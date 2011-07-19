The Lightest Shoe In Basketball Is Now Available In All-Black

What’s hotter than a pair of adidas adiZero Crazy Lights? A new pair of adidas adiZero Crazy Lights. That’s right, adidas is dropping an all-new, all-black colorway that’s now available for pre-sale exclusively at FinishLine.com. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.