The Magic Secure Another Year Of White Chocolate

After the Magic signed Chris Duhon to a four-year, $15 million contract a month ago now, there was a lot of talk about who would occupy the third point guard spot behind Jameer Nelson. Well, it appears they’re going to keep Jason Williams around. The Magic announced today that they re-signed the free agent point guard. While we couldn’t get Williams on the phone, we believe his response would have sounded a lot like THIS. But in a good way.

While Williams only averaged 6.0 points and 3.6 assists per game last year, when he started the 18 games with Nelson out injured, the Magic went 14-4.

What do you think? Can Williams still contribute? Should the Magic have signed someone else?

