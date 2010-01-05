The Mailman Is A Responsible Gun Owner

If there’s anybody in the NBA family that should be asked about guns, it’s former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone. The 13-time All-Star is an avid hunter and a long-time member of the NRA (National Rifle Association). With everything that’s happening with the Gilbert Arenas situation, everybody’s got an opinion on the subject. Malone, who prides himself on being a responsible gun owner, felt so strongly about the incident, he wrote an article about it on SI.com.
Here are some of the excerpts of his column:
“The report that Arenas and Crittenton had allegedly pulled guns on each other was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen come across the TV. All the years I played, I’ve never heard of anything like this alleged incident or of a player bringing guns into the locker room. Doing that in the locker room, with so much that can happen?”
“If I’m a player on that team, of course, I’m saying to those guys, ‘What the hell are you doing?'”
“I don’t want to see Arenas made an example of, but this is not just a minor situation, and if we say that, it’s ridiculous. This is one of those times that the league needs to say, “We will not condone this.” Guys need to be proud of being an NBA player.”
“Now people think every NBA player is carrying firearms into the locker room. I guess the next thing is that instead of us walking around those metal detectors in arenas, we should start walking through them.”
“Once again, gun owners get a bad rap. We’re good people; we’re not back in the Old West. I got my first gun when I was 8 years old — an old .410 single shot. I’ve been around them all the time ever since, and I’m a member of the NRA. I love guns, and I respect guns.”
Do you agree with what Malone has to say?
I hate Karl Malone as much as anyone, but he is right. Arenas is an idiot.
Karl Malone can write???
Yea well the Karl Malone’s of the NBA dont exist anymore. Everybody is to busy trying to prove that they are G’s, as if most of the public doesnt already realize that most of these athletes “even the ones from the hood” were babied growing up, watched over by people that could possibly benefit by there success.
Karl Malone isnt the reason why people are so against guns, its the Gilbert Arenas’s of the world that mess it up for responsible people who stay on the right side of the law. Besides who does that shit, pulls out unloaded guns on a teammate in the locker room? Retard…
Karl Malone don’t need no gun. Karl Malone will slam this moose.
Thanks Karl, maybe you want to talk about getting 12 year old girls pregnant?
Screw that guy, he’s so far deep in the mud he’ll never have a high ground to stand on.
Thank you Gerald Narciso. This is actually a decent article to read. An article without a lebron james tag is rare.
who the hell gets a gun when they’re 8 yrs old. i do not trust this man’s opinion. malone’s knees have done more damage than arenas’ unloaded guns.
what a HYPOCRITE!
Many young boys and girls get guns at a young age. In rural areas, we actually learn to hunt with them. We are taught to be responsible with them. The phrase, “Better the devil you know than the devil you don’t” could easily be applied to guns. Kids, or even adults, who have been taught to use firearms are far less likely to pull one out and show it to another person, shooting them accidentally. I carry a firearm every day, and have NEVER pulled it out as a joke. I’m fully licensed, trained, and even…gasp! capable of shooting well. (I’m a girl, just so you know.)
too all the Malone haters, kiss my ass. I covered him for 6 years, talked to him many, many times, and I can tell you he’s one solid dude.
one example.
There was a ten year old kid in our neighborhood who had a life-long debilitating and painfull illness. His family spent every dime they had to keep him alive as long as possible and out of excruciating pain. Both parents worked two or three jobs, the older brother dropped out of school to get a job to help. They were literally days away from losing their home and AN ANONYMOUS person stepped in and paid off their mortgage, bought a new handicapped accessible van, remodeled the home for the boys new wheelchair, and the only stipulation was that it remain anonymous with no press coverage.
That’s only one of many, many instances where Karl Malone stepped up and served the people around him. Sure he made mistakes in life like everyone does, but for my money I’d take his character and integrity over every punk-ass player in the league today. Shaq is about the only one I know of personally who is in the same category as Malone. They both kicked your sorry ass teams around for 20 years and you can’t deal with it. Karl is genuine, ya’ll are pretenders.
