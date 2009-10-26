While James Naismith invented the game of basketball in 1891, if I had to pinpoint the exact moment that the game changed it would have to be October 26th, 1984 â€“ the day that Michael Jordan‘s NBA career began.
Celebrating this momentous occasion, Mitchell & Ness has put together 1,264 commemorative boxes (one for each regular season, playoff and All-Star game of MJ’s career) with exact replicas of the jersey that Jordan wore his rookie season.
Every jersey (in size 44 of course) comes in a sleek black box with two steel plates on the inside of the lid. One plate features a certificate of authenticity while the other denotes what number of the 1,264 games you got your hands on. On there is a recap of that game â€“ date, location, final score and MJ’s stat line.
“Are you serious? MJ dropped 37 in his third game,” said Chris Paul after I just happened to be there when CP3 was presented with game No. 3 owing to his jersey number. “I’m pretty sure I had 15.”
Out of all 1,264 games, select ones have been recognized as “special games” and are denoted as such on the recap plates. For example, box No. 791 represents “The Double-Nickel Game” when MJ dropped 55 points at MSG a few days after he returned from playing baseball. While a limited number of these jerseys have already trickled into circulation, they’ll be officially released exactly 25 years after the G.O.A.T.’s NBA legacy began.
The Moment The Game Changed pack is now available at the NBA Store on 5th Avenue, NBAStore.com, the Mitchell & Ness store in Philly and the Chicago Bulls team store, with a suggested retail price of $375.
I can picture one of those sitting nicely on a shelf in my study. I would put it right beside my 03-04 Pistons team autographed ball. Any idea where we get these.
Oh yea, props to the Canadian that invented such a great game.
For $375.. Thats not a bad price to get your hands on MJ’s history..
F*CK JORDAN
so do the games he wore 45 come with a 45 jersey? what about that one game he wore 12? will the wizards games come with a wizards jersey?
just checked the cost to get one sent to Australia, in the US postage is $9, to Australia… $87!?!? F-that!
PJ310 dont talk shit about MJ…are a you gay??? im just wondering maybe your a balle dancer…you envy MJ because his more graceful than you…=)
I think everyone at Mitchell and Ness has the words Michael Jordan tattoed on the sides of their dicks
Pretty sure the moment the game changed was more likely either (1) when they took the bottom out of the peach baskets (2) when they decided a shot clock was necessary (3) or most likely: when the first dude decided that this basketball game might be played outside on a blacktop just as it was played inside. MJ didn’t do much to change the game beyond making it a remarkably commercialized venture that is played the world round. But I think it would have gotten there without Jordan, it would not have gotten there if it was still only played in gyms with peach baskets for hoops.
No jheck, I’m tired of companies and people trying to place Jordan above the game, Jordan didn’t change the game. No one person changed the game, I wish people would stop feeding into all this BS that Jordan is some kinda God and acting like everything with his name on it is some kinda holy grail.
I love Jordan’s game just as much as anyone else but enough is enough. People wonder why he’s such an asshole, it’s because u treat him like he’s superhuman.
[www.youtube.com]
6 Rings > Your e-career
fall the fuck back
agree d.h.
I’m agreeing with PJ310 on this one. Everybody makes Mike out to be a god or something. He was like that; I admit it. I’m a fan of his clothing apparel (I’ll put my collection up against ANYBODY’S) but he is an @$$hole.
I met (not saw him, MET HIM) at a dedication of a Sports & Learning Complex in PG County, MD. Dude acts like he’s better than ANY AND EVERYONE. Last time I checked he breathes like me and bleeds like me. If you’ve never seen him interact on a personal level, I don’t know how you can say someone can’t say anything negative about MJ.
I’m strongly considering locking that down right now, it’s rare to find M&S Jordan gear so this is pretty amazing.
Get serious to anyone who does not believe Jordan changed the game. When he was at his prime there was nothing like it with any athlete in any sport before or since. Pay homage and respect the G.O.A.T.
I don’t think MJ did anything to change the game. There were players before him who had amazing athleticism also (Dr. J, David Thompson, many more). While I can’t deny that MJ was one of the greatest players of all time, he didn’t change the game at all. He just happened to be the person that the NBA chose to market the league around. He was very marketable in their commercial venture. He helped make already rich people (the owners, the players) even richer.
But, as a result of that commercial success, the NBA became less accessible to the average fan. MJ’s sneakers were overpriced for poor kids and exploited workers in 3rd world countries. MJ refused to speak out on behalf of a black Senate candidate in North Carolina and thus was complacent when a know racist (Jessee Helms) won the seat again.
Oh yeah, MJs Hall of Fame speech was pathetic. He sounded like a guy who got cut from his high school team and never got over it.
They created the 3 second rule to stop Wilt. They created the “its OK to take 4 steps before you dunk” rule for Jordan.
Enough said?
the moment the game changed? sorry man I’m not feeling that at all. he’s the only dominant player where they didn’t employ rule changes the last player for that was shaq they had to make stronger baskets.
He didn’t get to a trancendent level till the 90’s so to lable this date and time as the moment the game changed makes no sense