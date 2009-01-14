The Magic Could Trade Hedo Turkoglu

With the second best record in the Eastern Conference, and the team healthy and firing on all cylinders, why are the Magic messing with Hedo Turkoglu? Although Turkoglu can opt out of his contract after the season, a deal with one more year and about $7 million left, the Magic are worried about losing him and getting nothing back in return.
Thus Orlando GM Otis Smith says he will be speaking with Turkoglu’s agent before the trade deadline, “to get a feel for what it might take to re-sign him.”
Turkoglu could be seeking a deal similar to the five-year, $50-million contract that Corey Maggette signed with Golden State last summer. The Magic could trade Turkoglu if they deem his asking price is too high, rather than lose him without compensation.
“I would assume [Turkoglu is on course to re-sign],” Smith said, then added, “I don’t know. … That’s something Hedo has to look at. We will have a conversation leading up to the [trade] deadline.”
If this conversation actually goes down, the current economic climate could come into play. While Turkoglu and the Magic have a shot at winning the title this June, at the end of the day, he has to look out for himself and his family.
If you’re the Magic, do you trade Turkoglu for fear of losing him later, or do you keep him regardless of his decision and go for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy?
Source: Orlando Sentinel
Damn, Hedo looks asian in that pic. Must be some mongolian blood in there somewhere.
This guy deserves at least “Bad Porn” money…
The Magic shouldnt have signed Rashard Lewis to that ridiculous 100 mil+ contract then.
They should pay the man, no reason to mess with the team now. If they really worried about him leaving that much they could have traded him during the summer.
Not that he’s on superstar status, but he brings a lot of intangibles that the Magic need and that is hard to find in a player.
Considering the team taking him on would be in the same boat, rolling the dice if he’ll stay with them, chances are the Magic would have trouble getting a solid deal.
Hedo deserves to get paid, it would be nice to see him stay, get his money, and help the Magic.
I honestly feel that Turkoglu is more important to the Magic than Lewis. However, the Magic overpaid for Lewis and I don’t see them being able to trade his huge contract at least not this year. I say keep him and let him walk if he so chooses next year. If the Magic decide to move Turkoglu than they better get something real good in return or it would be a big mistake.
turkey (most of it anyhow) is in asia
hedo can get more than bad porn’s money if he shows somethign in the playoffs. if he gets traded to a good team where he is the first or second option i dunno if he will get that kind of cash.
doesnt matter cause they aint winning a chip this year … they need a solid SG to guard the elites of the L (the kobe’s, wade’s..etc.) … i would trade him, but i’m no GM
ALSO @ dime –
“at the end of the day, he has to look out for himself and his family.”
is a few million really going to make a difference in his quality of life either?!?!?! i swear these guys are ridiculous when it comes to monetary demands for salaries, but until the NBA stops overpaying these guys, i guess it’s going to continue …
“Please take Tmac back” Rockets Organization
I would be fine for the Magic to pay him Maggette money and possibly up to $60M for 5 years. He does everything that can be asked of him and has been the glue on offense for years. He takes up a lot of the slack that Jameer has finally been able to handle, too and makes a huge difference in playing a one-two with Dwight.
The two of them are insanely well connected on the court.
Nada the Magic would be ripping themselves off, who could they get for Hedo that makes the salaries match, and still make it a fair trade? There would have to be multiple teams willing to give up players and in the end I can’t see the Magic coming out victors in anyway short of a first round exit. Any details on who they could get for him dime that makes sense? I can’t
Hedo has found his niche after some lengthy travel in the L. Orlando would be dumb to lose his shots. He deserves the cash.
Honestly, he deserves every bit of that Lewis contract more then Shard does. They should ask Shard to renegotiate that deal and give some of that money to a deserving Hedo. The guy has hit way more clutch shots and won more games then Shard has in his tenure in Orlando. It would be a disgrace if they lost him because of no room under there cap.
Otis if you’re reading this, ship him off to TO we’d love to have him. PS our GM loves tall white guys.
let him walk if he wants. he’s already peaked and he aint getting any younger.
if they re-sign him, they gonna be trying to trade him at the deadline next year anyway. their gonna want to get rid of him and his contract (the one they wanna sign him to now). i can see it happening already.
trade him to toronto now for bargnani
Hold him and try and win it all. If you do, at least you have the leverage in the offseason that you’re an elite team with or around the trophy.
YEah I say resign he’s the second best player on the team and the one who gets the ball in clutch situations. If you were going to move anyone it would be Rashard with that hefty contract he doesn’t deserve.
Dude has earned a nice deal – I agree with the first point made, why mess with chemistry at this point, Boston looks very unstable, I really dont think Cleveland is THAT good quite yet, Orlando is right there,
Hedo has such a solid game and his personality isnt going to rock the boat, Id hold off, there are going to be plenty of cats out there this summer and next
I effin HATE it when you people speak about athletes having to look out for their family. Unless Hedo does work like a mormon jack rabbit and has 100+ children and about as many wives…HE COULD SIGN FOR THE LEAGUE MINIMUM AND HIS FAMILY WOULD BE FINE!
hedo is a beast. any team should be dying to get him.
