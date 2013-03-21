The LeBron James Dunk on Jason Terry (WWE Edition)

LeBron James‘ stomping of every Clevelander’s revenge dream last night was downright villainous, like something so cartoonishly cruel, it could have been right out of a WWE story line.

It makes this video perfect for this morning. Someone took the savage dunk that ‘Bron put on Jason Terry the other night and overlaid with perfect classic commentary from famed WWE announcer Jim Ross:

And in true WWE style, check out this quote from LeBron about the dunk (and it’s victim) from the Miami Herald:

“It was one of my better ones,” James said. “And the fact that it happened to J.T. made it that much sweeter because I think we all know what J.T. talks and he talks too much sometimes and I’m glad it happened to him.”

