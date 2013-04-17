The Marcus Smart Mixtape (This is What the Fuss is About)

Last night the basketball Twittersphere was going nuts because Oklahoma State freshman point guard Marcus Smart indicated that he would not be entering the NBA Draft … despite the fact that he would likely be a Top 3 pick this summer if he entered his name. “What?! He’s not going to take the immediate NBA money?!!” was the general feeling going around last night.

So what’s the big deal about Marcus? Let’s be honest, unless you’re a college basketball freakshow who pays to get ESPN12, you have probably only seen him play, max, maybe a handful of times in the last year. The kid is a beast.

Check out this quick highlight video from ESPN to get an idea. At 6-4, 225 pounds, he’s like a forward in a PGs body (a sentiment echoed in the video). He can shoot from distance, pass, rebound, defend, and has shown signs that he can put guys in the chamber on the post if need be. He’s not an outrageous athlete, but he knows how to use his size and strength to his advantage – and he’s only going to get better.

To show you how highly the NBA thinks of this kid, one draft expert thinks the Orlando Magic would have considered taking him with the No. 1 overall pick.

