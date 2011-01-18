“The LeBrons” Are Back In Ohio

You know an advertising campaign is good when it outlives its original lifespan. So you might not be surprised that LeBron James is bringing “The LeBrons” to the Web as an online cartoon series this spring. Set in Akron, we wonder how many people in Ohio are going to tune in.
According to Dave Itzkoff of The New York Times, the series will revive the four versions of LeBron: the youthful and wide-eyed Kid LeBron; the physically adept Athlete LeBron; the smooth and savvy Business LeBron; and the ornery elder statesman Wise LeBron. And for those of you wondering, the real LeBron will provide the voice of Business LeBron and appear in live-action segments in the series.
Check out the promo trailer:
What do you think?
Douche
How conceited can you get…wow
Something for the kids…
It doesn’t seem all bad, as he has the opportunity to do something for children who love him. Unfortunately, at this point it seems more like this comes from his self-obsession, rather than a desire to help, but that could just be a perception based on the events of this past year.
It’s not going to be no Space Jam; for that they got the actual GOAT, not the wanna-be GOAT.
twat a dbag
HAHAHAHAHA screw you Ohio and get over it. How dare Lebron leaving your asses for a warmer climate?! I’m watching that show
4 lebrons??? i’m sick of the one lebron….
This guy needs to just concentrate on basketball and stop thinking of more ways to prove he’s a d-bag.
Some of you need to spend less time calling people you don’t know and have never met douche bags. I sure you have better things to do with your lives, but then again I could be wrong.
they’re missing a ‘lebron’ – “bubble lebron”, otherwise known as “third person lebron”. he lives in a bubble, disconnected from reality,and only has his yes men kiss asses tell him how great and kingly he is-
nodizzle is correct those idiots are pathetic. They got something to say about everything… even a freaking webcartoon. You guys really need a life.
i’m excited.. ……..
Dizzle is a douche name. Douche. Was talking about the way he presented himself in his video. Douche
Honestly, besides all the hate
the commercials were pretty dope, and hell Nike cracked me up with MVPuppets so I’m still gonna check this out.
Still a douche though haha
I thought this was a joke at first but…I don’t know. It might be good. He is a pretty funny guy.