Tentative Labor Deal Reached: We Are Getting NBA Basketball For Christmas

After all the frustration and anger, lonely nights stuck watching whatever college game we can find, we are getting NBA basketball on Christmas day. David Stern got his wish. Maybe this wasn’t our ultimate wish (it would’ve been better to have it done earlier), but this announcement just gave the holiday a little extra juice. Unless the scheduling is changed, the 2011-12 season will open with the Boston Celtics traveling to play the New York Knicks, followed by a Finals rematch, Miami at Dallas. The nightcap would be MVP Derrick Rose and Chicago against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. How hyped are you?
After 149 days in a lockout, the players and owners came together for one more marathon session on Friday, and after more than 15 hours, they finally took the gloves off and shook hands. While it is still considered a tentative agreement – at least 15 owners need to approve it and a majority of the 430-plus players must do the same – all reports seem to indicate it’s a formality at this point. But first, the owners plan to meet Saturday to move it along, and the players also must drop their lawsuits and reform their union.
The AP reports that NBA Commissioner David Stern said the agreement was “subject to a variety of approvals and very complex machinations, but we’re optimistic that will all come to pass and that the NBA season will begin Dec. 25.”
Reportedly, the players agreed to a 49-51 split in the BRI (where the players can earn up to 51). And with the agreement coming from Stern’s mouth at around 3:40 a.m. ET last night, there are still a few things to work out with the smaller “system issues.” In the end, the players conceded, and the owners finally made some “significant moves” towards the players as well to reach this tentative agreement. As Chris Sheridan reports, the owners softened their positions on the mid-level exception (the maximum length will be four years), dropped their insistence on the Carmelo Anthony rule (sign-n-trades similar to the Denver/NY trade last season), which is HUGE news for 2012’s mammoth free agent class. The rookie pay scale will also stay the same while qualifying offers to restricted free agents will become “significantly” improved.
The plan is to open trainings camps on Dec. 9 with games starting on Christmas day and continuing into a 66-game schedule.
As we are writing this, Derrick Rose’s new signature adiZero Rose 2 commercial (“The Bull”) came on the television. Nothing ever felt so good.
How will you celebrate the return of the NBA?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
damn finally that shit cray
The lockout has been lifted and so has my ban on dime…I hope that schedule sticks..knicks kick off the season and the mavs get their rings in front of miami lol
@ jamie….that shit GAY…don’t ever say that shit around here no more…I duno wuts been goin on for the past 2 months over here but daddy is home now so no more borderline homo statements round here..u gon get called out
as soon as the owners gave SOMETHING the lockout is over. hmmmmmmmmm seems to me the owners were the main roadblock this entire time. never have i once sided with the owners. a lockout doesn’t mean strike. a lockout is imposed. the owners stopped THEIR business not the players. aside from alla dat, i’m just happy to see this immense progress. hopefully, after 6yrs, both sides agree to keep the cba as is.
s buckets goin at his head haha. lockout war over and dudes tryna beef over shit being gay. hahaha.
f u c k this. I live in holland and I already started planning my round trip through europe to see nba players in action. Should I cancel my plane ticket to turkey now? what about going to Madrid? Are rudy and ibaka going back to the nba?
Fuuuuuuck. It’s been a while since I posted in this goddamn site. I need my NBA fix man these guys better not be fucking with us.
Beib – Sorry dude, but this was the same offer from a couple weeks back that the players rejected. Glad it’s over though.
Is s.bucketz the mayor? Go back home and play this with your pals. [www.funnyordie.com]
you mean, no more “fish that saved pittsburgh”?!
Sweetttttt first game is lakers va bulls
At least we don’t gotta hear big island crying about rubbing 1 out in a cup no more
big island , i can’t can’t imagine how this will be the exact same deal. how positive are u
@ big island-why wld it reference “significant moves” from the owners if it was the same previous deal?
but ur right tho-very glad its over!! fantasy draft on deck! lol
Eh. I am enjoying college basketball right now…
Unimportant and unimpressed. David Stern needs to get the boot before I’ll be a fan again.
So much for Odom playing with Deron…
knicks celtics to start…ewww loving it. nyk starts the season and we are gonna end the season too… post lockout trending. now go get some pieces wark and grunwald
Read the details of it. The players weren’t going below 55% BRI or whatever, they did. The cap is in favor of the owners, even though it isn’t a hard cap, it should be. The players agreed to the BRI, which isn’t what they wanted, but got some stuff on the back end. All of the other stuff still has to be agreed to.
Big island u r very wrong to the 100th power. The deal has changed some. Not sure how much but it has and even the slightest change is still change and change means different so it is in fact a different deal.
1st great news!!!
2nd anybody heard if they are gonna chance the age limit for the draft???
I believe the age limit for the draft and drug testing are termed “b-list” issues which the league and players are still currently working on today and beyond. The cba is tentatively agreed upon mostly because the hard pressing issues have been taken care of.
I haven’t read the details of this so called “change” but until I see Marc Cuban roll out 15 championship wrestling belts [He still plans to do it big right?] I’m not falling for it. I can see Jordan and Paul Allen screaming at the others telling them, “We have them on the ropes, we are so close to getting a 35-65 split. Just lock them out for 2 more weeks. We can do this. THIS IS OUR LEAGUE!!!” We all know how good Jordan is in the clutch, so I wouldn’t put this past him.
Fuck da owners if they do that. Didn’t we all use to think stern called the shots? All of them? Did we really think stern was the owners’ employee? I always thought stern was da man wit the iron fists. O well, jordan can expect me to donate my sneakers wit jumpman logos to charity if this falls through.
From the stuff I’ve read and remember, it seems like all of the big stuff is what the owners proposed a couple of weeks ago. They bent on the hard cap (no hard cap, but a rough penalty for going over) , and the sign and trade stuff, but got the BRI that they wanted. There are a bunch of mid level exceptions being used to go over the cap etc… So the players seem like they came out ahead, but it is in the owners favor somewhat. I don’t know, don’t care until something is signed. Hopefully it gets done. They all disgust me honestly. Until Dirk picks up his ring/belt/crown and I get a raging boner.
Big Is..I was always under the impression ur over the top infatuation with dirk is playful wen u mention beating ur meat or nutting or gettin ragin boners. I just translate that into u jus bein a die hard fan. I hope I wasn’t supposed to take the dirk sexual comments seriously. But if I am, I think dirk owes u some dinner!! And free tickets to a mavs game. U hav to b his #1 fan.
so the players and owners have your panties in a bunch for the last few months and now there is word the lockout is over, so you just jump on the NBA’s jocks like that?!!!!
i bet you lot also enjoy taking the corporate cock-shafting the US government is handing out to it’s citizens.
if dime, or anyone here had any balls, you’d be locking out the NBA and demanding they offer a deal to bring the fans back.
@2cents – you may be right. But I also want you to trade back in your internet, your phone, your computer, or whatever device you’re using to access Dime, because odds are very good that a man very much like the owners of NBA teams is the one with your money.
@dagwaller. right on. ain’t apathy a bitch.