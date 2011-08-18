The Life & Times Of Delonte West

Kevin Love has been making himself heard lately, saying that the latest offer from the owners was unacceptable. Love declared his interest in compromising, but also his honest opinion that NBA games will most likely be missed. A scary thought from the Timberwolves power forward. This lockout is enough to get us depressed. Talk of missed games – someone’s going to have to talk us off a ledge … What’s $14 million, we mean really? Well, to Delonte West, apparently nothing. He says he’s broke. According to ESPN, Delonte West is looking for work (and can’t go overseas because of probation). West tweeted recently: It’s official.. Pride 2 the side.. just filled out a application at Home Depot.. Lockout aint a game. If you watch SNL (still), there’s a segment during Weekend Update called “Really!?!?” The bit focuses on celebrities and the weird stuff they do. In the case of Delonte West being broke, we can only imagine what SNL would do in this instance … By the way, here’s a dope throwback video of Delonte from one of our photoshoots back in the day … Kevin Durant has a $1 million per-month offer from Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow. Durant recently said that he was 50-50 on whether he was going to play overseas, with a deadline for his decision set for October 1st. Kobe‘s reported China offer was around $1.5 million, so apparently Durant carries some serious cred overseas. It’s a tough offer to turn down. Thank God CSKA Moscow didn’t offer that to Delonte West. That money might already be gone by now … If anyone watched the 2011 NBA Draft, you’ll most likely recall the awkward back and forth between Mark Jones and Jonas Valanciunas. After Valanciunas was drafted, Jones asked the Lithuanian to expand on his game. Valanciunas responded with something like, “I no strong…I work hard…I no similar to Chris Bosh.” Now Valanciunas’ coach last season, Darius Maskoliunas, also told reporters he sees a lot of Chris Bosh in the lottery pick … The world champion Dallas Mavericks have made it clear they want DeShawn Stevenson back. Stevenson’s agent, Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Jeff Caplan that regardless of their recent acquisition of Rudy Fernandez, the team wants Stevenson back. Is it us or do the Mavericks have more perimeter players than the entire Southwest conference? Are there enough minutes to go around for this platoon of twos and threes? … Y’all remember the time Rasheed Wallace threw the towel in Arvydas Sabonis‘ face right? It was in 2000, against the Lakers. Portland was on the edge of moving from “Damn, this team is so deep and so talented” to “Damn, this team is so out of control and so crazy.” In a piece about Sabonis on Grantland, Bill Walton â€“ who was broadcasting the game – went off: “If I was any kind of a man, I would have got up from that broadcast table and walked across the court and punched Rasheed Wallace in the nose.” Walton said he let the game of basketball and the human race down that day. We’re just surprised he didn’t say: “It was a catastrophe of unseen and mind-boggling proportions. It set the world back 450 years to a time when savages roamed the natural world and the human race was in infancy. I let all of humanity down that day in a most disgusting manner” … We started our own mailbag yesterday for every Wednesday: the DimeBag; Craziest, wildest stuff gets posted. Seriously … Derrick Williams is going to play in the Goodman/Drew League matchup this weekend for the West. But take that with a grain of salt. As he comes aboard, someone else is leaving. Nick Young â€“ who many of you consider one of the better playground players in the NBA â€“ decided he would boycott the game and not show up because he’s pissed he didn’t get named MVP of the Drew League. Yes, you heard that right … Does this news affect the outcome of the game though? … And chances are you haven’t seen complete Kevin Garnett and Ronnie Fields high school game footage. Until now … We’re out like Delonte’s bank account.
Michele Bachmann (running for presidential position) says that when she becomes president that gas prices will fall below the $2.00/gallon threshold yet offers no concrete plan of how this will be achieved. magic? Does she realize that global oil markets determine the cost of crude per barrel? It’s hard to believe that the oil cartel will just forget about their profits and allow the U.S. to pay under $2.00/gallon for gas.
Call Gloria for some $$$!
too bad that oweners have to pay players during the lockout. if they stopped paying them when previous contract ended up, this lockout would be finished by now. in this, i’m on owners side. players are bitching too much, have all kinds of rights, they can sign contract and do what ever they want, and owners get screwed if they ended up with players like eddy curry or jerome james. and i think one of the reasons for this kind of stance from owners is because more and more players are bitching and demanding trades and what not. in past 3-4 years, it was always players demanding trades as soon as they are unhappy.
Players don’t get paid during the lockout….
Zach Randolph, Ben Gordon, Caron Butler and Al-Farouq Aminu are getting paychecks despite the NBA lockout. Agent Raymond Brothers spread their 2010-11 NBA salaries over 18 or 24 months, instead of the standard six-months or one-year salary schedule in the NBA. Some of these guys, like Randolph, took the 24 month option and will be paid through May 1, 2012, while others took the 18 month option, like Aminu, and are good until Nov. 1, 2012. Financially, they won’t even know that they’re in a lockout.
