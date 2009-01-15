The LeBron James Syndrome

The recruiting scene in basketball has always amazed me. From the next Michael to the next LeBron, the prep circuit fleshes out the talent at a younger and younger age than ever before. Today, in keeping up with the times, the NCAA decreed that seventh-graders are now officially classified as prospects.
The organization voted Thursday to change the definition of a prospect from ninth grade to seventh grade â€” for men’s basketball only â€” to nip a trend in which some college coaches were working at private, elite camps and clinics for seventh- and eighth-graders. The NCAA couldn’t regulate those camps because those youngsters fell below the current cutoff.
“It’s a little scary only because â€” we talked about this â€” where does it stop?” said Joe D’Antonio, chairman of the 31-member Division I Legislative Council, which approved the change during a two-day meeting at the NCAA Convention. “The fact that we’ve got to this point is really just a sign of the times.”
Personally, I feel that a seventh-grader is way too young to be on a D-I coach’s radar and deemed a “prospect.” If they’re good enough to be noticed then, chances are they’ll be one-and-done with whatever program they eventually choose.
Do you feel that seventh-graders are too young to be classified as prospects?
so what, in 5 more years it will be lowered to 5th graders!!?? let the kids have fun. that’s a young age, stay out of their lives and let them have a childhood that they will never get back!
Shoot back in the day C Webb was getting free crap in 7th and 8th grade, this isnt that new
I really dont have an issue with it, its sad in a way that I have become so numb to it, but I knew it was getting to this point back when LeBrons high school games were on TV – I remember being in college at that time and thinking this is crazy! College coaches are ruthless they will do anything to get an edge over each other
On a side note I thought judging by the picture and headline this article would be about some slapdick doing his best LeBron powder impersonation at the local Y and messin up everybodies gear, cuz I could see that happening
NCAA is crooked as hell, a bunch of greedy douches
At what point does this recruiting fall under the umbrella of pedophilia? I mean middle-aged men watching 11 year old boys that they don’t know personally play basketball, if taken out of context, is actually kinda creepy.
Maybe one day players will be able to bypass High School and go straight to college.
this happened not too long ago here in Las Vegas. I have coached against this kid and think he’s good, but I do not see super stardom. He will probably be a good college player, but not NBA. So I don’t understand all the hype
I really don’t have a problem with it but when the kid’s talent takes a dip, he never hit’s a growth spurt or he burns out by 10th grade from being a highly touted toddler or was really just all hype from the beginning that school wasted a whole lot of time.
They shouldn’t do allow; it will only create a self-fulfilling prophecy that can serious screw up these kids
much too young maybe 8th grade going into high school is cool but 7th damn these scouts and recruits are looking for there best intress at the end of the day! kid flops, oh well there goes his life, no degree, no skills, or crafts just only basketball.
parents see dollar signs too their are a big part of that process of making their kids into a cash cow
lol @ #9…seventh grade is waaay too young. are they going to also have colleges send tutors to these 7th & 8th graders to make sure they remain academically eligible? we really need to stop placing emphasis solely on the physical gifts of these kids and try to bring some balance.
Man I can’t wait til the NCAA allows prospects to be checked through the womb hell I don’t mind struggling with 9children for like 17years if one of them is gonna be a start b4 they are born
7th grade? come on now, that is way too young. those kids have 5 years to improve! those kids aren’t playing for a scholarship but just for fun. I mean it might give the coaches a look of the MAYBE up and coming players but it also depends on their work effort. so just leave them alone, there kids!
ok so I live in iowa and go to east high in des moines and recently (january 20) ames high school and harrison barnes played against us. I got to say I thought it was all hype but damn boy can play. he is crazy athletic and is a phenomenal player. coming from iowa the only place you see game like that is on tv but when I watched him play it was real. I never thought there was talent lik that in iowa but I guess he sure did prove me wrong. harrison had four dunks on my school one which happened within the first four minutes and then he had two back to back of a rebound. he was an entertaining play but for being as good as he is he is very unselfish. he had numerous looks but he would rather pass the ball which shows he’s a team player. even though ames smashed my school I gotta give it up to them and harrison. he’s number two in the nation right now and he has a whole nother year to grow and develop his game. think how good he’ll be next year!
