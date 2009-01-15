The LeBron James Syndrome

The recruiting scene in basketball has always amazed me. From the next Michael to the next LeBron, the prep circuit fleshes out the talent at a younger and younger age than ever before. Today, in keeping up with the times, the NCAA decreed that seventh-graders are now officially classified as prospects.

The organization voted Thursday to change the definition of a prospect from ninth grade to seventh grade â€” for men’s basketball only â€” to nip a trend in which some college coaches were working at private, elite camps and clinics for seventh- and eighth-graders. The NCAA couldn’t regulate those camps because those youngsters fell below the current cutoff. “It’s a little scary only because â€” we talked about this â€” where does it stop?” said Joe D’Antonio, chairman of the 31-member Division I Legislative Council, which approved the change during a two-day meeting at the NCAA Convention. “The fact that we’ve got to this point is really just a sign of the times.”

Personally, I feel that a seventh-grader is way too young to be on a D-I coach’s radar and deemed a “prospect.” If they’re good enough to be noticed then, chances are they’ll be one-and-done with whatever program they eventually choose.

Do you feel that seventh-graders are too young to be classified as prospects?

Source: The Associated Press