Also in that game with KG is Michael Wright. He started on Arizona in the championship game in 01′. He was only a freshman in this video, but that dude had game by the time he was a senior. Funny that he was just another dude on the team with Ronnie and Kevin, a.k.a. “The Flight show”.
Still those cats didn’t win the state championship in illinois. Their coach was horrible and they couldn’t shoot.
@ K Dizzle
my bad then. i’ve read that they take their salaries during the lockout. maybe it was about cases like z-bo and others.
@Be Newz
Serious? Michelle Bachman is actually preaching that gas price bs? Gas is still $4.00/gal in Chicago and that’s for the reg unleaded. The only way anyone is cutting the price of oil is if they start drilling in Alaska or getting it from Canada.
She (like the republicans tend to do) is banking on the stupidity of the American people. Who pay more attention to the American Idol voting than they do to the vote for President.
It will only be those guys I mentioned getting money as far as what has been reported.
The guys who didn’t sign up for a stretched out salary disbursement plan may be getting money playing all those summer games which is why they are getting a lot more attention from NBA players such as a Kobe Bryant due to the absence of any NBA compensation in the near future.
She definitely said it. That’s fact. I think she is really hoping there are some suckers out there like you mention. If she keeps preaching that promise she’s likely to get minimum 10,000 votes across the country, automatic. A lot of gullible Americans hoping she is telling the truth.
[www.politico.com]
rudy fernandez signed with Real Madrid in Spain. He will stay there until the lockout ends, and will return there next season when he becomes a free agent.
I think we all know by now games will be missed and it will hurt the NBA… a lot.
Delonte West is broke? I like the guy but that is unacceptable IMO. Hopefully he’ll have to work at HD for a few months so that when he gets his next million dollar pay check he can have a new appreciation for it and be more responsible.
Is there anywhere else that Deshawn even fits in? He made what $4 million last year? He probably should be making $1-2 million a year. If they can get him for the minimum then yeah, re-sign him but they shouldn’t overpay just to keep him… it’s not like teams will be beating his door down.
I would love to see Bill Walton get his overrated ass banged out by Rasheed Wallace. Granted what Rasheed did was unacceptable but that is between Sabonis and Wallace… Sabonis doesn’t need any white knight.
Thats interesting Beiber Newz, I mean about the delayed salary of NBA players… not that a Presidential candidate is using cheaper gas prices to get votes… y’all are obsessed with gas prices, you’d probably vote a Klan member in if he promised $1 per gallon.
Is it really bad if Valanciunas turns out (game wise) like Bosh? Ah the good old NBA draft where the potential to be an all star PF isn’t good enough.
On the issue of fuel prices, being based in the UK, American’s need to appreciate that their fuel prices are significantly lower than other developed nations. For comparison, prices in Europe are on average upwards of $12-15 a gallon. Now try filling up each week paying that!
$4 a gallon is nothing – I would LOVE to pay that at the moment…..
@Chicagorilla
“The only way anyone is cutting the price of oil is if they start drilling in Alaska or getting it from Canada.”
You guys do take our oil!! Lol. Been like that since the 80s. And they’ve been drilling in Alaska since the 70s.
And regarding a low oil price…. it’s not only the global oil prices that determine the price at the pump. They also take into account the income generated by exports.
Let’s take Venezuela, for example. They make enough money in oil exports that they can GREATLY subsidize the price of oil to their own people. In Venezuela, gasoline is one-fifteenth cheaper than water. <- yup, it's CHEAPER than water.
In Venezuela, gas is roughly 4 cents(USD) per litre, or 12 cents(USD) per gallon. To put that into perspective, a small-sized sedan (ie. Honda Civic) would cost roughly $2.00(USD) to fill up from an empty tank.
Jonas needs to expand on his english….
Delonte West broke… REALLY?!??!
You’ve made $14million in your career to date. HOW THE HELL YOU go broke from that. It’s 7 straight seasons in the league… you haven’t missed not 1 check and you’re BROKE?!!!!!!
WOWWWWWWW
Remember, this fool actually went to college too… Goes to show you, a college education even if it’s for less than 4 years does not mean intelligence in life.
And this doesn’t even take into account all the guns and craziness.
I wouldn’t even joke of him to ask his baby’s mama… I mean Gloria James for some $$$ to hold him down.
Is it really that hard to buy a nice house for $500k, put money into savings bonds and mutual funds…. and live within your means….
