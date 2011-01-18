“The LeBrons” Are Back In Ohio

You know an advertising campaign is good when it outlives its original lifespan. So you might not be surprised that LeBron James is bringing “The LeBrons” to the Web as an online cartoon series this spring. Set in Akron, we wonder how many people in Ohio are going to tune in.

According to Dave Itzkoff of The New York Times, the series will revive the four versions of LeBron: the youthful and wide-eyed Kid LeBron; the physically adept Athlete LeBron; the smooth and savvy Business LeBron; and the ornery elder statesman Wise LeBron. And for those of you wondering, the real LeBron will provide the voice of Business LeBron and appear in live-action segments in the series.

Check out the promo trailer:

