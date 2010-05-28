The Lost Tapes: Dwyane Wade’s Free Agent Summit

With Dwyane Wade saying in his Dime cover story (and again recently) that the marquee free agents would get together and talk about free agency, we decided to make a mock conversation between him, LeBron, Chris Bosh and Joe Johnson. Here it goes:
DW: Alright guys, we can all sign anywhere we want this summer, where are you think about going?
LBJ: Ohio is home, I love New York and Jay-Z is my boy, so we will see. I have to talk everything over with my team first and we need to decide.
CB: I asked my Twitter fans and that didn’t help, so I don’t know who to go to now.
JJ: I’m getting max money from someone so that’s where I’m headed.
DW: I see. Oh Chris, I have an idea, why don’t you make a YouTube video touting your free agency, and campaigning for yourself like you did for the All-Star game a few years ago?
CB: Great idea Dwyane, I think that is my next move. I don’t know if I can make such a big decision without going through some type of electronic media.
DW: LeBron so what are your thoughts, you haven’t really given us any indication of where you want to go?
LBJ: I need to talk to my team, my guys. Worldwide Wes, Leon, all those guys. I don’t know where I’m headed.
DW: Well, I love Miami. I’m a loyal guy and they’ve been loyal to me – something Chicago has some issues with. I’ll sign anywhere I feel I can win though, and if Miami shows they are committed to winning, I’m going to probably stay. Who wants in?
JJ: I don’t care, I’m a max player. I don’t even care if the fans show up. I’m not re-signing in Atlanta though. After they booed me, I’m done with them.
DW: What if you don’t get max money but can play for a winner?
JJ: I’m a max player. Period.
LBJ: Joe, you only get max dollars if a team can’t sign me or Dwyane. Stop talking.
CB: LeBron, I really want to play with you, I’ll probably sign with whoever you sign with.
LBJ: What if I sign with the Nets? You said you wouldn’t play there.
CB: I’d have to ask my Twitter followers first, but next is the YouTube video.
DW: So let’s sum this up. I’m probably staying in Miami; LeBron you need to talk to your team and you love everywhere; Joe you are a max player; and Chris, you need to work on a YouTube video. So that’s where this conversation has gone. I should never have suggested this. Damn it.
this was really really gay. but i read it.
Remember when y’all posted a video of the Knicks GM and the Rockets GM discusing a T-Mac trade……Y’all should get someone to do something similar about this situation
Was that supposed to be funny ?
DW: So where do y’all plan on going ?
JJ: As long as I get paid, I gotta feed my family.
CB: (looks at JJ) What are you Sprewell 2.0 ? I’m undecided between TO, LA, and NY.
Lebron James: (throws up the ROC sign) I love cleveland and always will.
DW: (confused)….but ?
Lebron James: but Delonte sucks. His red hair disturbs my concentration when i’m trying to run the floor.
***knocking on the door***
??: Anyone there ? It’s me guys, Amare Stoudemire…let me in !
DW: *Shushes everyone*
AS: I know your in there guys ! LeBron let me in ! You need me you mofos !
…still silent…
AS: Ah you guys suck ! Dwayne, i’m going on vacation to Miami after we lose to the Lakers. What’s Gabrielle’s phone # ?
…still silent…
AS: JJ you deserve the midlevel exception, your garbage !
…still silent…
AS: LeBron, Delonte would make a great step dad. hahaha
…still silent…
AS: Chris Bosh, all i gotta say to you is, I’d probably get more followers in twitter than you !
CB: You mutha@#$@# (flips table over, throws chairs on the wall) Your on b*tch, you crooked nose having mofo !
Why is this on the website again? This is really bad. Just straight not funny.
@3
Now THAT was funny!
Yeah, #3 was funny. lol. Pay that guy!
Nice one. LMAO @ thrillah
Although Bosh might be too soft to flip over a whole table…
lmao @ chris bosh getting a splinter…
i want that 3 minutes of my life back dime
LOL @ three! That’s what should have been posted!
Thrilla for the win.
And if this years free agency is a party,
Dirk is the guy showin up drunk at 3 am after having his girl cheat on him, slurring and shit about how he’s the fucking man still.
Yeah you need to redo it, you could have been more creative than that. It’s a good try though I respect you for trying to keep us entertained with some quirky basketball related stuff.
That was funny, not in a lol way, but it was good. Prolly closer to the truth than ppl wanna believe.
I don’t know, I thought it was pretty funny and pretty accurate too. Marks is new to Dime, but I like his stuff so far, especially the piece on Big Baby.
LMAO @ #3! That was mad funny!
I agree with #1, what was I thinking
@ thrilla
that was funny.reminds me of rocascenes,where the had convos from the ROC.
daniel marks should be butt-whipped for a horrible article. whoever OK’d this article to be posted should be treated to worse pain.
I liked it. If I wasn’t so tired I’d probably try to do something like #3. And probably fail.
This article wasn’t funny at all but I appreciate the effort.
Hire the guy who wrote #3.
Im not even going to lie like most people would and sit here and say NICE TRY because it really SUCKED. Nothing personal by the way!!! Now #3 was funny as heck and if i was you i would just donate him my check to him not to post anymore when you write because he will get you fired and just did your job how it was suppose to be done. If i were u i would try to get dudes number so that he can be a consultant for u next time you try to post a funny story because you just got PUNKED. Dont let dude just walk away with your girl and man hood like that and hopefully by tommorrow you will have better lyrics because you lost this battle… Great job Thrilla!!!
Wow…. #3 showed up the writer of this article. How do you feel being second on your own piece??
@Daniel Marks: Terrible attempt at being funny
@ #3: Way to drop a gem on ’em.
Thanks everyone ! Special shoutout to Sporty-j, that was jokes.