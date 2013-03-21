The LeBron James Dunk on Jason Terry (WWE Edition)

#Dunks #Video #LeBron James #WWE
03.21.13 5 years ago

LeBron James‘ stomping of every Clevelander’s revenge dream last night was downright villainous, like something so cartoonishly cruel, it could have been right out of a WWE story line.

It makes this video perfect for this morning. Someone took the savage dunk that ‘Bron put on Jason Terry the other night and overlaid with perfect classic commentary from famed WWE announcer Jim Ross:

And in true WWE style, check out this quote from LeBron about the dunk (and it’s victim) from the Miami Herald:

“It was one of my better ones,” James said. “And the fact that it happened to J.T. made it that much sweeter because I think we all know what J.T. talks and he talks too much sometimes and I’m glad it happened to him.”

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video#LeBron James#WWE
TAGSDimeMagDUNKSJASON TERRYLeBron JamesvideoWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP