The Magic Secure Another Year Of White Chocolate

After the Magic signed Chris Duhon to a four-year, $15 million contract a month ago now, there was a lot of talk about who would occupy the third point guard spot behind Jameer Nelson. Well, it appears they’re going to keep Jason Williams around. The Magic announced today that they re-signed the free agent point guard. While we couldn’t get Williams on the phone, we believe his response would have sounded a lot like THIS. But in a good way.
While Williams only averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 assists per game last year, when he started the 18 games with Nelson out injured, the Magic went 14-4.
What do you think? Can Williams still contribute? Should the Magic have signed someone else?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
“Should the Magic have signed someone else?”
Yeah… someone other than friggin Chris Duhon for 15 mil.
Yeeeee, White Chocolate is str8 ballin yo!
Still got mad love for my honkey tho, JJ Redick!!! Dude still has a shot at having a great career.
The fact that he has a job and AI doesn’t is upsetting. Mikey’s gettin angry!!
DROP THE F BOMB!!
@Mikey F baby
I agree with you but do you think AI would be happy playing the minutes JWill be playing? like 8-12 mins a game. Iverson would go crazy. I doubt We’ll see AI until a major starter gets injured at some point. If BIllups, Rondo, Felton, Baron Davis, or Nash got hurt then maybe you would see AI again.
I never understood why he never had any sideburns.
Does hair just not grow there?
J Williams deserves another shot with Orlando.
He filled in admirably while Nelson was out.
White Chocolate is the 3rd pg on the depth chart, but come playoff time I am betting he gets the backup mins as Van Gundy will learn that Duhon can’t shoot at all.
Orlando needs a shooting threat everywhere on the floor with Howard, especially from the lead guard spot. Teams are going to bring that double right off of Duhon who will be at the top or on the wing, and try to force Howard to the baseline.
That will be a major problem, Howard likes doing the running hook type shot, but can’t really do it going baseline because it is much more difficult from that angle. If he tries to come into the middle anyway, that guard will take that charge unless he is a pansy. Howard gets in foul trouble a lot, and those ticky tack offensive fouls will limit his mins.
I like Duhon’s defense, but offensively I don’t see how he is a good fit for this Orlando team.
Why does Williams look surprised in that picture?
Maybe because Otis Smith did something right?
Congrats to EBoy
That means Duhon is now the highest paid third-string PG ever…
^^^
much better than being the worst starting PG in the L, tho…