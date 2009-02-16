The Mavs Pass On Baron Davis

What is Mark Cuban doing?
The Mavs recently rejected a deal that would have sent them Baron Davis. Looking to move Davis, who they signed last summer to a free-agent contract in excess of $60 million, the Clippers wanted Jason Kidd in return, but Dallas didn’t want to move their PG whose contract comes off the books in July.
Sure Davis is averaging only 15.5 points per game, the lowest since his second year in the League, but the Clippers are miserable and it’s more than Kidd’s abysmal 8.8. At only 29-years-old, Davis is an upgrade in the long run for the 35-year-old Kidd and can be a solid piece to build around.
Would you make this deal?
hell yeah! give some new life to baron
baron davis is an injury prone cancer and a contract whore, who averages 15 ppg on 35% shooting.
I heard about this last week, Cuban didn’t want to take on that contract because it would be hard to trade and 21 mil is coming off the books, I think Kaman or someone else with some ugly contract was involved as well.
its a good thing AP is not a GM lolz…
It’s a win win either way. With Kidd they are fine and if they got B-Diddy they would have been fine also. So to me it’s not a make or break type deal.
Wow, I would so not do this deal, it’s not even funny.
That’s a HUGE contract coming off the books; it could position the Mavs to be very major players this summer in free agency, or to make big moves in 2010. You want to replace that enormous amount of flexibility with Baron Davis? The injury-prone, me-first point who’s leading a rudderless Clippers team – and, by the way, isn’t exactly that young himself? Hell no.
I dont mind Baron Davis as long as he aint playing for the teams i like. It aint gonna work out in Dallas if he was brought over cuz he demands a lot of ball time. that will leave Dirk practically useless or close to useless and being a spectator if Baron was around. And Dirk is a competitor and will only get frustrated with Baron around.
Kudos to Mark Cuban for not making this trade.
Aron are you sticking by your statement:
Davis is an upgrade in the long run for the 35-year-old Kidd and can be a solid piece to build around.
Hell Boom Dizzle is almost as brittle as toffee. The guy has only played in 70+ games once in the past 7 years.
Pretty hard to build around a guy on the bench. The guy has been on the court 73.6% of the times in 6 years.
You can “build” around that Aron, but I’m afraid you might be the only one.
If I am Dallas’ GM there is no way in hell I make this trade. Kidd’s $21+mill comes off the books this summer. I am ecstatic to finally have money to throw around at people to make another move.
its great he didn’t do it. baron is always injured and had problems with almost every coach. wouldn’t help to play for the control freak(ok, carlisle relaxes a little this year).
the mavs wouldn’t win it all with davis either and his contract is absolutely horrible.
Baron Davis STINKS. He is shooting 35 percent from the field this season. THIRTY-FIVE percent!!! He plays no defense, he whines constantly about his coach and he is always hurt!
I’m not a fan of either Mark Cuban or Jason Kidd, but in this case I think the Mavs are very smart to keep away from the overrated, overpaid BD.
I think the Mavs know they’re not a serious championship contender this year. Getting Baron would handcuff them financially as they try to improve their team. If Baron was the guy who could put them over the top, make the deal, but the Mavs need more than Baron to get that #1 spot back.
Baron is one of my favorite players when he’s not injured but trading for Baron would’ve been a bad decision by Cuban. Good move not going through with this deal.
They should try to trade Kidd for Devin Harris, its the best deal possible, a young point who’s only going to get better. Its the perfect scenario, Harris could be their young talent to rebuild around. Ha ha ha
Kidd could pass Magic for 3rd this season on the all-time assist list too.
But 21M off the books is huge for any team – just ask the Knicks.
I can’t think of one thing a 29 year old Baron does better then a 35 year old Kidd. Baron’s decline in a couple of years(if it hasn’t already started) is going to be like watching a car wreak on the race track
no, why would i trade for an injury prone player who wiill be there for less than half a season because he is always injured.
lol @ baron for kidd. like the mavs NEED another guy to shoot the ball . . . baron is a great actor (some of his flops are legendary, and this is coming from a jazz fan, so you know i know my flops), but is far from a key part of a contender. how many times has he actually shown leadership? once, against the mavs? ridiculous.
what’s next . . . the knicks should trade for tmac? actually dime would cream itself if that happened, because then every day there could be a new knicks/tmac article up here. woo hoo!
to 15.
