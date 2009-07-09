The Most Bloated Contract of the Offseason

The competition for the annual Jerome James award for the most bloated offseason signing is really heating up.

While the Blazers are balking at a five-year max deal for the face of their franchise Brandon Roy, other teams are offering truckloads of cash to bench players.



Some squads have thankfully come to their senses. Philly isn’t going to give Andre Miller the three-year, $30 million deal that he’s asking for. The Knicks aren’t going to ink David Lee for the $12 million that he wants. (In fact, they could actually end up getting him back for a one-year qualifying offer of $2.7 million next season, as he hasn’t received a single offer yet.)

But other GM’s have gone off the farm. Danny Ferry just signed Anderson Varejao to a six-year, $50 million deal. This guy started 42 games last year, in which but he’s worth almost $9 million per year in this economic climate?!? Couldn’t Ferry have at least called David Lee to see if he would take that deal? Lee led the League with 65 double-doubles last season. Varejao did that a whopping 9 times during the regular season, and an extra-clutch 0 times during the playoffs.

Ferry: “Let’s prove to LeBron that we’re really committed to putting the best team around him. We’ll pay an exorbitant amount of money for an 8-point, 7-rebound guy who was consistently burned by Rashard Lewis during the Eastern Conference Finals.”

Unless the Mavericks make good on their offer for Marcin Gortat at more than $35 million for five years, Varejao has the Jerome James Award pretty much locked up. Naturally Mark Cuban wants to make a guy who averaged 3.5 points and 4.6 boards and 0.8 blocks per night last year the fifth highest paid player on his team. Even if you think that Gortat is as good as he was during the playoffs, which is the reason that he’s soo coveted, his game-high was 8 points! His game high on the glass was 8 rebounds. And no, that didn’t happen in the same outing.

Even though the Blazers are supposedly contemplating a “toxic” offer to Paul Millsap to exterminate interest from all other teams, he’s too good to compete with Big Andy and the Polish Hammer.