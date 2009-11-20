The Marriage Between Tracy McGrady And The Rockets Just Isn’t Working

11.20.09 9 years ago 25 Comments

I refuse to be a cliche and quote a certain line Apollo 13 line here, but there are a few issues down in Houston. For awhile now, there has been some tension between Tracy McGrady and Rick Adelman and management, but the emotions are starting to boil over. According to a Yahoo! Sports article, McGrady and Adelman engaged in a heated argument before the Rockets’ game in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

Ever since McGrady pissed off the organization last February by publically announcing his intentions to have surgery and shut down his season before he talked to the team, the two sides have been at odds. The communication between T-Mac and Adelman has reportedly been horrible. Now that he is healthy, McGrady has been wanting to make his season debut but the Rockets have stalled his return – citing they want to evaluate his knee first.

After McGrady surprised his coach, by dressing up in his uniform and going out to warm up on the court before the Wolves game, Adelman brought McGrady back into his office where the two had a closed door meeting. Sources in the article said that things got so heated, people could hear yelling.

The article also mentions that T-Mac feels like the Rockets don’t want him back on the court. That claim could have some truth to it. The Rockets are off to a decent start and were able to make it to the Western Conference Finals without McGrady. There is speculation that they don’t want him to mess up their chemistry. Also, there are some financial incentives to benching T-Mac. According to the article:

“Houston can start to collect up to 80 percent of his prorated per-game salary after he’s missed 41 consecutive games. McGrady sat out his 42nd straight game Wednesday in Minnesota, and the league insurance plan would reimburse the Rockets for any additional missed games. For the rest of the season, the insurance policy could cover 80 percent of his per-game salary of $282,946.”