Baron Davis shoots better than Kidd.
He also gets more steals.
If Baron is a better shooter, and I think its questionable, he ruins that advantage over Kidd by takings worse shots.
I’ll give you quicker hands, but he moves just as bad as Kidd with his feet so the steals are just about taking gambles and being out of position
you sound absolutely ridiculous. I can do your job better.
Dallas isn’t a contender, not this year, and not next year (barring some Gasol or Allen/Garnett type of gift trade). They need a young point guard (like the one NJ has?) that can develop into a team leader. Keep Dirk as your aging star, unless someone actually wants him, and build around a new PG and some athletic wings, find new parts for the other spots.
@ prof. tx isnt jj barea a young point guard that can develop into a team leader? he has shown flashes that he can be an effective starting point guard, despite his size. Plus he is being mentored by jason kidd.
I’m just curious what we’re doing with Stackhouse. I didn’t think he was injured enough to miss this many games.
Once he comes back, and given he puts up his previous numbers, the Mavs should get better, and more importantly, tougher.
aron you sir are on a roll today with kinda bad articles first the jordan numbers now this. why would i try an expiring contract for mini antoine walker??? dude kills teams hes not good hes overrated he shots more than kidd with around the same percentages he doesnt make anyone better.
Lets See Great move by the mavs, davis is just bad.
1)Lowest feild goal percentage in the league
2) possibly the worst chemistry guy in the leage
3) impossible to run a structured offense around him
5) hoists bad shots like they are going out of style
6) turnover machine
7) One of the most injury prone players in sports
8) Average passer
9) horrible contract
I feel you Clutch but Boom Dizzles problem is motivation..
If he is motivated and believes he can win then he will pick it up.. he always has.. But he quit before the season even began in LA this year.. once Elton Brand wasnt coming back you can bet he dropped the Vitamin water and grabbed a Heineken..
But going to Dallas would have been suicide for him and the organization.. Carlisle wouldve spontaneously combusted dealing with such a freelancer..
Its almost as if being in Nellie’s system for those good couple of years has derailed his progress as a player.. he does take one too many bad shots..
They need a young point guard (like the one NJ has?) that can develop into a team leader.
Yep, thats true
DAMN! it, Prof TX, I know I remember that kid, wasn’t he just in the ASG and didn’t he used to play here??? I told Mark not to do the trade
Cuban’s problem is that he always sees the Mavs as a contender, so he makes moves for today instead of tomorrow. Good call on Barea, there’s potential there, if the coaching staff gives him the opportunity and support. The reality is that only a few teams are real contenders right now, and too many other squads think they are just one move away from a title when most need alot more work than that.
Why would the Clips be wanting to trade Davis if he’s a solid piece to build around ??
money has killed the nba the past three years… it’s a shame
and lowering the max that teams could spend on players in these times would enable the players association to get enought players ready to start another LOCKOUT.
oh and baron davis… in dallas? don’t you think dirk would go to bed crying every night after each and every practice or game they are in together… ok that number will be under 50 but still
Baron is obviously a team cancer and a selfish player, also Dallas probably wants to keep the salary space that comes when Kidd’s contract expires. All that being said though I would definitely make the trade. Davis and Nowitski would be a dramatic upgrade.
The Baron hate is getting on my nerves. He has one bad season, playing for someone who is universally regarded as the worse coach (coaching and personality wise) in the NBA, and all of the sudden he’s a “cancer”? Last year, he was one of the best players in the league, and the leader of one of the most promising squads at the time.
