?
JACKSON: “Limited minutes, yeah.”
Is your back bothering you?
JACKSON: “I’m fine. I’ve got a scratch. That’s all it is. My back is not sore at all.”
Is it disappointing not to get to play much in a place where you used to play?
JACKSON: “Regardless of where I’m at, I want to play. I have no control over that, but I want to play, regardless of if I’m in Africa or wherever. I know I could have done more than I did tonight. … Everybody know what the situation is. I know a lot of people expected to see me blow up when he took me out the game earlier. For what? It is what it is. Like I said, I’m going to always respect coach. I’m just going to do my job until things change.”
Not sure Nellie’s motives. Maybe he just didn’t want to say Jax was playing poorly, so as not to set him off. Certainly, news of a back injury won’t help his trade value.
He looks at Rusty Simmons and I and says (I’m reading his lips because I can’t hear) “Do I look hurt?”
HaHa you sure he didn’t say “Damn I need to burp” or “Nice t-shirt” or something…LOL
How is it possible that Nellie still has a job and byron scott was fired today.
@kobeef: How is it possible that Byron Scott was fired and there are a dozen bum ass coaches in the NFL who should have been dropped? Get wild like hockey and fire someone every week.
gotta fire don nelson.
dont know how he’s made it in GS for so long. guy just fights with all of his players
Someone needs to tune Monta’s head up before it gets any worse. I can ignore the Jack situation because it is clear he will not be a part of the future but, as for Monta, there is a high possibility that he will still be with us. Too bad Jack got Monta brainwashed. This is going to be a long season…
Remember the Baron Davis 2nd Half Benching in a Game 7 Playoffs????
Come on, this is Nellie…
This ain’t no surprise to anyone…
Jacks attitude to his coach may have increased his trade value.
Don Nelson is fine. I would LOVE to go back to the posts during the 07 playoffs and see who all was praising him.
Stephen Jackson is saying all the right things.
Bottom line: GSW will be terrible no matter WHAT happens between these two.
Gotta agree with dagwaller. This situation between Jackson and Nellie is just the tip of the iceberg.
I’ve been a Warriors fan for nearly 20 years and this is by far the most frustrated I’ve ever been. Saying this organization is disfunctional is an understatement. Top-down, this has to be one of the most poorly run franchises in all of professional sports. They need to get rid of the owner, the GM, the President and the Coach. Never mind the on-court product, which has stunk since Baron was essentially traded for Corey Maggette.
Captain Jack to the Bucks?
Nellie is an old terd…Make a move already!
Agreed with Brown and dagwaller. BTW, kowtz, BD was benched in the last game of the ’08 season, not the ’07 playoffs, for playing crap no-efford D and jacking up a wild array of hopeless shots. The Warriors’ best player giving up and blowing out of town is the hallmark of Cohan’s ownership. The story had just repeated itself for 15 years regardless of the GM or coach: Webber, Spree, Arenas, Baron, now Jack and Monta. Cohan will gladly led an underling take the fall so expect him to let Nellie dangle all season as the lightning rod for fan criticism. Expect next offseason to be more of the same: no marquee free agents willing to come here and the best players eager to break out. Trade Cohan, not Jack (if only it were possible!!).
gotta agree with peter and dagwaller.
this is f’n ridiculous…sf bay area is one of the top 3-4 markets in the US and a great place to live, but year after year the warriors are a joke, while small-market teams like san antonio and orlando kick our ***…
