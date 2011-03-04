The Magic Shock the Heat and North Carolina Lands a Monster Recruit

24-point comebacks are awesome. 24-point comebacks are great TV. But 24-point comebacks can also be disturbing because they take everything you thought you knew and turn it upside down. It appears as if someone needs to inject LeBron James with some tiger blood … Last night in Miami, the Orlando Magic snuck in and broke up a coronation of the Heat, dropping a monstrous “don’t forget about us.” After trailing by as many as 24 points in the second half, the Magic slowly cut down the deficit through a barrage of threes (16-29 on the night) and with some great defense from Quentin Richardson slowing down LeBron. Once Orlando took the lead, they held on for the final few minutes, including a final, frantic possession that saw missed threes from Chris Bosh and James (29 points) to win by three … The game was like watching a movie, and then watching it again backwards. Dwyane Wade (28 points) and James went from electric to ordinary, Gilbert Arenas went from dead to alive and the Miami role players went from deferential to commanding, taking a number of the biggest shots in the final minutes … Can we talk about the standing ovation that greeted Mike Bibby when he checked into the game in the first half? You would have thought Dan Majerle was making a comeback. Not saying Miami fans don’t know their basketball, but it appears as if the majority of them think they’re getting 2005 Mike Bibby … In the first half, Orlando could’ve brought out the entire city of Cleveland and they wouldn’t have stopped James. Wade wasn’t too bad either. The two combined to shoot 18 for 21, made every one of their free throws and had Miami playing at a championship level. They were in bulldog mode from the opening tip, posting up and abusing Jason Richardson (24 points, six threes), J.J. Redick, Mickey Mouse and everyone else that the Magic had to throw at them. Miami was all over the place, turning in a repeat performance of the last time these teams played in South Beach (a 26-point Heat win back in October). Meanwhile, Stan Van Gundy was probably losing weight with all of the screaming and fuming he was doing. Whenever you have a shot-clock violation out of a timeout, you know you are sleep-walking. There wasn’t a soul in the world who thought they were going to come back … At what point in Quentin Richardson‘s career did his only skill set officially become “Defending Superstars?” He went from only jacking threes and playing zero D to NEVER shooting and being the guy they look to for locking down guys like Melo & LeBron … Every game that Kevin Harlan does the color for always gets boosted to epic proportions. Did you check out the Charlie Sheen soundboard? They need to make one for Harlan … If there is a record for most deflections, floor burns and loose balls in one game, the Jazz and Nuggets‘ “duel of the broken hearts” definitely set it last night. The finish in Denver’s two-point win was crazy. Without their former superstar teammates, the Jazz and Nuggets have improved their energy levels, and at times last night, we felt like we were watching a high school game. “Intense” isn’t a strong enough word to describe the game. It was a mosh pit. One team would come with a jab. Then, the other would counter with a hook. On and on it went with no one creating separation. Eventually, it came down to Arron Afflalo (19 points), who hit a wing three-pointer with 11 seconds left to put the Nuggets up five. When Raja Bell‘s trey was long on the next possession, the game should’ve been over. But Devin Harris (21 points, 9 assists) hit a long three and then Kenyon Martin nearly gave Andrei Kirilenko the ball on the out-of-bounds pass. If Kirilenko had been able to control it, he had a wide-open layup to send it to overtime, but he just couldn’t hold on. It was one of the wildest finishes you will ever see … The TNT guys talked about the lack of superstars after the game: neither one of these teams has a go-to guy, and that’s why there were so many free throws, fouls and turnovers down the stretch … Amazingly, that was also Utah’s seventh straight home loss … Tweet from Blake Griffin last night: “I used to get #tigersblood at the snow cone shack as a kid… Is that not what Charlie Sheen is talkin about?” … Wisconsin and Jordan Taylor (39 points) might’ve beaten Indiana last night by 10, but they lost out on a monster recruit, who chose North Carolina over Wisconsin and a few other schools … We’re out like 24-point leads.
