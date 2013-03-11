Blake Griffin And DeAndre Jordan’s Top 10 Dunks Of March (So Far)

We’re not even two weeks into March yet and DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin have combined to amass enough top-10 worthy dunks for their own personal highlight reel. In just five games the stars of Lob City have staked their claim to not only the two best dunks of the entire NBA season, but to many that will be on a “Best of March” highlight reel soon. We couldn’t wait until the end of the month to compile our early favorites for Jordan and Griffin’s best dunks of the month.

10. GRIFFIN AGAINST THE NUGGETS

OK, he’s just getting warmed up.

9. ONE-STEP GRIFFIN

Griffin needed all of one step to gather to finish this dunk from well outside the restricted area. It looks easy because it’s Griffin dunking, but that’s a ton of distance to cover with the momentum of just one drop-step.

8. DEANDRE BACKS DOWN ZELLER

Just like Griffin at No. 9, watch where Jordan takes off from on this otherwise run-of-the-mill backdown move on Tyler Zeller. What makes both the dunks worthy of a second look and inclusion here is how the pair’s wingspans and hops allow them to take off where another player would need another dribble before going up at the rim. Cleveland’s rookie may offer scant defense, but Jordan’s leap from outside the restricted area stands on its own merit.

7. BLAKE GOES BASELINE

Griffin showed off his handle Sunday night against Detroit by legitimately crossing over his man for a baseline reverse layup. Against Milwaukee on March 6, he offered a preview for that with a slight variation: He didn’t quite nail the baseline crossover but did close with a better finish.

6. ALLEY-OOP IN TRAFFIC

A few days before Jamal Crawford and Griffin hooked up for their instant-classic lob against the Bucks, they connected on another transition oop. This time it was against Cleveland, where Shaun Livingston was in position to defend the lob but wisely chose not to. Livingston may be well past his well-documented knee injury, but the difference between his hops and Griffin’s is still a mile wide.