Also, shoot why isn’t Delonte trying to make side money with deals to endorse Cougarlife.com or NRA group?!?!? Use your noggin… you’re a grown azz man… Home Depot?!?!? REALLY?!?!??!
OH and I know that players be reading these blogs and comments. One of yall players needs to reach out to D-West and sit him down and tell him to do better for himself.
Shoot, IF I COULD I WOULD and I wouldn’t want a penny for it, I got my $$$ and job and proud of it and a beautiful wife. You can do that under 100k and live comfortably.
This dude really just woke me up this morning when I read this today.
Is that already the real Jay? If so, welcome back.
Gas prices would become irrelevant once electric and/ or solar powered cars become fully developed. The Tesla Model S which can travel 200 miles before recharging will be out next year. Ford and Nissan will be rolling out their own versions too.
Two words to David Stern and Billy Hunter –“economic depression”. And can they also please listen to The Beatles “We can work it out”.
Try to see it my way,
Only time will tell if I am right or I am wrong.
While you see it your way
There’s a chance that we might fall apart before too long.
We can work it out,
”Who knew those commas meant you could lose your common sense?”-Malice
Thats a damn shame. I’ve never heard of an NBA player saying they’re broke while they’re STILL in the league.
ANOTHER NBA player gone broke. i am so sad, NOT.
Guys, eddy curry is broke too and had to borrow 6m to pay bills and hes prob kade at least 3x what delonte has. Figure in delontes bipolar disease and the fact that, yes Knicksfan, it is that hard to just live in a normal 500k house when youre famous. You dont think hed be a targt for criminals and bugged by all the neighbors (remembe4, hes bipolar, so the neighbors up in his shit would be the worst to him) its all about keeping up w your peers. How u gonna have ur friends on the team over to your uppermiddleclass house? Not saying it should happen, but i get it, esp when legit mental issues are in play
Delonte should work at a Krispy Kreme just so his boss could tell him “trains, planes, automobiles…….you better have my Do-Nuts!”
@Savage
No way in hell can anyone pay $12-15/per gal. That’s impossible. I can’t believe that. You can’t afford to fill a motor cycle tank at that price.
@Jay
good thing the US is already drilling in CA. That means you guys are raping us on oil pries too! bastards lol!
I remember reading about how Exxon in Pennsylvania hate made a huge billion dollar profit in the last year with a ton of tax loop holes. which contradicts their excuses for having high gas prices.
In England petrol this March rose above £6 per gallon, that is $9.88 per gallon.
We pay through the nose for everything here, a few examples:
A pair of Jordans=£160 thats $263.39
An Xbox game=£50 thats $82.33
A bottle of beer in a pub=£4 thats $6.59
A 2 beroom house in a ghetto council estate(For a lease hold property)=£120,000 thats $197,616
Americans complain too much about gas prices.
Yall really think Delonte broke? He just bullshitting calm down.
Knicks fan – Delonte went to Temple under Chaney, so “college educated” is a term that should be used loosely.
And I guess everyone in the church with Kobe says that they’ve never heard of the guy who is accusing him etc…
Gas out in Cali is pretty bad, my truck is an easy $100+ to fill at about $4 ish. It’s a buck or so more back home. I gotta get a scooter.
Bachman is appealing to the 3rd grade mentality of a lot of people. Lower gas prices, pizza for lunch every day, music at recess, better economy, more jobs, no homework… It’s the fried butter crowd.
@ iCARNACKi About the delayed salaries, it’s kind of shocking that someone like Z-Bo can make a turnaround, basketball wise and this. Financially, it was a smart move. Maybe it’s more of a testament to his brilliant agent than Z-Bo’s initiative. Wonder why someone like Kobe or Duncan didn’t do this. Imagine getting what Bryant made last season, 20-something million in a 6 month period? Crazy.
AND also, I see you’re warming up to Valanciunas. You think he has Bosh potential? It’d be kind of ironic for Raptors fans. Will they have another all-star forward who bolts for free agency?
On the issue of oil, when did they start drilling in CA? America, for a long time has been buying oil internationally. However, we have PLENTY of oil on on domestic lands. We just haven’t used it exclusively. Oil would be much cheaper if we used our own. But we typically don’t. We are waiting for the world’s supply to run dry before drilling primarily on home soil. That way we can charge up the wazoo for barrels and finally get out of the trillions of debt we’re in as a country.
ps , it’s funny now that alf has to say “the real jay”. instead of just jay. that imposter is always on our minds. Alf, were you a victim of the imposter, or are you just aware he is out there?
Big Island: “Bachman is appealing to the 3rd grade mentality of a lot of people. Lower gas prices, pizza for lunch every day, music at recess, better economy, more jobs, no homework… It’s the fried butter crowd.”
that was hilarious.