@ C post #33
Good post
Some of the same dudes who are talkin this smack about Boom are the same guys who were shittin on DWade cuz he got hurt last season. Fact is, the Clips suck, ain’t goin nowhere, and Boom knows this. the Clips gm needs to get their shit together. You got Kaman, you trade for Camby….then keep him? When you need more wings players, you keep a valuable trade piece in Camby for what purpose? A startin five of Boom, Gordon, Thornton, ZBo and Kaman/Camby is a solid startin five…..in the eastern conference. Clips ain’t even good out west, no chance at all. It’s not Boom’s fault Elton Brand took Philly money and is now a non-factor in Philly. Baron’s still my guy. When healthy, he’s still as good as any point in the l. One bad half season and some heads talk on dude like he Damon Jones. please
@Posts 33 and 34
Read post 25. There’s no way you can tell me every single point on there is not true.
“When healthy he’s still as good as any point in the L”
Whatever you’re smoking, I want some. You can not honestly tell me Baron is anywhere even close to Kidd or Nash’s level the last 7 years or so or Paul or D. Williams’ level today. Not even close.
@ post 35
What is this last 7 years shit? Baron WAS right up there with JKidd and Nash as far as best point guards. U think dude got the contract he got cuz the Clips thought he was done at 28? Last year, dude averaged 21, 8 and 5 with 2 steals while playin every game. even this year, when dude’s shot is off cuz he was hurt and just gettin back into shape, he’s still puttin up 15.5, 8 dimes and 2 steals, which is better than 75% of the league’s points. Even boom’s last game was 13 pts and 20 dimes so please cut the shortsighted shit when dudes get hurt. 2 years ago, when BD led the Oakland destruction of the Mavs, in the playoffs, my man put up 25, 7, 3 stls in 40 mins a game while shootin over 50% from the field. Now, dude is hurt and you wanna play like he ain’t shit. same dudes wanna shit on AI cuz he ain’t the first option no more. Please GTFOH with the “Baron ain’t been shit his whole career cuz he hurt on a bad team for 40 games”
Judge the body of work or go watch tape of the Mavs-Warriors playoff series in case you forgot
@post33
Didn’t like baron when he was with the warriors or the hornets. Guess what, now this might surpise some of you. There is a reason why a player as “talented” as Davis gets shiped ouu or doesn’t even get resigned everywhere he goes.
3 good years (2 years in Nellie’s inflated pace) out of 9 doesn’t make Boom Boom Davis one of the best point guards in the L.
K Dizzle, you should take your own advice. Baron Davis had one good series, and now he’s a franchise savior?
The Clips have all the talent in the world, both veteran and young, but injuries and probably the coaching rob them of a good record.
I’m glad that the Mavs didn’t pull the trigger on this one.
Oh yea, and for all of you that think that the Devin Harris trade was dumb, you must not have been paying attention to the last 2 months.
Harris averages more points and a better FG percentage.
Kidd has better boards, assists, 3FG, steals, blocks, and averages fewer turnovers to boot.
Was the trade shortsighted? Yes. Was it lopsided, because Harris is “the future” at PG? No! Harris is very overrated because of his strong FIRST MONTH. Dallas is set at the 1, the 3, and the 4. If they could only get a starting shooting guard and a center…
@ Dag
Never once said Baron was a franchise savior. I said “when healthy, Baron’s one of the top points in the game”
He also had a great series in N.O. when McGrady and Orlando got up 3-1 and thought he was “finally out of the first round”
Dudes need to go check up on Baron’s numbers before they say he wasn’t shit. I understand dude is havin a rough year shooting-wise, but he’s never been a high percentage shooter in his career, but he DOES make the shots late in the game. Last year, Boom was a legit all-star snub, all of the sudden he ain’t shit cuz he went to the clips to play with EB, gets hurt, team sucks and now there’s 30 posts sayin dude is Damon Jones?
Base opinions on the body of work, not 40 games.
And I’m not feelin you on Kidd vs Harris, it’s obvious that Kidd is the better all around baller, but the problem is NOBODY sees Dallas as a contender right now so when you give up DH for Kidd, you mortgage the future. They not set at the 1 cuz Kidd gets routinely worked by the CP3s, DWills, Parkers. Kidd can’t stay in front of anyone anymore and he’s averagin 8.8 Harris will give you 20, dish out 7-8 dimes and stay in front on defense.
