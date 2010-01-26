The Lottery All-Stars: East

Some experts think the All-Star Game should be reserved for players on winning teams, but I’m willing to overlook the win-loss record of the front of the jersey if the name on the back of the jersey is putting in honorable work.
Yesterday I made up a 2010 Western Conference squad of All-Stars from teams currently holding Lottery spots. Today is the East side. Those eligible: Bucks, Knicks, Pistons, Sixers, Pacers, Wizards and Nets.
Backcourt — Brandon Jennings & Rodney Stuckey
Solid guard play is the Golden Ticket in college hoops, but if you look at what’s going on in the NBA, clearly it crosses over to the League as well. By no coincidence, it turns out the worst teams in the worst conference can only present a shallow pool of productive backcourt talent. Jennings (17.9 ppg, 6.2 apg) and Stuckey (18.3 ppg, 4.4 apg) were really the only two options here. Yes, Allen Iverson is starting for the regular All-Star squad, and while I have no problem with that seeing as it’s what the fans want, on merit alone, A.I. hasn’t been nearly as impactful as Jennings and Stuckey.
Frontcourt — Andre Iguodala, David Lee & Brook Lopez
Iguodala had some tough competition from Caron Butler and Danny Granger, but A.I.2 (17.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.9 spg) gets the nod over Tough Juice for better stats and status as Philly’s No. 1 guy, and over Senor Buckets for his durability and versatility. Lee (19.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg) has a chance at making the regular All-Star roster as the backup center, but I’m putting him at his natural PF position here and giving Lopez (19 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2 bpg) the five spot. Lopez has been this year’s Al Jefferson, the guy who has to get through every practice and every game without looking at his teammates in disgust; think Will Smith when he played for Bel-Air Prep.
Bench — Allen Iverson, Devin Harris, Ben Gordon, Andrew Bogut, Antawn Jamison, Danny Granger, Caron Butler.
Biggest snub — Al Harrington
Hey Dime,
Have you seen the Bobcats’ new unis???
the pistons are so bad, that i haven’t even noticed that stuckey is scoring 18ppg…
Iguodala might put up nice numbers, but they’re hollow. Kind of like a QB throwing for 350 yards in an NFL game, but throwing against a prevent defense for 60 mins.
If we can package him and Dalembert(who has been playing well lately and should be commended for his dedication to helping out Haiti) for T-Mac’s expiring deal, I’d do it as quickly as it’s taken Eddie Jordan to ruin a once proud franchise.
I wanna know why no one is talking about Brook Lopez being an actual all-star. In my mind hes the second best center in the east. Bosh is a forward. David Lee should really be considered a forward too but even as a center I see Lopez as better. Noah is good but not great, same with Bogut and Haywood. Horford is not having his best year, Dalembert is inconsistent, Perkins is too angry to ever be invited to an all-star game. Can Brook get some all-star love? I dont even see him on peoples snub lists.
@Dennis Castro: You do that trade McGrady gets injured as usually…that leaves you with no McGrady, No Iggy, No Sam D. Then your left with an aging Brand and a even more aging A.I.
god that team is terrible…brook aint on most peoples lists cuz hes still young and his team has only won 3 games so far…not sayin its about the wins but dayumn..thas bad..hell get his chance next year
Iggy would be an all star if he actually increased his numbers. he has the skills to be a star but he sacrifices so much. with his unselfish attitude he needs to be second banana to some one. athletic, good passer, great defender, good shooter and can handle the ball every now and again.
Iggy needs to go to Dallas for Howard. They’d contend this yr. Give up Damp to make it happen. Have the Sixers waive him & resign him. Kidd,Iggy,Marion,Dirk,& I’d even take Dalembert. With Kidd all is possible & Cuban wants nothing more than a ring. Currently this roster isn’t Championship worthy. It’s time to give howard a new Home. He’s like a polished in skills Ariza or at least used to be.
Kevin Martin needs to go the Cavs or Bucks with a friendly coach. Skiles hates everyone who isn’t like him & can’t play shut down defense. Go figure on him finding guys that can actually fit that bill. Gay needs to go to Boston and re-ignite that team. The Celts still need a back up aside from Tyron freaking Lue. Give me a break.
Like I’ve said all along the Lakers need a Point Guard & the Ron Experiment hasn’t looked good. I again say whoever idea to have him bulk up like that. Ruined his natural game. Look at when he was in Chi,Ind,Sac,Houston. Much more talented,Same lockdown defender. Now he looks & plays like a muscular stiff. I also remember Odom playing better wth Wade. It must really be difficult like Smush said to play with Kobe. He still shoots way to much. Which isn’t necessary. He’s allowed but only when necessary or hot.
Aside from Wins/Losses this post is cool to give light to some players who deserve recognition. Also with the right trade could become vital cogs in playoffs & championship contention. Someone has to put the players along w/ their talent in a situation to succeed. The players don’t control that. They either reap the benefits of a good or bad marriage. There’s way more bad situations than good ones in the league. Someone doens’t know how or what to do. Too bad.
I agree with D. Castro….my Sixers are horrible now. Like seriously, they’re just plain disgusting to watch. After last night’s loss to the Pacers, it’s time to just make some moves.
A.I.9 is a one dimensional player who tries, but just isn’t there yet and is not in the right system. He needs to increase his ball IQ. I watch every game and so many times, he’s pushing the break at top speed trying to make something happen.
Dalembum, I’ve gained respect for him over the Haiti situation, is a career backup and needs to go somewhere where he can fit in and provide a need.
McGrady can be brought in, not to help this year, but to get his rhythm back and to build a young core around him for when/if he does go down/retire. Iggy, just ain’t that player.
B Lope needs to be an All-Star this year, period.
I don’t care to see T-Mac on the Sixers beyond this year. I care about the cap relief his contract will provide. It also will provide a starting block for the next ten years of this franchise, provided EJ is gone.
I’m guessing a lot of you guys don’t watch the Sixers as much as I do. Iguodala is, to put it bluntly, a fraud. He gives you numbers, but they are completely empty. On the stat line it looks nice, but it’s completely hollow.
He’s got good size against most opponents, but can’t post anyone up.
He tries to take people off the dribble, but can’t dribble. On the rare occasion he does beat his man, he jacks up the most horrendous looking fadeaways that really only one person in the league can make, Kobe.
I try not to be negative on my Sixers, but it’s gotten to the tipping point with me.
Agree 100% with Castro
WHY IS EVERYBODY DOWN ON IGGY…..AND TO SAY THAT HE S A ONE DIMENSIONAL PLAYER IS NONSENSE…HES ACTUALLY ONE OF THE FEW PLAYERS IN THE LEAGUE…LET ALONE STARS THAT PLAY ABOVE AVERAGE ON BALL DEFENSE…HE PASSES WELL..AND CAN SCORE…REBOUNDS HIS POSITION…HES DEFINITELY IN THE WRONG SYSTEM…PUT HIM ON ATLANTA AND HE FLOURISHES…AND IS AN ALL STAR..ANOTHER NOTE….IM FROM MILWAUKEE..N I WATCH THE BUCKS EVERY NIGHT…BOGUT ABSOLUTELY KILLS PEOPLE….HE SHUD BE AN ALL STAR THIS YEAR…WHEN AVERAGIN MORE THAN 40 MINUTES…BOGUT AVERAGES 25 AND 15…3 BLOCKS…N THE BUCKS ARE 7 AND 2 WHEN HE DOES…JUS CNT STAY ON THE FLOOR
Biggest snub – The Dunk Contest by LeBron.
The real question for me is how long will Philly give
this GM to sort everything out. He showed great credentials and optimism but so far not much promise.