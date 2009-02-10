The Lil Penny Tour

Remember I told you guys about my club night with Lil Penny? Well, I just recently got info on the next stop of his tour. Today, Lil Penny is up in the Boogie Down Bronx at clothing emporium Jimmy Jazz. Every New Yorker knows that if you’re in the Bronx and you’re at Jimmy Jazz then you’re on Fordham Road.

For all you non-New Yorkers, Fordham Road in the Bronx is a one-stop street for whatever you need. Sneakers, fitteds, denim..whatever! When I was younger I would take the train to Fordham Road with my boys and walk up an down all day looking for girls…those were the days.

Lil Penny is at Jimmy Jazz promoting the re-release of his Air Penny IIs. L.P. is showing love too, he’s handing out fliers (pictured to the right) that get you 10% off of the Air Penny IIs if you buy apparel from his new Nike Penny Collection. It seems even after all these years Lil Penny still is the man.

Penny is making his rounds too. He’ll be hitting the Jimmy Jazz on 125th street in Harlem today also. Stay tuned for where Lil Penny’s next stop will be on his tour.