Have to say it – Odom for Turk.
Odom can play 4 for the Magic and Lewis can move back to the 3.
I called for this last year…He didn’t help them in that Detroit series…He is talented, but they need to SERIOUSLY trade high on Turk…
They need a guy that can do multiple things, but he won’t be able to handle, create, and shoot like Hedo at that size. Last year I was thinking a Troy Murphy type player. He is having a good year this year, but he is pricey currently…
Hedo, Wilks, and Foyle to Sacromento
For
Jason Thompson, Bobby Brown and Salmons
Not spectacular, but I think both teams win with Sac getting back a fan favorite who can mesh with Martin and crew and Orlando getting a young Big, good all around player in Salmons (since Pietrus isn’t healthy and Lee and JJ haven’t stepped in), and a hard working young guard in BB (since Anthony Johnson looks old).
Best I can see out there off the top…
I keep him and resign him for the 5 for 50 million, if that’s what he wants I think that’s a reasonable price for him
opt out!! then sign with the Lakers and the Magic can sign LO…even trade off!
The Lakers should trade LO for him and JJ Reddick. The they should trade Space Cadet for Shane Battier
Raptors should trade Bosh for Hedo.
Lately I am feeling like Bosh is very over-rated and a front court of Hedo (4) and Bargnani (5) would be very dynamic
Turk’s not leaving. He’s not had a great year this year, so far at least, and he knows more than anyone that his stellar play last year won’t be repeated. He had a premature case of contractyearitis. He’ll get a better deal from O-Town than he will elsewhere, plus if Orlando don;t win anything this year, he’ll have a much better shot next time around with Dwight & Co.
Hedo has some nice skills as seen in this highlight which is ironically against the Craptors.
Good handle, good range, 6’10. He’ll get all the money he wants.
[www.youtube.com]
I understand Hedo is a big part of their team but their title hopes aren’t shot if they trade him so I would go for it.
Hedo is the oil that that keeps the Magic running smoothly. Deserves the money, however Magic need someone who can create their own shot especially in the playoffs when intensity increases. If Hedo proves that, this playoffs, pay him.
2 cents
Don’t mess with the team now, they have the 2nd best record in the conference, trading Turk could disrupt team chemistry. Sometimes I hate the ‘business’ side of Basketball….
Turk is the second best player on the Magic and he is a high character guy. He deserves around 5 years 60mil, which the Magic probably won’t be able to afford. If the Magic trade Turk, they go from contender to pretender
Economic Climate??????
You mean to tell me that because of our struggling economy, Hedo will want to maximize his earnings over the next 5-6 years to make sure he can pay the heating bill? I don’t think people like Hedo are going to be living off pasta and kool-aid anytime soon. Rest assured, no one is going to be posting a auction notice on his house during this economic crisis.
I fear that clockwork of the natural order of things will impose itself here; what will happen, what always happens, is some perpetually bad team like Charlotte or Memphis will sign him for some over-valued price then realize they committed a major gaffe and eventually trade him for the despairing likes of a Tim Thomas
mmmm pasta and koolaid….aaaagrgrrgggglglglglgglglllggg
The reason these teams play is to win the championship right? If the Magic are tryin to win the chip they’ll keep him, he’s their most clutch player. They should capitolize on Redickulous showing a pulse and ship him for a servicable player or pick.
Trade him to Detroit for Rip Hamilton.
hedo for kapono LOL jus playin
They really should’ve traded jj redick “The best 3 point shooter in basketball”(LOL) he sucks even with all this playing time he isnt even capitilizing on it he is actually shooting worse I mean I dont get it how can you be so good in college and come to the pros and just stink I think the better you are in college the worse you’ll be in the NBA but if your numbers are decent in college 16 -17ppg 10 – 9rpg 6 – 8apg then the better you will be in the NBA at least thats my theory about the whole thing in todays age of basketball.
Laughin my ass off at dudes still throwin out Lamar Odom’s name in a trade. Dude’s been an all-star level player since Bynum went down, team’s lost one game and dudes STILLLLLLLLLL callin for him to be traded
LMAO….that’s some funny ish
I defenitley think they should resign him but in order to that i think they should’nt resign Jeremy Richardson and/or Adonal Foyle just to give hedo the money he deserves
Lets be serious hedo turkoglu is talented but very inconsistant and goes thru stretches where he,s not a factor on the court……..while hgis stock is up the magic should do there best to trade him for a better pure scorer with the killer instinct of a lebron kobe or wade…..i would trade hedo, redick n alston for iverson n rasheed wallace.