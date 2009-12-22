The Lottery Bound All-Star Team

Every year, there are players on some of the league’s most atrocious teams that are throwing up some monster numbers. Before he was rescued by the Hawks, it was Jamal Crawford. Before him, it was Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Since nobody will vote them into the real All-Star game, we decided to give some shine to some of this season’s best, second-tier players.
Granted, we know Chris Paul and Gilbert Arenas’ squads are likely lottery bound, but there’s a realistic chance they both can make this year’s All-Star teams. The people I picked below won’t be considered snubs because they are just considered good players on bad teams. They won’t make the team this season no matter what kind of stats they throw up.
C. Brook Lopez (Nets): If anybody in this list has even the slightest chance of making the All-Star team this season, it is Lopez. Averaging 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per contest, the second-year pro is easily one of the Eastern Conference’s best centers. But with the Nets having just 2 victories under their belt after 28 games, it would be almost impossible to justify voting in Lopez. Regardless, Lopez should be a lock for the Rookie/Sophomore game and will one day soon play in the real All-Star game.
F. Zach Randolph (Grizzlies): Ever since he entered the league almost a decade ago, Randolph has consistently put up All-Star digits that hovered around 20 and 10. Z-Bo has even been paid like an All-Star, but has never made the team once. Although he is blessed with an arsenal of post moves, a sweet southpaw stroke and a knack for getting rebounds, Randolph’s attitude and reputation has overshadowed his talent. Plus, Randolph has only been to a two playoffs in his career (both with the Blazers) and he wasn’t even the focal point of the offense at the time. This season, Z-Bo is putting up 19.1 ppg, 10.7 rpg and shooting 49 percent from the field, but once again, it won’t be enough to get him to Dallas.
F. Rudy Gay (Grizzlies): Gay is playing for a Memphis team that is not terrible, but is definitely not seeing the playoffs with the West being as tough as it is. Another thing Gay is not seeing this season is a spot on the All-Star team. With guys like Duncan, Nowitzki, Pau and ‘Melo in his conference, Gay should go ahead and just make travel plans to Hawaii during All-Star break. It’s a shame too, because the fourth-year pro is enjoying a nice season, averaging 20.7 ppg, 6.1 rpb and 1.7 spg. But like Lopez, Gay is young and will definitely have his chance to be an All-Star in the near future.
G. Tyreke Evans (Kings): Like Derrick Rose, Evans is one of those new-age hybrid guards that can destroy you in a variety of ways. So far this season, the rookie out of Memphis is averaging a well-balanced 20 ppg, 5.1 apg and 5.1 rpg. Last night, Evans scored 11 out of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Kings overcome a record 35-point deficit and beat the Bulls. Tyreke is quickly becoming a star and is challenging Brandon Jennings for Rookie of the Year honors.
G. Monta Ellis (Warriors): Let’s not beat around the bush, it’s been a pretty dysfunctional season for the Golden State Warriors. Right in the middle of all the drama has been Ellis. He has fought with his coach, management and even has a little rivalry with rookie Stephen Curry. But despite all the negativity that surrounds Monta, you can’t deny his game. No doubt, Ellis has All-Star talent and is putting up stats that can compare with almost anybody in the league: 24.7 ppg, 5.1 apg and 4.3 rpg. With maturity issue and selfishness, Ellis is far from being a franchise player. But he is only 24 years old and if he can grow up and find a team or system that fits him, he could be a top 15 talent in this league.
Which other good players on bad teams have zero shot of making the All-Star team?
LOL @ Tyreke is quickly becoming a star and is challenging Brandon Jennings for Rookie of the Year honors.
Anyone who pays close attention to the L knows Tyreke is far ahead of BJ for ROY honors, that 55 point game was so 4 weeks ago
@ 1:
That’s my first thought too.
I think it’s clear that Tyreke has overtaken BJ (though Jennings is still a beast).
It’s now Jennings that has to do the challenging, cause Tyreke has the crown right now.
And yeah, Trevor Ariza and/or Aaron Brooks.
I know they’re mostly known as role players, and they don’t have the eye popping numbers all stars have…
But the way they play every single time to lift their team to victories while everyone are saying that the Rockets will be shit, they deserve to be mentioned.
PS: Also, props to Adelman and everyone who plays hard in the Rockets (meaning everyone except T-Mac).
