The Magic Could Trade Hedo Turkoglu

With the second best record in the Eastern Conference, and the team healthy and firing on all cylinders, why are the Magic messing with Hedo Turkoglu? Although Turkoglu can opt out of his contract after the season, a deal with one more year and about $7 million left, the Magic are worried about losing him and getting nothing back in return.

Thus Orlando GM Otis Smith says he will be speaking with Turkoglu’s agent before the trade deadline, “to get a feel for what it might take to re-sign him.”

Turkoglu could be seeking a deal similar to the five-year, $50-million contract that Corey Maggette signed with Golden State last summer. The Magic could trade Turkoglu if they deem his asking price is too high, rather than lose him without compensation. “I would assume [Turkoglu is on course to re-sign],” Smith said, then added, “I don’t know. … That’s something Hedo has to look at. We will have a conversation leading up to the [trade] deadline.”

If this conversation actually goes down, the current economic climate could come into play. While Turkoglu and the Magic have a shot at winning the title this June, at the end of the day, he has to look out for himself and his family.

If you’re the Magic, do you trade Turkoglu for fear of losing him later, or do you keep him regardless of his decision and go for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy?

Source: Orlando Sentinel