@ Dave
He’s still fucking Pedophile who pretends one of his own children doesn’t exist.
Fuck him
I think Jimmy Kimmel wrote this article.
NBA needs to build an octagon and let these monkeys fight it out till the real pussy taps out, what’s with all the guns anyway? (Basket-case Delonte West on a moped armed like he’s trying to save john connor) Our armed forces aren’t even as strapped as these homos when taking a stroll down Baghdad.
Mr. Stern is worried more about players hittin up cyberspace with Twitter than he is about guys rockin guns (loaded or not) into the locker room……I’m sorry, but how the hell does one go about getting MULTIPLE pieces into the locker room without anyone involved with the team having knowledge of it?
Does he use his old .410 to hunt for little Mexican girls? lol Dude would of whipped Kobe’s behind too, if he objected to Malone hitting on his wife.
@ 13
i completely agree. i have been around guns my whole life, i have concealed carry license as well.
@1
i love my guns as well.
my 6 yr old more then likely shoots better then arenas lmao, he shot his 1st deer a couple weeks ago and his second last weekend with a 22-250 from 160 yds. i grew up learning to respect them, how to use them and what to do/not do with guns. the problem with most of these guys (not just nba players but most athletes) is they are never taught about them, they just one day decide “you know im famous now i better go get a gun so i can protect myself” all the while 90% of them would get the thing taken away from them and more then likely have it used on themselves because they dont know what it means to shoot another man.
who ever said put an octagon in the locer room, i agree they got beef, let them duke it out and see who comes out on top.
@Malone,
Go play with your Beenie Babies and STFU!
@Poets society and Ranjerjohn
“Let the monkeys fight it out” “let p^$$y tap out” So not only are you bastards racist, you also like to see grown men rolling around on top of each other in tight panties, while sweating and bleeding with their legs wrapped tightly around each other. Octogon? that $h!t is for punks who got their a$$ kicked growing up and want to PRETEND to know karate/Judo/ or some other form of martial arts while getting their face bashed in waiting for the perfect moment to squeeze tightly onto another grown man till he screams. yeah….homo
Yea throw them in the cage “Like real men” So they can roll around in underwear, all juiced up on steriods with real cool barbwire tatts dry humping the shit out of each others legs for 3 minutes, until atlast some one gets in one of those effective palming hammer punches or a arm bars. UFC is almost as gay as pro wrestling.
@22
so I’m a racist because I think the pussies should fight instead of pulling guns? It’s idiots like you that cause people to be racist. You see I don’t hate people of other races or color because of their color, I hate some of them because they say stupid shit like you. As for mma, maybe you should take your “I’m street tough” ass to an mma gym and show them how tough you really are. I know andrei arlovski and a few others train in Chicago, I mean your a big tough guy, andrei is only about 6′ 4″ and about 250 lbs, you should be able to handle him no problem right?????
@23
roided up? Better do some fact checkin, the athletic comissions for boxing/mma test much harder then baseball, basketball, and football combined.
You ladies need to learn about this stuff before you speak on it.
@Dave, I’ve heard that story before and others like it as well. Glad to see that at least someone is willing to recognize the good things Karl has done instead of concentrating on his mistakes he made as a teenager.
@RangerJohn good job dude. Check. Mate.
@Chicagorilla, @AdvancedMind, Ok maybe I shouldn’t have called them monkey’s but if you bring 4 guns to a public place where there are kids in attendance then you’re automatically labeled a fucken monkey. It’s not being racist, it’s just stating the facts. He brought the 4 guns to protect his daughter he states, by brandishing it out in a public arena where other kids are present, true fk’n hero if you ask me. Would you let that monkey babysit your kids?
If these homos wanted to do a wild west shootout, they should’ve a) do it in some abandoned building with sturdy walls and shoot each other till their hearts desire, or b) duke it out in an octagon, grandmas patio, or liquor store parking lot. Not in a public domain using guns with kids present.