Gerald Wallace, Caron Butler, Rudy Gay, Luol Deng, Brandon Jennings, Rodney Stuckey, Andre Iguodala, Al Harrington, Stephen Jackson, David Lee, O.J. Mayo, Derrick Rose, Al Jefferson.
That about sums it up, we won’t need further comments.
Zach Randolph continues to be the weirdest player in the game to me. He averages 20 and 10 every year and somehow still manages to be useless in terms of wins. Is that the truth or is that just a perception? Has any other player in the history of the NBA put up the kind of numbers he has and been as unsuccessful? I mean I know he doesn’t play defense, but there are a lot of power forwards who don’t play defense. Is there any way he could be traded to the Cavs or someone, maybe they’d be a better team with him.
Agree with 1 and 2. 3, the Rockets are 6th in the West, in a virtual tie for 5th. Lottery All-Stars, homey! Lottery!
Oh, karizmatic, funny you should mention that. Chris Bosh and Antawn Jamison also put up similar numbers, and their squads also generally underachieve. Coincidence?
@ 6:
I think they are two players that deserve a mention to be All Stars, it’s just that they cant be categorized. They’re like the opposite of cats with big stats in losing teams: they’re cats with modest cats in a winning team (that everyone overlooked). Weird, but they deserved to be mentioned right?
article says reke is “challenging” jennings for ROY. hes got it right now. jennings is way far back- he hasnt done much since his hot start.
agree with 1 and 2.
The biggest challenge for Reke will be the return of KM because at the begining of the season when KM was in the lineup, Reke struggled and was putting up bricks and KM was straight getting buckets (maybe it was Evans adjusting to the NBA early). BUt the difference now is that SAC is WINNING when Evans 20.5.5 and while KM was killing it then, they were LOSING.
Reke for ROY
@ 5: Where have you been? Z-Bo has been killin it. The Grizzlies are almost back to .500 after starting 1-8 thanks to Allen Iverson’s temper tantrum. When the Grizz sneak into the playoffs it will be because of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol – The Best frontcourt in the NBA right now
You know what’s funny with the whole R.O.Y. race. Reke has benefited from KMart 2 going down and being thrust to the forefront. It’s actually his team you could say at least he’s the 1 or 2 option behind Beno. For the Bucks It’s Skiles,Redd or Bogut & then Jennings which has caused inconsistencies in his play. Especially with Redd coming back and throwing the chemistry off they had early in the season when they were winning.
We’re still not even finish with half the season. So we’ll see. I’ll still take Jennings with there robbing of the Lakers game. Playing the Celtics & other elite to the wire and doing more with less. The Bucks are a bad bad team to watch play. I also hate seeing Brandon looking like a robot running set after set rather than just playing free willed which best suits him. Tyreke has the advantage anyways due to going to college. Has Stern even said anything about this Rookie Class or his waiting for Blake’s return.
Taking nothing away from Reke because he is balling. The Kings could win w/o him the Bucks depending on Super Ridnour & Robo Skiles who I think is as bad a coach as their is overall in the league. The refs don’t like him & what were his career avg’s when he played. Also did Brandon or let me rephrase the Warriors ALLOWING HIM TO SCORE 55 bother you guys like that. Damn. That is hilarious. That he scored it in Skiles system is the actual feat. That he starts over Ridnour is still amazing to me because he’s subbed out more than any other teams best player I’ve seen. Also Bogut’s career season could be in large part of the lil truth. He’s playing avg & still putting up #’s. Also after you guys see the Rookie Game. You’ll understand how much Skiles is actually hurting this kid instead of helping. It’s like when Coach Pop held back Ginobli. YOu just have to let him GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@ Dag
Yeah that’s true, but they have so much better reputations than Zach.
@ Mitch
We’ll see how long that lasts, and I assure you IF the Grizz make it to the playoffs it won’t be because of Randolph.
z-bo is balling this year!
No matter what you say, Brook Lopez WILL be a reserve in the All-Star game if he is still averaging 20-5;
David Lee is really a PF, and not on good team either.
Who else in the East is better than Lopez, besides DHoward??
Milwaukee is sub 500, so Bogut doesn’t deserve it over Lopez.
That All-Star “theory” only applies when there are already so many good players to choose from. Last year Shaq edged out Al Jefferson, though Jefferson might have been picked also, had he not been injured.
If the East Coach wants to win, they will pick a true Center in Lopez.
I meant Brook averaging 20-10 above.