The Miami Heat’s Winning Streak Is Over; The Lakers Survive Because Of A Blown Call

Sometimes you just want to see history. We don't think anyone would confuse us with Miami Heat fans, but yeah, we were rooting for the Heat to win last night. We wanted to see someone break that 33-game record. It's too bad the schedule dictated they go into Chicago and run with the Bulls, a place that was ripe for some spoiling … Chicago stopped Miami's 27-game winning streak, beating the visitors by four after getting 28 points fromand 21 points and 17 boards from. Those two were crucial down the stretch. Deng made two monster wing three-pointers (beforeandhad to cross the line and call him one of the best overall players in the league… come on now). Then even with only a minute remaining, Miami still had a chance before Boozer scooped up an offensive rebound and scored in the lane to put them up seven. From there, Deng immediately came up with a steal and after afloater, it was all but over. By the end of the night, Chicago hadn't just taken away's (32 points) chance at history, but they had beat him up too. He eventually responded by trying to goon C-Booz, and when it didn't quite work out, all the King could do was stand there sporting the Jersey Shore duck face … How many times didhave his shot blocked last night? Twenty? It felt like it. Yet that wasn't as bad asgetting an embarrassing scalping from… Atlanta clinched a playoff berth after pounding Toronto by 19.destroyed, outscoring him by 21 … The Raptors have a turban-rocking superfan who sits in the front row along the baseline, andcame in during the first quarter, went after a loose ball and knocked it right off his head. Ivan the Terrible had a pretty eventful night overall, as well. Later in the half, he also threw a bowling ball-esque pass toon the break for a bucket. Johnson's legs were sliding out from underneath him and nearly had people mistaking him for's maturation continued in Boston's one-point win over Cleveland. The team finished the game on a 21-6 run, and Green not only had 21 points, seven boards and five dimes, he hit a driving layup at the buzzer for the W … The Nuggets have now lost two straight games, falling by one point against the Spurs last night.had 23 points and 14 rebounds, andlooked as good as ever (18 points, 11 assists) after returning from injury. Down one in the closing seconds, Denver's worst late-game pimples came to a head. They ranoff a high screen, and even though he had a look or a chance to attack, he gave it up. That leftin a tough spot, and he ended up with a runner floater off the wrong foot. It predictably didn't come close to dropping …