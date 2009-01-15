The LeBron James Syndrome

01.15.09 10 years ago
LeBron James

The recruiting scene in basketball has always amazed me. From the next Michael to the next LeBron, the prep circuit fleshes out the talent at a younger and younger age than ever before. Today, in keeping up with the times, the NCAA decreed that seventh-graders are now officially classified as prospects.

The organization voted Thursday to change the definition of a prospect from ninth grade to seventh grade â€” for men’s basketball only â€” to nip a trend in which some college coaches were working at private, elite camps and clinics for seventh- and eighth-graders. The NCAA couldn’t regulate those camps because those youngsters fell below the current cutoff.

“It’s a little scary only because â€” we talked about this â€” where does it stop?” said Joe D’Antonio, chairman of the 31-member Division I Legislative Council, which approved the change during a two-day meeting at the NCAA Convention. “The fact that we’ve got to this point is really just a sign of the times.”

Personally, I feel that a seventh-grader is way too young to be on a D-I coach’s radar and deemed a “prospect.” If they’re good enough to be noticed then, chances are they’ll be one-and-done with whatever program they eventually choose.

Do you feel that seventh-graders are too young to be classified as prospects?

Source: The Associated Press

