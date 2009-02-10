The Lil Penny Tour

Remember I told you guys about my club night with Lil Penny? Well, I just recently got info on the next stop of his tour. Today, Lil Penny is up in the Boogie Down Bronx at clothing emporium Jimmy Jazz. Every New Yorker knows that if you’re in the Bronx and you’re at Jimmy Jazz then you’re on Fordham Road.
For all you non-New Yorkers, Fordham Road in the Bronx is a one-stop street for whatever you need. Sneakers, fitteds, denim..whatever! When I was younger I would take the train to Fordham Road with my boys and walk up an down all day looking for girls…those were the days.
Lil Penny is at Jimmy Jazz promoting the re-release of his Air Penny IIs. L.P. is showing love too, he’s handing out fliers (pictured to the right) that get you 10% off of the Air Penny IIs if you buy apparel from his new Nike Penny Collection. It seems even after all these years Lil Penny still is the man.
Penny is making his rounds too. He’ll be hitting the Jimmy Jazz on 125th street in Harlem today also. Stay tuned for where Lil Penny’s next stop will be on his tour.
LOL @ Lil Wayne as a guest commentator on Around The Horn
Lil Penny is a legend too. He needs to take that Sprite dummy out the game!
gee, i kno its terrible…and hes gettin trashed by woody lol….whats wit espn messin wit this fool so much. He was already on first and 10 a week ago.
Yea Bron I am wonderin the same thing? Like is he the “only” superstar they honestly think matters? Seriously I would rather here Jay-Z’s thoughts or T.I. or Denzel’s or a whole lot of other people.
Wayne is horrible lol! Is he high right now?
Fellas,
I don’t think there is another ‘superstar’ that cares that much about sports. If there is then i guess they don’t want to be on ESPN.
I think Wayne is holding his own though!
-cgf
Lil Wayne is very sad story… But he has had chances to change his whole image and mentality. He has chose not to. That’s his choice and I think he’s not the smartest guy in the world. I think that he would much more respect if he cut his hair and didn’t have facial tats but ya know that’s cause he’s hard and all doesn’t want to lose that street cred.
CGF I guess it’s all in who ya like pimpin. For me dude was hot garrrrbaaage! Aight lol maybe not that bad but I would rather others.
lil penny is dope!!!! hope they can bring him back to nike commercials..make him a cameo in an lbj or kobe commercial…..that would be dope!!!
yeah..can lil’penny please find Anfernee Hardaway..dayum I miss Penny’s style of play!