Yes. Orlando. HUUUUUGE win for them. Q rich is straight a defender machine. Killing it atm.
Loving the nuggets energy. Playing with nothing to lose.
the Heat are soft! they need someone on their team to start giving hard fouls and cursing at the air (for no reason) a la KG! this is ridiculous giving up wins like this AT HOME! Lebron and Wade need to start playing with some intensity! when these teams come back, lebron shuts down and gets that goofy look on his face and Wade starts turning the ball over! they need to get it together! LOL!
I could not believe the outcome of the game. I though Miami learned from their recent troubles. Instead of blowing out the Magic, they got crushed late…AGAIN! LeBron seems to be 0 for 200 in terms of game winners at the buzzer( or game-tying shots). I couldn’t believe this…The Heat look like a first round exit right now.
“Not saying Miami fans don’t know their basketball, but it appears as if the majority of them think their getting 2005 Mike Bibby.”
Lol! Personally, I like Chalmers more than Bibby. Their defense won’t be as strong with Bibby playing heavy minutes. But I cheer against the Heat so I hope they continue to stick with Bibby.
Question: Is Bibby signed for the duration of the year? Or longer? I hope he’s signed for 3 years. Lol.
>Not saying Maimi fans don’t know their basketball, but it appears as if the majority of them think their getting 2005 Mike Bibby … ”
“Maimi” is a typo but “their” is indicative of someone who doesn’t quite grasp the English language. I think we learned about contractions in fourth grade. I don’t doubt that the majority of Dime writers are there because of nepotism but at least get someone who can write.
Superman came out of halftime with the whole Justice League.
Really… are we commenting on grammar? Talk basketball or go blog about drivers not using turn signals.
#Itsnotthatserious
Eh I blame the refs.
My God for once Dwight was, there I say, GETTING calls. It was like the refs were rooting for Orlando. That shit is hilarious! Agent 0 lives :D
@x0t
RuPaul really isn’t trying to shake this soft image he’s accumulated, I mean shit can he only take jumpers?
Damn, Bron, why do you have to ‘predictable brick’ your team again?
To fools still doubting the Magic: WAKE UP.
To fools still believing the Heat will make a deep playoff run with their ‘clutch’ players: WAKE UP.
@Stunnaboy – Maybe Bosh just needs a bigger mouthpiece. He must be grinding his teeth extra hard when asked to go get a rebound.
dang,bron misses amother gametying 3 pointer. smh
Again, Why isn’t Wade getting the last shot ??
i was screaming at the TV saying how the magic kicked the knicks ass the other day and now then they get blown out by miami at half time.
boy am i glad i didn’t change channels. that comeback was friggin awesome. J-Rich + Q-Rich, add a little old school hibachi. Best comeback win.
did anyone see ESPN and the big-3 reaction in the press conference? it felt like they got beat by a team of scrubs in the first round playoffs or something.
LMAOOOO @ Stunnaboy
Thanks for the reference, homie.
What’s funny is xot is wrong.
@Xot: “””their” is indicative of someone who doesn’t quite grasp the English language. I think we learned about contractions in fourth grade.”
What contraction should have been used, smart guy? “They’re”?
Their is a possessive term. so “their basketball” is actually the correct use. Did you fail grade 4?
Hahaha. I noticed that right away. “Their” is the correct word to use. Xot you’re a dumbass, stay off this website if all you’re going to do is make us dumber by trying to teach us proper grammar. See how I used “you’re” there…any comments on that smart guy???
my bad xot.. i see there’s 2 “their”s in the comment so i take back the 4th grade crack.
BTW, is my use of “there’s” correct? I would want to offend those with a superiority complex.
Enough with the writing lessons. @Jay he was referring to the “their getting…”
If a player gets hung on the rim, does the shotclock reset?
