The Lightest Shoe In Basketball Is Now Available

With a beautiful weekend on tap here in NYC, we wanted to give you a heads up that the adidas adiZero Crazy Light is finally available at retailers across the county. And if you’re not feeling any of the in-line colorways, know that you can also design your own on miadidas and have the freshest pair on the block.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Are you going to cop a pair?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.