@Big Island – delonte went to St. Joe’s, not Temple. Better school, but nothing special. guys leave Michigan or UNC (GREAT state schools) without getting a quality education all the time. it happens, esp when you know you’ve got a great job lined up afterwards. why study when you can enjoy being the big man on campus and living the college life we all dreamed of
Thank you Delonte West… for giving us an example of managing our earnings in the worst possible way.
Doesn’t matter if he’s kidding or not… the guy made $4 million dollars last year. Why would he post something like that anyway. What if he actually gets that job at HomeDepot, what would his coworkers say/or ask him… “hey didn’t you play basketball for the Boston Celtics last season, don’t you basketball players make like alot of money??” C’moooon, if you make that much cash then what are your living expenses?
And don’t get me wrong, I understand the guy has a bipolar condition and all. BUT when you make that kinda of money wouldn’t you be able to afford the best help possible. And wouldn’t there be NBA officials, docters, advisors that would help the guy with that. The guy is a pro ball player, there are programs that are available for pro athletes to help them out.
Truth be told, this guy (and many others) need to learn a little bit of humility. Maybe thats why the dude is broke.
@ Beiber Newz
Yeah its been such a great turn around for Randolph, nobody would have ever thought he’d turn out like this. I thought he’d be Eddy Curried (A new term I’m trying out to describe a flop pro athlete) by now, not a respectable all star player who is the model of consistency and as quiet as a mouse off court. Even if it was his agent’s idea, Randolph still had the presence of mind to agree to such a deal. I guess Kobe/Duncan et al have no reason to get a deal like that, they’ll be getting endorsement money whatever the time of year.
Yeah, Valanciunas is having so many good games that its kinda hard (No homo) not to see his potential. I don’t necessarily see the Bosh comparison but yeah… potential all star PF definitely maybe. I still think it was a bad idea for Toronto to pick him being that they have the 4/5 spots filled up by Andrea & Davis. They sign Bargnani to a 5 year contract, he has his best season yet, so they go out and draft a similar player? A year after they drafted Ed Davis to be their PF of the future… I don’t get it, I will always believe they should have taken the gift of Brandon Knight when he fell to them… even after Knight flops in Detroit.
Back on the subject of West, you guys need to stop making excuses for him. If he is broke he has nobody to blame but himself. If he got broke by being afraid of peer pressure then he is a moron.
Give me a million now and I’d never have to work a day in my life again… Delonte made 14 times that amount and is talking about being broke? GTFO… seriously.
Celts fan – You are 100% right. For whatever reason as I was thinking of Delonte and Jameer Nelson I started to think if they were better than Eddie Jones and Aaron McKie when they were at Temple. Next thing you know I am typing erroneous information. Then I was too lazy to go correct it.
I can imagine it’s really easy to blow through some NBA money. It’s also really easy to get involved with guys who will rob you blind. Maybe Delonte just wants to work though. I love Home Depot and I would work there in a second. Drive forklifts and stuff. Every time I go in there, and I go about 3 or 4 times a week, there are at least 3 women who are at worst a 7.5 who are looking for help with stuff in their house since their husband left. Delonte will be in heaven. Roll over on his quad with a couple of guns, and of course like That’s What’s Up said earlier, she better have his Do-Nuts.
If Delonte’s agent had half a brain, this dude would be Endorsing the National Rifle Association and Cougarlife. Mental issues or not, NBA has wellness program and insurance would cover that. NO excuse for blowing 14million, especially if you made just $4mil last year. And $500k can buy you a NICE secluded house in several parts of the country. This dude ain’t living in NYC so quit playing.
It is easier to “lose” that much money than you guys think. First, he didn’t come from much. That is a lot of player’s drive and motivation right there. Working hard to get to the point where you can move your family out of certain areas. Yeah, he could buy a house for $500K in MD to move some of his family.
Then you need to buy them cars to get around. Chances are you’d be moving to a place that doesn’t have as many buses anymore.
All the time people say, “If that was me, I’d put away a million or somethin’ and then slowly live off the rest. No one is coming up to you asking you to help start a business, buy a house, send their kid to college, pay off their debt, and then buy them lavish gifts. Why do certain ethnic groups buy houses with pools knowing they can’t afford to get their hair wet or swim? Rich people have rich people bills. If he just made $4M last year, believing a similar contract is right around the corner, do you expect him to still shop at Carmax?
Not to pile on but here was Delonte’s tweet before the listed one:
CharleeRedz13 Delonte West
Broke down in the ATM line.. 25 cars behind me and I already reached my daily limit… I’m broke n my cars broke.. Where’s my therapist???
Dude has bigger problems than money…