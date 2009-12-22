The Lottery Bound All-Star Team

Every year, there are players on some of the league’s most atrocious teams that are throwing up some monster numbers. Before he was rescued by the Hawks, it was Jamal Crawford. Before him, it was Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Since nobody will vote them into the real All-Star game, we decided to give some shine to some of this season’s best, second-tier players.

Granted, we know Chris Paul and Gilbert Arenas’ squads are likely lottery bound, but there’s a realistic chance they both can make this year’s All-Star teams. The people I picked below won’t be considered snubs because they are just considered good players on bad teams. They won’t make the team this season no matter what kind of stats they throw up.

C. Brook Lopez (Nets): If anybody in this list has even the slightest chance of making the All-Star team this season, it is Lopez. Averaging 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per contest, the second-year pro is easily one of the Eastern Conference’s best centers. But with the Nets having just 2 victories under their belt after 28 games, it would be almost impossible to justify voting in Lopez. Regardless, Lopez should be a lock for the Rookie/Sophomore game and will one day soon play in the real All-Star game.

F. Zach Randolph (Grizzlies): Ever since he entered the league almost a decade ago, Randolph has consistently put up All-Star digits that hovered around 20 and 10. Z-Bo has even been paid like an All-Star, but has never made the team once. Although he is blessed with an arsenal of post moves, a sweet southpaw stroke and a knack for getting rebounds, Randolph’s attitude and reputation has overshadowed his talent. Plus, Randolph has only been to a two playoffs in his career (both with the Blazers) and he wasn’t even the focal point of the offense at the time. This season, Z-Bo is putting up 19.1 ppg, 10.7 rpg and shooting 49 percent from the field, but once again, it won’t be enough to get him to Dallas.

F. Rudy Gay (Grizzlies): Gay is playing for a Memphis team that is not terrible, but is definitely not seeing the playoffs with the West being as tough as it is. Another thing Gay is not seeing this season is a spot on the All-Star team. With guys like Duncan, Nowitzki, Pau and ‘Melo in his conference, Gay should go ahead and just make travel plans to Hawaii during All-Star break. It’s a shame too, because the fourth-year pro is enjoying a nice season, averaging 20.7 ppg, 6.1 rpb and 1.7 spg. But like Lopez, Gay is young and will definitely have his chance to be an All-Star in the near future.

G. Tyreke Evans (Kings): Like Derrick Rose, Evans is one of those new-age hybrid guards that can destroy you in a variety of ways. So far this season, the rookie out of Memphis is averaging a well-balanced 20 ppg, 5.1 apg and 5.1 rpg. Last night, Evans scored 11 out of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Kings overcome a record 35-point deficit and beat the Bulls. Tyreke is quickly becoming a star and is challenging Brandon Jennings for Rookie of the Year honors.

G. Monta Ellis (Warriors): Let’s not beat around the bush, it’s been a pretty dysfunctional season for the Golden State Warriors. Right in the middle of all the drama has been Ellis. He has fought with his coach, management and even has a little rivalry with rookie Stephen Curry. But despite all the negativity that surrounds Monta, you can’t deny his game. No doubt, Ellis has All-Star talent and is putting up stats that can compare with almost anybody in the league: 24.7 ppg, 5.1 apg and 4.3 rpg. With maturity issue and selfishness, Ellis is far from being a franchise player. But he is only 24 years old and if he can grow up and find a team or system that fits him, he could be a top 15 talent in this league.

Which other good players on bad teams have zero shot of making the All-Star team?