The Most Bloated Contract of the Offseason

The competition for the annual Jerome James award for the most bloated offseason signing is really heating up.
While the Blazers are balking at a five-year max deal for the face of their franchise Brandon Roy, other teams are offering truckloads of cash to bench players.
Some squads have thankfully come to their senses. Philly isn’t going to give Andre Miller the three-year, $30 million deal that he’s asking for. The Knicks aren’t going to ink David Lee for the $12 million that he wants. (In fact, they could actually end up getting him back for a one-year qualifying offer of $2.7 million next season, as he hasn’t received a single offer yet.)
But other GM’s have gone off the farm. Danny Ferry just signed Anderson Varejao to a six-year, $50 million deal. This guy started 42 games last year, in which but he’s worth almost $9 million per year in this economic climate?!? Couldn’t Ferry have at least called David Lee to see if he would take that deal? Lee led the League with 65 double-doubles last season. Varejao did that a whopping 9 times during the regular season, and an extra-clutch 0 times during the playoffs.
Ferry: “Let’s prove to LeBron that we’re really committed to putting the best team around him. We’ll pay an exorbitant amount of money for an 8-point, 7-rebound guy who was consistently burned by Rashard Lewis during the Eastern Conference Finals.”
Unless the Mavericks make good on their offer for Marcin Gortat at more than $35 million for five years, Varejao has the Jerome James Award pretty much locked up. Naturally Mark Cuban wants to make a guy who averaged 3.5 points and 4.6 boards and 0.8 blocks per night last year the fifth highest paid player on his team. Even if you think that Gortat is as good as he was during the playoffs, which is the reason that he’s soo coveted, his game-high was 8 points! His game high on the glass was 8 rebounds. And no, that didn’t happen in the same outing.
Even though the Blazers are supposedly contemplating a “toxic” offer to Paul Millsap to exterminate interest from all other teams, he’s too good to compete with Big Andy and the Polish Hammer.
I am literally cursing not taking basketball more seriously when I was younger. This is some bullsh*t!
The Blazers are INSANE not to give Roy the max (unless his knee is looking like a problem – which was why he slipped to 7 in the Draft.) He’s DEFINITELY one of the 10-20 best players in the league. Lock him up.
This is just a terrible contract….are they actually trying to get Lebron to leave? I wouldn’t even want to give David Lee that type of money, even though he is a more complete player
Bargnani’s contract extension looks that much better now.
gortat had 11 and 15 in game 6 against philly. but that doesn’t change that he will be completely overpaid.
just saying
It wouldn’t be so bad if Sideshow Bob here didn’t look like he started in the WNBA rather then the NBA….cut the hair dude! you may not play like a “bitch” but you sure look like one!!
@Celtsfan : That in mind, why would you offer him a MAX CONTRACT if he isn’t one of the MAX players in basketball? To me, that’s really short list of Wade, Kobe, Bron, Dwight, Paul, and maybe Melo.
Same reason I think superstar makes up that above list, probably without Melo on it.
I didn’t even think about that. The Cavs messed up, they really should have tried to see if David Lee would have taken that offer.
Roy is a star. Period.
And referring Varejao to Jerome James is an insult to James. Atleast Jerome gave 1 good play off series. What did Sideshow Bob do?
I’m sure that Ferry did his homework and at least spoke with Lee’s agent and probably the agent of any other worthwhile PF out there.
I just don’t think that we (the public) or even the media catch wind of all that happens. While the GM calls most of the shots…he has staff which assists and provides important advice.
Maybe I’m giving the NBA GM too much credit…but we are talking millions of dollars…not just your stripper money.
@ 9 just imagine all the strippers you’d have w/ that money.
I know we all pay a lot of money for pussy, but 50 Million for some Varegina?
Roy is better than Melo already.
@ Dime Every oones getting paid but David Lee
VarejÃ£o is a nice sub, an energy guy with a very good touch around the basket. But 9M/season? Hilarious. Nice work, Isiah.
@ 11…That’s some funny azz shnit!
Hahaha @ post one. Lee isn’t the defender than Varejao is but that contract is terrible. Lee is worth about 8mil per (on a good day, given that he can’t defend a competent big person) and Anderson is worth the mid-level. Charlie V’s contract is also poor.
When Ben Gordon looks underpaid at 10mil per you know something has gone wrong haha
Its actually only 42 mil guaranteed. so hes a 7 mil a year player. and how many serviceable 7 footers under 30 years old are out there? especially with 90 year old shaq and big z in there the cavs need to think future with him.
As a frequent dime contributor & rabid cavs fanatic… yea ultimately they paid too much. but i’d much rather have him than frye up front. he fits the defense first system and truly – do we need every position player to be able to score? nah … he’ll take his dump downs from bron and make his layups/ dunks (if he can magically grow hops over the summer)
Looks like we don’t have to worry about the Cavs winning the championship this year or next year or any year for that matter!
I knew I wasn’t crazy (or maybe I was). Maybe it was Sportscenter’s new ticker that made me get my eyes checked but Dime confirmed it. No where on this universe is AV worth 50mil. He’s one of those players that shouldnt make 50 mil for his ENTIRE CAREER much less the duration of a contract.
