The Mavs Pass On Baron Davis

What is Mark Cuban doing?

The Mavs recently rejected a deal that would have sent them Baron Davis. Looking to move Davis, who they signed last summer to a free-agent contract in excess of $60 million, the Clippers wanted Jason Kidd in return, but Dallas didn’t want to move their PG whose contract comes off the books in July.

Sure Davis is averaging only 15.5 points per game, the lowest since his second year in the League, but the Clippers are miserable and it’s more than Kidd’s abysmal 8.8. At only 29-years-old, Davis is an upgrade in the long run for the 35-year-old Kidd and can be a solid piece to build around.

Would you make this deal?

Source: New York Daily News