@ Jay
Buddy, if you are going to re-correct someones post, at least be right about it
in that sentence he’s suppose to use they’re, as in “they are getting 2005 Mike Bibby”, and not “their” because its not their Mike Bibby
their is possessive, in this case its not
maybe you need to take a class on grammar
And that sound heard whimpering quietly into the night was the Miami Heat officially falling flat and becoming quickly obsolete. I almost feel bad for D Wade, he hitched his wagon to an absolute sham statistic superstar in LeBron and a fake, flopping, Chris Bosh whose big man body is a complete waste. Miami is a freaking joke, they may get bounced in the first round, for sure the second. I love watching this all blow up, slowly but surely Bron has made Miami his team and the result is just a complete disaster.
Everyone has slept on Orlando and they are now collecting some big wins. I still think Boston gets back to the Finals by default since Miami is a joke, I cannot fully commit to Orlando, and New York though I love them is not ready yet.
Best part about Miami is that they are still talking about “gelling” and “growing together” like its the third week in the season. Here is hoping Chicago runs them out of the damn gym Sunday.
Perhaps this had something to do with AK losing the handle going up . . . I love how nobody is reporting this.
@Fez… continue reading buddy.
and I agree with F&F… enough with the grammar lessons.
Click my name if you didn’t get a chance to see AK’s gun going off to soon. Dude had it and then… he shot his load too soon
LOL… WOW @ Nihilist… What is the ref looking at? That has to be photoshopped. With that play K-Mart just moved up the clutch defender rankings.
HHAHAHHAHAHAAH – Lebron is the King!
Lets get all players that were good 5 years ago on the squad (or 10 years for Juwan Howard). They are solid, Bosh puts fear into the frontcourt as he dominates the paint.
Can these guys even get out of the 2nd round? Could they beat Chitown or Orlando?
Man where does Kenyon Martin rank as all time bad inbounders? I can think of many instances from his nuggets and even nets days where he gave games away inbounding the ball. Wcf comes to mind.
That Heat team???
Those Cavs teams LOLOLOOLOLOLOL
LEBRON JAMES IS NOT CLUTCH.. STOP LETTING HIM TAKE THE LAST SECOND SHOTS SPOELSTRA JE$U$
Didnt a player from a different team recently step up and SAY Lebron is the person u want shooting in the clutch because Wade is more dangeorus???
I mean seriously didnt he leave Cleveland for something different???? What difference does it make if he still does all the same shit he did in Cleveland i.e massage the ball at the top of the key and make bad end game decisions???
Bosh and Lebron launched game tying 3pt attempts?? and ur most clutch player didnt get one stab??
Another question.. Serious question
Does Lebron really make players around him better?????? With his passing ABILITY youd say yes.. with the superstars ive seen on all his teams id say no..
All comedy to me regardless lol
@ Shaw
Yeah i was going to say he cost them a game against us in the playoffs..
Funniest part is hes STILL allowed to do it..
Miami doesn’t look like a team that’s built to do anything in the playoffs. They’ve got two great starters on the wings, they’re old and slow at the 1 and 5 spots and have RuPaul at the 4. Their bench is awful.
They’ve got two superstars, an overrated, overpaid, cotton-soft big man and a bunch of scrubs.
Pat Riley is lying to himself if he thinks a team constructed in this way is a legit title contender.
Role players should be a compliment to your stars, not just a patchwork depth chart.
@ First & Foremost
It is, in fact, an undoctored view of Courtney Kirkland. After witnessing quite a few of his games I am confident that any number of still frames would display his fondness of looking away from the action taking place before him. You don’t automatically become the worst ref in the NBA without some work. It takes sound strategy and execution. If you’re looking, it is difficult to make honest guesses as to what is happening.
Well I can’t fault ESPN NY and Bron for creating another buzzword: ‘Predicta-brick’, which is perfect in describing any clutch moment involving the Heat’s ‘Big’ 3.