Comparing the Gortat contract to Jerome James is probably the biggest BS I have read here … Everytime this guy started or played more minutes he did very well. He showed signs and looks ready to be a starting center on a good team. Obviously he is backing up Howard and had almost no chance the last 2 years. Imagine Josh Howard playing behind Lebron James, he would look like shit playing those 10 min a game.
Also, if you look at the mavs and consider that Dampier will receive 11+ mil this year and Gortat will make less than half that, is 8 years younger and will have at least the same numbers as Damp, you can’t consider this a bad signing, no way.
Agent Dan Fegan gets his players paid. Period.
I’d take Frye over Varejo anyday of the week. But I wouldn’t pay them more than 5 mil ever.
Great article. So true
This is horrible, absolutely horrible. I hate this guy more than that Sasha fag on the Lakers.
This Valgina fag flops more than that bitch Manu and Vladie put together. This contract could make Danny Ferry the worst GM in history, it’s pretty much taking a shit on LeBron and telling him that you don’t give a fuck about increasing the skill level of the team. This is insane, just insane. Why would he lock this guy up like this? There isn’t another team in the league who’d want this fucktard on their team.
Like seriously? This has to be some sort of sick prank or something, the guy is like what? 6’11 210lbs? He can’t guard shit, he can’t do shit offensively, the only thing he does know how to do is fall on his fucking ass when someone looks at him. This guy is as bad as basketball player as Smush Parker, Cavs would be better dragging Antione Walker’s ass from whatever all you can eat buffet he’s at and dropping 50 mil on him…and letting him play PF or C.
There are at least 300 players in the league better than this guy…hell, at least 250 players who could play PF better than this guy. I’d rather sign Spudd Webb to play PF over this fag, he’s that bad. The worst thing by far is the fact that he’s on LeBron’s team…therefore you can’t help to see his disgusting basketball displays being broadcast nationwide every fucking night. If this piece of shit has to be in the league, why can’t he play for a team no one gives a fuck about or will ever watch on TV, like the Clippers?
Fucking NBA, where some crazy fucking bullshit happens.
Damn control he shouldn’t be getting paid like that but he’s not that bad. My scouting report on Varejo says his a hustle energy guy that can rebound, defend power post players, get under the other teams skin, hustle, set solid screens and move effectively without the ball. He’s the type of guy that doesn’t really mean anything to you until he’s on the opposing team. Is he worth that kind of money…not in a million years!
As a Lebron hater (after his recent antics), Thank You, Thank You, Thank You, and Thank You.
Be happy Lebron you got yourself a Power Forward minus the Power. I’ll take the former Knicks Charles Smith any day.
@control
Hands down Best post ever!!!!
man, lebron prolly started packing his shit after he heard this. they couldnt go get a more offensively oriented PF with half of the money they paid. dude is worth a mid level at the best. and thats even pushing it
I can’t believe Danny Ferry still has a job…this guy should of been fired a long time ago
i wonder if sideshows contract incentives are based on flopping
haha. i like the “extra-clutch 0 times during the playoffs.” statement.
Wow. I cannot believe they gave him that much money. This has to be a misprint. I would rather they threw that money at Milsap or Odom than Varajao. Now these other guys who aren’t signed yet are going to want that type of dough. $50 Million….for a player with zero offense??? I hope he’s working on that jumper of his, and not going to get fat and lazy now that he has the big deal in place.
varejao is really not very good, I say this not as a hater but as a man…a man that really does not like Varejao.
David Lee would be a far better addition. The Cavs had a lot of options and just took some off the table by throwing all this money at Varejao (would any other team offered as much?)
Dear NBA journalists:
There have been few offers for Lee BECAUSE THE KNICKS CAN MATCH ANY OFFER.
…
Also, this signing is a little steep but Varejao is an important piece for the Cavs. He’s young, active, plays good defense, makes the small plays that get you wins. And if he’s out, who plays the 4?
Anderson Vagina gets 50 Million. So does that scrub in Toronto, the number #1, Barngani or whatever his name is. Give the latter a nickname. WTF?
A role player getting superstar money!
Is this for real? Have the terms been verified and posted somewhere? Because I can’t understand how they could ever offer this much money to Varejao unless Lebron told them to. And I don’t see that happening either.
This is like a bad dream.
This just in…
China just started a “Pay the Varejao” fund… 9 Million Chinese people are forecasted to pledge a dollar every year for the next 6 years…
i honestly cant believe they would actually pay this guy so much. he is a BACKUP!
The cavs would have been better off offering Rasheed this kind of money. Hell they should have thrown it at milsap, lee, bass, anyone besides side show.
With Shaq lurking down low, you need a PF who can shoot the ball… with big Z at center side show kind of worked, but with shaq.
I FEEL LIKE I AM TAKING CRAZY PILLS!
I hate Varejao. I’m a Cavs fan and I think that is waaaayyyyy too much money.
But….you guys who say they should have signed someone else instead are stupid. The only reason they could offer Varejao that much money is because he is their free agent. The best they could offer someone else’s FA is the midlevel.
cavs get AV for 9 mil a year…
raps get “Big Turk” for just over 10 mil…
…which superstar do you think is most likely to resign in 2010?
Lebron because the Cavs won literally twice as many games last year.
“…literally won twice as many games LAST YEAR”
might as well hand them the championship for next season then…my bad.