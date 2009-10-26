While James Naismith invented the game of basketball in 1891, if I had to pinpoint the exact moment that the game changed it would have to be October 26th, 1984 â€“ the day that Michael Jordan‘s NBA career began.

Celebrating this momentous occasion, Mitchell & Ness has put together 1,264 commemorative boxes (one for each regular season, playoff and All-Star game of MJ’s career) with exact replicas of the jersey that Jordan wore his rookie season.

Every jersey (in size 44 of course) comes in a sleek black box with two steel plates on the inside of the lid. One plate features a certificate of authenticity while the other denotes what number of the 1,264 games you got your hands on. On there is a recap of that game â€“ date, location, final score and MJ’s stat line.

“Are you serious? MJ dropped 37 in his third game,” said Chris Paul after I just happened to be there when CP3 was presented with game No. 3 owing to his jersey number. “I’m pretty sure I had 15.”

Out of all 1,264 games, select ones have been recognized as “special games” and are denoted as such on the recap plates. For example, box No. 791 represents “The Double-Nickel Game” when MJ dropped 55 points at MSG a few days after he returned from playing baseball. While a limited number of these jerseys have already trickled into circulation, they’ll be officially released exactly 25 years after the G.O.A.T.’s NBA legacy began.

The Moment The Game Changed pack is now available at the NBA Store on 5th Avenue, NBAStore.com, the Mitchell & Ness store in Philly and the Chicago Bulls team store, with a suggested retail price of $375.