The Lottery All-Stars: East

Some experts think the All-Star Game should be reserved for players on winning teams, but I’m willing to overlook the win-loss record of the front of the jersey if the name on the back of the jersey is putting in honorable work.

Yesterday I made up a 2010 Western Conference squad of All-Stars from teams currently holding Lottery spots. Today is the East side. Those eligible: Bucks, Knicks, Pistons, Sixers, Pacers, Wizards and Nets.

Backcourt — Brandon Jennings & Rodney Stuckey

Solid guard play is the Golden Ticket in college hoops, but if you look at what’s going on in the NBA, clearly it crosses over to the League as well. By no coincidence, it turns out the worst teams in the worst conference can only present a shallow pool of productive backcourt talent. Jennings (17.9 ppg, 6.2 apg) and Stuckey (18.3 ppg, 4.4 apg) were really the only two options here. Yes, Allen Iverson is starting for the regular All-Star squad, and while I have no problem with that seeing as it’s what the fans want, on merit alone, A.I. hasn’t been nearly as impactful as Jennings and Stuckey.

Frontcourt — Andre Iguodala, David Lee & Brook Lopez

Iguodala had some tough competition from Caron Butler and Danny Granger, but A.I.2 (17.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.9 spg) gets the nod over Tough Juice for better stats and status as Philly’s No. 1 guy, and over Senor Buckets for his durability and versatility. Lee (19.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg) has a chance at making the regular All-Star roster as the backup center, but I’m putting him at his natural PF position here and giving Lopez (19 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2 bpg) the five spot. Lopez has been this year’s Al Jefferson, the guy who has to get through every practice and every game without looking at his teammates in disgust; think Will Smith when he played for Bel-Air Prep.

Bench — Allen Iverson, Devin Harris, Ben Gordon, Andrew Bogut, Antawn Jamison, Danny Granger, Caron Butler.

Biggest snub — Al Harrington