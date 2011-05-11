The Miami Heat: Seeing Is Believing

Growth is normally transparent. You don’t actually see it, or realize it’s happening, until afterwards, until it’s too late.
Sometimes you do all you can to stop something, but it doesn’t matter. Time never stops. It won’t wait. You mature just because you’re alive, just from living and breathing and experiencing. At 18, you’re on top of the world. But at 22, you’ll realize that world was just a tiny piece of the universe, the smallest peak on the largest mountaintop any of us has ever seen.
No one really wanted to see this day. But deep down, everyone knew it was coming. You could feel it. There was no stopping it. The roots of the summer are now bearing fruit at the perfect time. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh came together to change history. The dawning of a new era. Subjecting themselves to lesser talent? Killing themselves year after year to survive in the playoffs? Being the single face of a franchise? Not anymore. It ended in the creation of a super team, a squad that went from scary to laughable to underdog to believable. It’s looking unbeatable now.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports wrote last week:
Everyone else feared this is how it would play with James and Wade together. Privately, the Celtics prayed they would have one more season until these two stars learned to play without the ball, learned to defend every trip, learned to give of themselves for the greater good of championship basketball.
“That is the vision I had during the free-agent period when I decided to come here,” James said. “It’s all coming together at the right time.”
This has been jarring for the Celtics. The Heat are beating them in the way the Celtics used to beat everyone else: smart, efficient offense in the fourth quarter, with the ball in the hands of their best players; and suffocating, unrelenting defense that takes away an opponent’s best players. The Heat’s will is unmistakable and their belief is brimming. They’re younger, stronger, and they smelled blood in the shimmering green waters on Biscayne Bay.
When asked last week about how nervous Celtic Nation was over this series, Chuck McKenney of RedsArmy.com said everyone was “scared s#$%.”
“We won’t know if Wade and Bron ‘get it’ until they face adversity on Boston’s home court,” said McKenney in an email before Games 3 & 4. The test was passed. Trailing virtually all game long to a team bent on one last run together, knowing a 3-1 deficit would be nearly impossible to make up against the explosive Heat, Boston couldn’t kill Miami on Sunday. LeBron took the heat all year. Fittingly, he hit the biggest shots, buckets that did more than silence a legion of basketball purists. They signaled growth. We knew Bron could hit those shots. We had seen it before. But now he and Wade had his teammates believing, and just as importantly, he had Boston believing that the door is shutting. Things look different.
20 years ago, a group of kids discovered something they didn’t know they had. They overcame the bullies, realized it was in them all along. They just hadn’t found it yet. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the Chicago Bulls came of age, and once they did that, it was a wrap for the Detroit Pistons, a wrap for the Jordan Rules. They had run their course. Time waits for no one. Once we started down that trail, there was no turning back.
No one believed in MJ, said he couldn’t win. He was a young guy then, and had lost more than he had won during the playoffs. Did he have it in him all along? Probably. But it wasn’t until everyone started believing that it all changed.
We haven’t seen a wing duo as dominate as Jordan and Pippen since. Until now. For all of their offensive talents, it’s Miami’s defense that is taking the Heat to a new level. Funny, all of this growth is being done at the expense of what was the game’s greatest defense. In Games 1 & 2, and during crunch time in Game 4, Boston was lost offensively, their rhythm destroyed. The Heat don’t just stop a team. They feast on them, every mistaking turning into a virtually guaranteed basket.
Boston is staring down the inevitable, facing down the course of history and tonight will give it a desperate slap to the face.
“Over the next five-six years, the team you are seeing right now will be the worst playoff team that Miami will bring to the table,” said David Dwork of the popular Heat blog, Peninsula Is Mightier, in an email. “They are just gonna keep getting better.”
This isn’t so much about the end of one run. It’s more about the beginning of another, the start of a new regime. If Miami wins, they will probably see Chicago and the league’s MVP, a team that beat them every time they played this season. It could end there, or it could end in the Finals. It could even all end against the Celtics. But the belief is beginning to mount.
Do you need to love it? No. Do you need to respect it? Yes. Tonight, LeBron, D-Wade and Bosh will be out on South Beach, energized and ready to take their largest step yet towards rectifying all they’ve done. This’ll be about overcoming the one bully they knew they had to, beating back the Celtics, the team that ironically was both their blueprint and their opposite. Boston is wilting. It’s the last round and they are barely holding on. Do the Heat have one final kill shot in them? They’re gaining strength. You might not always see it, but you can feel it.
Forget last summer. Tonight feels like the real beginning.
Who's winning tonight?
I may be nieve enough to think this but the Celtics will pull it out. They never cease to amuse and tonight ray and KG will go off.
im predicting the Heat destroying the Celtics tonight with pure defense, 60/40 chance of major blowout by at least 20 points. wade and lebron both know how important this win will be if they can pull it off. this whole season wade has been talking about “championship habits” and closing out the Celtics on the 1st try is just another check off the long list of things to get done.
This could be the beginning of a new regime or the Heat could be 1 championship and that’s it. Injury is a beast in the NBA and a injury to the wrong player at the wrong time can stop a dynasty. Look at the Celtics for example. KG in ’09, Perks in 2010, and now Rondo. One injury to Wade or Lebron at the wrong time and those dynasty hope will be dashed. So lets calm down on new regime talk until the win at least 1 championship.
I must admit, the Heat’s Big 3 of Lebron, Wade and Joell Anthony is solid…yeah, I said it
I hope the Heat get what they want… They win it all!!
Any real ball fan knows this is not for the best of the league, but only a joke.
You can’t win by yourself, just join a couple other all-stars and play kindergarten!!! Why doesn’t the NBA give out participation medals too for those little cry babies.
NBA is a joke, and it will take these three clowns to prove it to real BASKETBALL fans.
How can an all-star feel proud of their accomplishment when you have to split it three-ways? Where did the competition spirit go???
The NBA is just for little boys that want to feel like they do something in a real man’s world… The Heat prove this theory.
Heat got this…much like we all knew Dallas got game 4 but somehow refused to admit it cuz it was the Lakers.
don’t you hate these fuckers as much you hate boybands? still wish the heat would lose “because the whole world wants them to lose…”
@ Jon F
any sports team that plays at a professional level and even in college trys to recruit, sign, or draft the best players possible for their team to win. by your logic that would mean every TEAM in any sport is a joke cause they ALL try and get the best players possible. it seems you’ll only be happy if a organization picks a guy that makes their team worse than before and then some how that team is expected to win. if your trying to improve your team by bringing in better players than thats a joke? i get what your saying but it really doesnt make sense.
since basketball is a team game, you need a good team to win. kobe, lebron, wade, melo, amare, kg, pierce, allen, bosh, gasol, dwight, and countless others all couldnt do it by themselves. the reason why is that you cant pass the ball to yourself for a wide open shot and if you get burnt on defense you cant ask yourself to come over and help either. its not like the Heat are some kind of unstoppable force that went undefeated in the regular season and swept all their playoff series this year. it really sounds like you’re the biggest fan even though you state you hate them.
@ Jon F
WOW
I just hope the Celtics dont look as bad as the Lakers if they end up losing…
Preach!!!
I like Jon F’s post.
The Heat are coming for that ass. Damn. What a way to put down the Celts…