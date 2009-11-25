The Longest Yard

If you were ever going to forgive a guy for committing double-digit turnovers in one game, forgive Monta Ellis for his 11 miscues last night. With the majority of Golden State’s roster out of action (including Nellie, who has pneumonia) Monta was one of three guys who played all 48 minutes against Dallas and led the Warriors to a win. Anthony Morrow and Vlad Rad also put in a full night’s work, as fill-in coach Keith Smart used just six players. Smart looks like he could’ve put on some kicks and dropped a few baseline jumpers, but that’s probably against some rule … Monta dominated the game, finishing with 37 points (15-29 FG), eight assists and four steals. Against teams like the Warriors, the Mavs typically stick J.J. Barea on the quickest guard to spare Jason Kidd and Jason Terry, but Barea had nothing for Monta, who had as much explosiveness late in the fourth quarter as he did early in the first … We woke up Tuesday morning to read about the Wizards having problems. Again. This time it was Gilbert Arenas and Caron Butler jabbing at each other while the team was coming off two straight blowout losses. Then the team learned that owner Abe Pollin, the longest-tenured owner in the NBA who oversaw the team since they were the Bullets, passed away Tuesday at 85 years old, and it all seemed pretty silly … Playing in front of Pollin’s empty owner’s box at the Verizon Center, the Wizards pulled off a win over the also-struggling Sixers. Antawn Jamison had 32 points and 14 boards, as the Wizards let a 15-point lead dwindle down to one when Lou Williams‘ crossover left Gilbert standing still with whiplash and scored with 40 seconds left. Williams (26 pts) then forced Arenas into a turnover, setting up a chance at a game-winner. Lou got Arenas on a step-back move and got off a good look from three, but it missed … Why wasn’t Nick Young playing more before yesterday? He scored 20 points starting at two-guard for the injured Mike Miller. And remember that guy DeShawn Stevenson that played for Washington once upon a time? He got off the bench for a minute and a half … Ronnie Brewer might have the toughest job of any starter in the NBA. At his regular two-guard spot, he’s got to battle the likes of Kobe, D-Wade, Joe Johnson, B-Roy, Ray Allen and Monta every night. (And if he gets lit up, he can’t even use the excuse that he needs to conserve some energy for offense, plus he gets to have Jerry Sloan scream at him.) Then Brewer slides to the three last night for the injury-racked Jazz, and finds himself lining up across from Kevin Durant‘s unlimited range and 6-foot-10-ness. Durant dropped 28 points on Brewer in an OKC win … It’s kind of scary that having a huge band-aid on his face looks natural on Paul Millsap (19 pts, 7 rebs). If he wasn’t in the NBA, he’d be a boxer or an MMA fighter … Other big stat lines from Tuesday: Kobe put up 34 points and three steals in a win over the Knicks; Carmelo scored 27 to send the Nets to another loss; and Danny Granger had 36 points, nine boards, five assists and seven threes in a loss to the Raptors … Anybody who has NCAA Basketball 2010 knows why 80% of the people you’re gonna play online want to use Kentucky. John Calipari‘s squad is stacked. Yesterday they beat the breaks off Cleveland State behind John Wall‘s 15 points and six dimes and highlight-reel dunks. When Wall goes pro after this year and gets enlisted to save the Bobcats or Grizzlies, would you give Calipari credit for turning him into a top pick? That was the argument we had yesterday: Whether Coach Cal deserves his reputation as this great producer of NBA point guards. Tell us what you think HERE … We’re out like Monta’s legs …