The Lightest Shoe In Basketball Is Now Available

With a beautiful weekend on tap here in NYC, we wanted to give you a heads up that the adidas adiZero Crazy Light is finally available at retailers across the county. And if you’re not feeling any of the in-line colorways, know that you can also design your own on miadidas and have the freshest pair on the block.
Are you going to cop a pair?
I love the move to lighter basketball shoes. This should have always been the number one priority!
Lighter shoes equals higher chance of foot injuries equals can’t hoop with it outdoors equals thanks, but no thanks.
Not the prettiest shoe I’ve seen. Still gotta pass
This is the shoe that got D-Rose injured. with 5 layers of ankle support and tape.
No thanks
The Lightest Shoe in Basketball is a boxing shoe.
The shoe that got Rose’s ankle injured?
Obviously not to be confused with the fact he rolled his ankle stepping on someone’s foot.. With a different shoe.