Honest guesses… Since i haven’t see the play live it is hard to tell. My best guess would be AK47 stole the pass, tried to gather himself for the lay up but the ball was poked out of his hands. All this happened before the ref could put his arm down. Think of it as Karma, OKC got robbed in that epic shootout last year.
i think its funny also how wade and lebron arent real good down the stretch (bosh too i guess) and we already knew this 3 years ago, because when things got tough on team usa, who was the first person called on, KOBE! wade and bron got them through the early quarters but when winning time came, coach K was like kobe go ahead and do ur thing! so the heat need a “kobe” personality on their team! idk if any of the “big three” can do it!
miami needs to sign robert horry… vet’s minimum, 35sec/game… then you know who should take that shot…
“I mean seriously didnt he leave Cleveland for something different????”
Yeah, he gets to live in Miami now.
Seriously though, I think we can all agree that this Miami team, as currently constructed, absolutely needs LeBron/Wade/Bosh playing at a peak level all at once to win a title. And even then, they’re in for an uphill climb. But remember: This is their first year together. They’re all under contract for six years, right? Riley has time to figure out which combination of players work and time to work the salary cap to find the right role players. I’m just saying, if the Heat fall short this year, it’s not like the LeBron/Wade/Bosh experiment was an utter failure. Be a little patient.
Check Lebron’s tweet yesterday before last night’s game…
[twitter.com]
Fuckin hilarious. Dude needs to quit the hype machine and just play ball. Shut the fuck up Lebron.
It’s hard to be patient with a team that every one proclaims will just beast about every team in the entire planet, and the players actually acting like they already did that before the season ever started.
And of course, it’s even harder to be patient with a team that’s gonna use every excuse possible to avoid manning up to the expectations that the players THEMSELVES had brought upon them.
Who here hopes for a Miami dismantle courtesy of the 50-11 Spurs tonight?
@ AB
Given he gets to live in Miami i thought they got together to win MULTIPLE titles.. Nothing is certain in any of the main professional sports and the way they look theyd be lucky to get ONE title..
Lebron and Wade are the same player but one is hyped to be bigger than the other while said underrated player is the most dangerous when u really need something to happen..
My point??
They wont win shit unless Lebron changes his game.. hes the only who can since hes got the size and speed and all the physical talent.. dude can guard some CENTERS if he wants..
Wade is a PG/SG hybrid and THATS IT he cant play damn near all 5 positions like Bron..
Bosh has NEVER been a banger.. he doesnt have the body for it so while everyone calls him soft.. HES BEEN SOFT..
Honestly no one gets on dude because his numbers look so good but i think Bron is just into dropping stats most the time.. With his passing ability and a team with Wade as a slasher and Bosh as pick and popper where is the 15-20 assist game?? where is the game where he just boards and plays D???
He can do all that but he STILL PLAYS THE SAME as if he were in Cleveland and he doesnt need to be lead scorer anymore..
Like i said its funny.. but i cant blame him.. he knows if he plays to truly win he wont win MVP anymore, the media will look elsewhere and everything will start to fall domino wise lol
Oh but he may win a title..
So dare i say?? its an ego issue
umm… miami knows what it takes to win a title with wade already… dominant big men and veterans who know their places on the team…
hate to say it, but the last time a team won without a dominant 5 was jordan’s bulls… how bout them apples…
Nobody was complaining about LeBron’s style when Miami had that 21-of-22 run of wins going or whatever it was. My point is, we’ve clearly seen that this core group can be dominant — ask the Lakers and Orlando — so to say they won’t win a title is jumping the gun. And again, it’s just Year 1. Of course LeBron, Wade and Bosh were hyped to get together for the first time and had title visions in their heads; you’d be no less excited and acting like “we already won” if your favorite team had brought together three All-Stars (ask Boston fans). But they’re going to need a little bit to find that ideal roster.
ok fine, i’ll go with serviceable big men… even the 08 celtics had pj brown, who was 3 times all defense 2nd team and a young perkins… and i’m pretty sure everyone would agree that kg2008>bosh2011
but i do agree with AB that until it’s all said and done, we won’t know if this group really is that great… and if anything, they are pretty much locked for a good playoff spot… i am looking foward to competitive eastern conference playoffs this year…