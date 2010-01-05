The Mailman Is A Responsible Gun Owner

If there’s anybody in the NBA family that should be asked about guns, it’s former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone. The 13-time All-Star is an avid hunter and a long-time member of the NRA (National Rifle Association). With everything that’s happening with the Gilbert Arenas situation, everybody’s got an opinion on the subject. Malone, who prides himself on being a responsible gun owner, felt so strongly about the incident, he wrote an article about it on SI.com.

Here are some of the excerpts of his column:

“The report that Arenas and Crittenton had allegedly pulled guns on each other was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen come across the TV. All the years I played, I’ve never heard of anything like this alleged incident or of a player bringing guns into the locker room. Doing that in the locker room, with so much that can happen?” “If I’m a player on that team, of course, I’m saying to those guys, ‘What the hell are you doing?'” “I don’t want to see Arenas made an example of, but this is not just a minor situation, and if we say that, it’s ridiculous. This is one of those times that the league needs to say, “We will not condone this.” Guys need to be proud of being an NBA player.” “Now people think every NBA player is carrying firearms into the locker room. I guess the next thing is that instead of us walking around those metal detectors in arenas, we should start walking through them.” “Once again, gun owners get a bad rap. We’re good people; we’re not back in the Old West. I got my first gun when I was 8 years old — an old .410 single shot. I’ve been around them all the time ever since, and I’m a member of the NRA. I love guns, and I respect guns.”

Do you agree with what Malone has to say?