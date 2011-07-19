The Lightest Shoe In Basketball Is Now Available In All-Black

What’s hotter than a pair of adidas adiZero Crazy Lights? A new pair of adidas adiZero Crazy Lights. That’s right, adidas is dropping an all-new, all-black colorway that’s now available for pre-sale exclusively at FinishLine.com. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
how can we win a pair? LOL
these shoes are unreal even in a plain black and white colorway. they feel superb and you cant even imagine how light weight they are. i know they dont got snake skin on them but i aint crocodile dundee so who needs that. 9.8s are definetly one of a kind and a must buy if you know what good.
These shoes may be light but they are ugly….looks like Mike Tyson should be wearing these joints.
@BruhMan
it aint a fashion show son
they can keep these shits for 130
“Yeah wear that shit if you wanna break your foot” – Kobe