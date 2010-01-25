The Media Gives Pau Gasol The Cold Shoulder In All Star Poll

Last week, there was a heated debate going on in the comment section of our site whether Pau Gasol deserved to be an All-Star this season. While a lot of people defended the Lakers’ center, there was A LOT of resentment towards Gasol by our readers. One reader, Mark, wrote this:

“Anybody who says Gasol deserves to be in the All Star over Z-Bo or Kaman probably voted for Allen Iverson to be a starter. Gasol’s good personal stats in consideration, I don’t see anybody missing 40% of the season (as of today) deserving of an All Star slot.”

Apparently, members of the media agreed with that statement. The San Francisco Chronicle took a poll last week with NBA journalists from 27 of the league’s 30 teams (Golden State was not included), asking them to pick their All-Star reserves. Out of the 27 journalists polled, only seven thought Pau was worthy of going to Dallas. Both Chris Kaman (20 votes) and Zach Randolph (18 votes) received significantly more votes.

Here is the Western Conference reserves according to the Chronicle’s poll:

C. Chris Kaman

F. Kevin Durant

F. Dirk Nowitzki

G. Brandon Roy

G. Chris Paul

F. Zach Randolph

G. Deron Williams

The writers also thought Tyreke Evans was more worthy of being a replacement (if somebody gets injured) than Gasol. In 27 games this season, Gasol has averaged 17.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg and has shot 53.8 percent from the field.

The official All-Star reserves (who are picked by the coaches), will be announced on Thursday.

Another interested note about the poll, was the fact Monta Ellis only received one vote. Ellis, who is dubbed “Mr. Unbelievable” by teammate Corey Maggette, is averaging 26.1 ppg (6th in NBA), 5.5 apg (16th in NBA), 2.2 spg (2nd in NBA) in 42 mpg (1st in NBA). But obviously wins count for something as the Warriors are 13-29, which is the second-worst record in the West.

Did the writers get it right with their All-Star selections?