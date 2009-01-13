The “LeBrown’s”

There might be a clue explaining the viral video of LeBron making an announcement that he’s going to “follow his first love” on 1.18.09.
One of our “sources” pointed us to these photos of a leaked shoot in which LeBron is suited up in his own Cleveland Brown’s No. 23 uniform with “LeBron” on the back. It’d make sense that James announcement five days from now will have something to do with his love for football. But Browns fans shouldn’t get too excited. He’s not going to save another team in this city.
Source: LeBron 2010
he’d probably best the best WR in the league too. You think any DB could stop someone who’s 6’8″ and 260 lbs?
Come On!!! – Haha the media circus with LeBron is just to much,
What is this a move to appease the fans after he was rocking Cowboys gear and chilling out on the sidelines with T.O.?
I certainly hope “First Love” doesnt mean the city of Cleveland because he is not staying,
I like Bron a lot but his act is getting a little old
LBJ at TE would be pretty sick…Not going to happen, so he is just toying with Brown’s fans emotions…First the NY love now this…
and he’s coaching the rookie/soph game…ugh
Does Nike know there is a photo of Lebron wearing a shirt with a Reebok logo going around the internet? Nike might have to take Lebron’s cock out their mouth to scold the boy and remind him of contractual obligations.
am i the only one that doesnt care?
Nope Isotope..
I dont care either..
He better win a chip because to me he seems like he is 50% Bball and 50% Marketing..
And no matter what anyone says you have to pour ur heart into the game for the ultimate reward..
Best player in the L at 50% is pretty good.
The speed in the NBA doesn’t even come close to comparing to the speed in the NFL. Big difference.
for some reason when i saw the original “first love” video this was EXACTLY what i thought he meant. Of course it’s not real, i just figured that would be the theme of the announcement this weekend.
best player in the L at 50% is not the best player in the L
Just wondering. Say there is no Jordan. There for no Jordan shoes and Nike not being as relevant as they are with him.
Who gets all that and has that Impact (shoes and media wise not game)?
Kobe? Or would Kobe be black-balled because of the Colorado incident.
LeBron? Considering all the hype he has now and his clean image so far is he the one?
Duncan? Cleanest image of all perhaps but ….personality?
I think LeBron prolly.
He’s coaching the Rookie/Sophomore game for real??? That is usually left to a former player with current nba assistants right? I don’t like that. Yeah it’s just and exhibition and it doesn’t mean much, but we don’t want the sideline to look like MTV Rock-n-Jock…
I guess if it is a blowout as usual LeBron can act like he is going to jump in the game to keep people tuned in…
Im not gonna front, he got me with this one. Im curious 4real, we’ll see what happens tho
@ Dime
What do you think this campaign is for? Since he has a Reebok jersey on it obviously isn’t one of the Nike campaigns, do you guys have any clue what he’s advertising?
for you idiots out there hating on Lebron saying he only commits 50% to the league… go watch a Cavs game. How many superstars are there that hustles back on D and dives for loose balls. enough said.
LeBron will be the first athlete to rep TWO………….. sneaker companies… have to say he got that off…
i thought bron was a cowboy fan??? he could rock the star??? heard they want a new wr??? interesting!
no he wont
kobe had two shoes before
[www.pickyourshoes.com]
there is the proof
the crazy eights and the zooms
kobe had two shoes, because he was on adidas before he started doing it big with shaq, then said uck adidas, let me sign with nike, only reason, and considering the fact how much lebron is doing with nike, i dont see him going to reebok by a longshot. lt is sponsored by nike and wears reebok nfl jerseys, it aint a big deal.
adidas makes the basketball jerseys too, and bronny reps that, they could care less what he wears
he does get yall talking about him though, which in turn puts his name out there, which then gets him money.
hahahha, id say hes the most succesful athlete period, just wait until the end of his career and we can do the math on how much total income hes pulled in… wonder whos gonna talk then.
Lebron is one of the hardest working players in the league, and shooot, he has to be just like kobe since everyone is always criticising them
btw… miami heat are up and coming haters, d wade 2nd vote for mvp if u ask me… of course its somewhat biased, but suck on that
@ ZACH – it’s a State Farm insurance commercial
LEBRON’S NEW COMMERICAL
**CLEVELAND BROWNS***
[video.msn.com]
