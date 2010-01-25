The Media Gives Pau Gasol The Cold Shoulder In All Star Poll

Last week, there was a heated debate going on in the comment section of our site whether Pau Gasol deserved to be an All-Star this season. While a lot of people defended the Lakers’ center, there was A LOT of resentment towards Gasol by our readers. One reader, Mark, wrote this:
“Anybody who says Gasol deserves to be in the All Star over Z-Bo or Kaman probably voted for Allen Iverson to be a starter. Gasol’s good personal stats in consideration, I don’t see anybody missing 40% of the season (as of today) deserving of an All Star slot.”
Apparently, members of the media agreed with that statement. The San Francisco Chronicle took a poll last week with NBA journalists from 27 of the league’s 30 teams (Golden State was not included), asking them to pick their All-Star reserves. Out of the 27 journalists polled, only seven thought Pau was worthy of going to Dallas. Both Chris Kaman (20 votes) and Zach Randolph (18 votes) received significantly more votes.
Here is the Western Conference reserves according to the Chronicle’s poll:
C. Chris Kaman
F. Kevin Durant
F. Dirk Nowitzki
G. Brandon Roy
G. Chris Paul
F. Zach Randolph
G. Deron Williams
The writers also thought Tyreke Evans was more worthy of being a replacement (if somebody gets injured) than Gasol. In 27 games this season, Gasol has averaged 17.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg and has shot 53.8 percent from the field.
The official All-Star reserves (who are picked by the coaches), will be announced on Thursday.
Another interested note about the poll, was the fact Monta Ellis only received one vote. Ellis, who is dubbed “Mr. Unbelievable” by teammate Corey Maggette, is averaging 26.1 ppg (6th in NBA), 5.5 apg (16th in NBA), 2.2 spg (2nd in NBA) in 42 mpg (1st in NBA). But obviously wins count for something as the Warriors are 13-29, which is the second-worst record in the West.
Did the writers get it right with their All-Star selections?
Damn, Monta might be one of the worst snubs of all-time. Right up there with Deron Williams the past few years. Monta is also a product of that system and would struggle to get 20ppg on most winning teams right now. But the steals, MPG (how many games did he play the entire game?)and assist from the SG(doesn’t really play PG) position is crazy. Oh well, Derrick Rose won’t make it, so no need in me even watching that crap they call all-star games.
No… that’s the actual reserves list?? No DURANT??
Im not watching that shit because A.I is starting..
God Joe Johnson must feel so disrespected right now.
FIRST writer (and poll) not to leave DERON out and pick Chauncey instead.
Thank you!!
This list of reserves is exactly the same as my list would be.
Honestly whats the difference between KG and Gasol this year?
And KG is starting for the east like Chris Bosh isnt playing for a eastern conference team.
I had Monta instead of Fat Zach but that’s only cause I”m a homer when it comes to the Dubs. Otherwise it’s identical to my list.
If d will gets snubbed again, I’m not watching. Durant better be there too..
And call me nuts, but Boozer deserves the nod over Gasol..
Boozer is having a really really good season.
if pau gasol aint good enuff to make it, explain why kevin garnett is making it? arent they having the (exact) same type of season?!!?
writers should NOT have a vote….
KG plays defense, which is probably why. Any coach going up against the lakers should know that while gasol has sum post moves, his d is severely lacking.
This is Gerald
@ CTP
Interesting point. Booz is having an identical season as far as numbers go, but he’s not even mentioned. I don’t think he has a chance or should go, but I’m surprised he’s not even getting metioned
If Pau Gasol doesn’t get in it is ok and wouldn’t even be close to being a big snub. Either Chauncey Billups, Brandon Roy or Deron Williams will be left out. THAT will be a bigger snub than Pau.
Pau is listed as a PF. I would agree with CTP that Boozer is more deserving than Pau.
Also I love how all the Laker fans were saying Andrew Bynum would be an All-Star this year and possibly even a starter. Oh, I love how delirious the Laker fans are. They got their heads so far up their own ass they are oblivious to all else.
Bynum WAS avg 20&10 before Gasol came back..
Call me crazy but those ARE allstar #’s.. how did us fans have our heads up our ass?? if we said Odom or Farmar or Shannon Brown i could see that but Andrew Bynum has the potential to be an All star..
Hell if he was focused he would be one.. but he aint.. that aint the fans fault.. if anything we’re stupid for depending on a 22 year old..
Yeah, looking at the numbers Ellis looks like a crazy snub. But considering the guards they have ahead of him, it’s an easy omission. Roy, Paul, and DWill have played better on better teams.
Also, that picture of Gasol just makes me hate the douche even more.
I agree with Heckler. Do you think local writers spend any time watching other games to see who should play in the All Star Game? Hell no. They work crazy hours at their own teams practices, games, and press conferences, along with the time needed to release their own columns/game write ups. Coaches and players should vote with a small % of the vote given to fans just to keep the interest up.
@LakeShow84
Tell me which of these guys sounds more like an All-Star
#1
15.6 pts 10.2 rebs 2.19 blks 2.1 asts 0.53 stls 50.9 fg%
#2
15.6 pts 8.4 rebs 1.64 blks 1.3 asts 0.40 stls 56.1 fg%
Numbers are almost the same, but one guy plays for LA and all the media hype that comes with playing for the Lakers and the other guy plays for the Bucks and no media hype.
Every time someone brings up Andrew Bynum the word “POTENTIAL” is always mentioned. Let’s just call the guy what he is. A good role player, nothing more.
By the way #1 is Andrew Bogut and #2 is Andrew Bynum.
@ Sanssasin
At this point stats or not i would say Bynum DOES NOT deserve to be in the All-Star game..
However before Pau came back he was beastin it.. good for 20&10 EVERY NIGHT.. it aint even about potential because hes already dropped crazy #’s..
Its about focus and consistency with him.. and All-stars are usually past having to show up every night..
The ass..
@ the Laker haters, please try to breathe. Laker fans on the most agree with you. You want Kaman and Zach and anybody else on the all-star squad, make it happen please. Just cuz we got the best record out west don’t mean we deserve more than one allstar right? Let a dude puttin up great numbers for a shit Clippers team get the all-star spot over Pau.
Matter fact, if we could get Kobe out too, I’d be grateful. Kobe needs rest, Pau got the hammy issues. Phil gonna be the coach so you think Kobe and Pau playin past the 1st quarter?
So replace Pau with Kaman and replace Kobe with Aaron Brooks then the haters can move on with their lives ok?
We tryin to get a championship.
That damn Stones’ cover alone gives them a legit reason to snub Pau…