The “LeBrown’s”

There might be a clue explaining the viral video of LeBron making an announcement that he’s going to “follow his first love” on 1.18.09.



One of our “sources” pointed us to these photos of a leaked shoot in which LeBron is suited up in his own Cleveland Brown’s No. 23 uniform with “LeBron” on the back. It’d make sense that James announcement five days from now will have something to do with his love for football. But Browns fans shouldn’t get too excited. He’s not going to save another team in this city.

Source: LeBron 2010