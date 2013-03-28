The Miami Heat’s Winning Streak Is Over; The Lakers Survive Because Of A Blown Call

Sometimes you just want to see history. We don’t think anyone would confuse us with Miami Heat fans, but yeah, we were rooting for the Heat to win last night. We wanted to see someone break that 33-game record. It’s too bad the schedule dictated they go into Chicago and run with the Bulls, a place that was ripe for some spoiling … Chicago stopped Miami’s 27-game winning streak, beating the visitors by four after getting 28 points from Luol Deng and 21 points and 17 boards from Carlos Boozer. Those two were crucial down the stretch. Deng made two monster wing three-pointers (before Van Gundy and Breen had to cross the line and call him one of the best overall players in the league… come on now). Then even with only a minute remaining, Miami still had a chance before Boozer scooped up an offensive rebound and scored in the lane to put them up seven. From there, Deng immediately came up with a steal and after a Nate Robinson floater, it was all but over. By the end of the night, Chicago hadn’t just taken away LeBron‘s (32 points) chance at history, but they had beat him up too. He eventually responded by trying to go James Harrison on C-Booz, and when it didn’t quite work out, all the King could do was stand there sporting the Jersey Shore duck face … How many times did Kirk Hinrich have his shot blocked last night? Twenty? It felt like it. Yet that wasn’t as bad as Chris Bosh getting an embarrassing scalping from Jimmy Butler … Atlanta clinched a playoff berth after pounding Toronto by 19. Jeff Teague destroyed Kyle Lowry, outscoring him by 21 … The Raptors have a turban-rocking superfan who sits in the front row along the baseline, and Ivan Johnson came in during the first quarter, went after a loose ball and knocked it right off his head. Ivan the Terrible had a pretty eventful night overall, as well. Later in the half, he also threw a bowling ball-esque pass to John Jenkins on the break for a bucket. Johnson’s legs were sliding out from underneath him and nearly had people mistaking him for Shawn Johnson … Jeff Green‘s maturation continued in Boston’s one-point win over Cleveland. The team finished the game on a 21-6 run, and Green not only had 21 points, seven boards and five dimes, he hit a driving layup at the buzzer for the W … The Nuggets have now lost two straight games, falling by one point against the Spurs last night. Tim Duncan had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Tony Parker looked as good as ever (18 points, 11 assists) after returning from injury. Down one in the closing seconds, Denver’s worst late-game pimples came to a head. They ran Danilo Gallinari off a high screen, and even though he had a look or a chance to attack, he gave it up. That left Andre Miller in a tough spot, and he ended up with a runner floater off the wrong foot. It predictably didn’t come close to dropping … Keep reading to hear how the Lakers survived a scare in Minnesota…
Lol As a @Lakers fan, I feel Kobe did not foul Rubio…. *slides a benjamin to the official*