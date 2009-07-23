The most famous dunk of 2009 revealed, and Blake Griffin officially becomes a Clipper

As predictable as the mainstream media/gossip page hype was concerning the now-infamous Jordan Crawford-on-LeBron dunk tape (“OMG!! Lebron got dunked on by an AMATEUR!!”), even more predictable was the fact that when the dunk was finally revealed to the public, it would be supremely anticlimactic. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out HERE … Long non-story short, it was a two-hander that Crawford caught while cutting through the lane while LeBron came over from the right side just a little too late. Nothing you haven’t seen LeBron do to 50 random guys around the League, but of course it got blown up 10-fold because of the LePruder Film controversy. Again, ask Courtney Lee what happens when you crown the King in front of the whole country on national TV, how quickly that goes away … We heard DJ Mbenga tried to track down and destroy tapes of him being dunked on a couple years ago, but he didn’t have enough hours in the day … There was a report yesterday that Lamar Odom had agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal with the Lakers, but several sources refuted it. Last time we checked, nobody knows exactly what’s going on, but we get the feeling it’s only a matter of time before L.O. re-ups with L.A. … In case you forgot which franchise drafted Blake Griffin, we found out the Rookie of the Year front-runner will be out for the next month due to a right shoulder strain. Blake supposedly got hurt midway through his summer league run, so obviously it wasn’t bad enough to keep him off the court, but it’s still not good news he’s already getting banged up. There are two teams in the NBA that could be real dangerous If They Stay Healthy, but can really stink it up otherwise: the Clippers (Baron Davis, Eric Gordon, Al Thornton, Blake Griffin, Marcus Camby, etc.) and the Wizards (Gilbert Arenas, Randy Foye, Caron Butler, Antawn Jamison, Brendan Haywood). Between the two, which squad is better when fully healthy? … Wednesday’s Ricky Rubio update: Still no word on whether he’s actually coming to Minnesota, but it looks like he’s definitely not playing for DKV Joventut (his Spanish team) this season. “I want to continue with the club, but after everything that’s happened, I don’t think they’re too comfortable having me in their squad,” Rubio was quoted. “I want to play in a winning team, on a team that can achieve many things.” Did he say a winning team? Maybe he’s not playing for the Wolves after all … The Pacers finally had to use their last resort to get rid of Jamaal “Spoiled Stuffing” Tinsley: They just outright waived him, meaning he’s still owed about $14 million by the team. We’d have to guess Larry Bird exhausted every possible trade proposal and it was clear nobody wanted Tinsley, at least not for what he was making. Could he catch on with somebody at a reduced price tag? Sure. He can still handle the rock and pass better than a lot of PG’s in the NBA. The biggest thing Tinsley would have to overcome is rust. He’s been on the shelf for what seems like forever, and has anyone even seen him since he went underground? At least Stephon Marbury was visible during his exile; Tinsley could weigh 280 right now for all we know … This could be a scene in a horror movie or a comedy … The Heat continue making nickel-and-dime moves that aren’t gonna convince D-Wade he needs to stay in town. Yesterday they re-signed Jamaal Magloire to sit on the bench and look bored until Jermaine O’Neal‘s next injury … St. John’s has kinda fallen off the college basketball map in recent years, but one of their standouts has been senior SF Anthony Mason Jr., son of the Anthony Mason you know from the Knicks. Junior Mase missed almost all of last season with a foot injury, and during his rehab had an MTV camera crew following him for an upcoming “True Life: I’m Rehabbing My Sports Injury,” episode. Yesterday he was granted an extra year of eligibility so he can play next season … Remember when St. John’s was the focus of ESPN’s “The Season” back in the day when Marcus Hatten was getting buckets? … We’re out like Tinsley …
man ya’ll love to ride on lebron’s nuts. the story is not that he got dunked on. the story is that he got dunked on and confiscated the videos of it whether it was him or nike. you wouldn’t be so forgiving/defensive if it were anyone else
The video of Lebron gettin dunked on wouldn’t have gotten this much hype if he would have just left it alone. The dunk wasn’t even all that and the Lakers are going to have to think of some way to spread the minutes around with Odom staying. Ron won’t like it on the bench too long.
LO needs to stay in LA
Clippers Fans– So it begins!
“Between the two, which squad is better when fully healthy?”
I like the talent of the clippers better BUT since Dunleavy is absolutely clueless I’d go with the wizards.
shyt was weak and mbenga would need another lifetime to get rid of all the times he got teabagged.
“wanna play on a winning team ” you funny ricky !!
does this cat know he playing for the wolves.
ricky,you got bigger issues than the cold weather amigo.
Clips look better on paper, and i’m really looking forward to seeing how they go.. Wiz would probably get more wins tho
the vid of lebron dunked on is hilarious. He even does try to go straight back at the “kid”, but fails miserably. Kobe woulda posteurized this kid after he done that. But i guess the foul wasn’t called for King James this time, huh ?
Dunk was weak. Lebron was over the kid he just go to the rim quick. Give the Kid props. Can we all get over this whole thing now?
Can we put this whole Kobe is better Lebron thing to rest? Truth be told Kupcheck(however you spell it) is better than Danny Ferry. Lets be honest.
This woild have never happened to Kobe Bryant, as a matter of factbits never happened in his entire career.
Bron got pwnd and it was nasty, being a spoiled ho turned into a epic fail.
Didn’t the heat want Tinsley last year?
my guess is that you are probably right that by now Tinsley WEIGHS (not weight) 280 and will never play in the NBA again.
tinsley needs to get on the raps
You keep repeating that, but try to take your head out of Kobe’s ass for a second. The reason Kobe rarely gets dunked on is because he’s rarely under the basket trying to go for the block. He’s much more of a wing player, which is perfectly valid. LeBron tries to go for the block much more often. Shaq got dunked on much more than Kobe, but he’s still a better post defender. So, even if you’re being truthful, that’s not really the point.
The Clippers just might be a problem next year, but dont count the Pistons out just yet.
BTW that Dunk was the most over hyped thing ive ever witnessed.
One more thing Kobe (K-Hova) Bryant for president. The true King reigns supreme and I aint talking MJ, for old the old heads still clinging to the past.
I know you LOVE kobe, but you should know he has been dunked on a few times.
he might not have taken the footage of it, but thats another story.
The Clippers definetly have improved on paper and have a good collection of talent. I like the duo of Gordon and B-Diddy. They also have a few bigs to throw around at opposing teams (Jordan, Thornton, and Griffin). But I really think the Wixards will be a better team and a bigger suprise. They have more veteran players whos chemistry has developed throughout the years. Butler, Arenas, and Jamison are comfortable with each other it’s just injuries that have held them back. They also picked up two vetarans (Miller, and Foye). I really like their young guys as well like Nick Young. And watch out for Javelle McGhee. I think a fully functioning WIzards team can beat the Cavs in 6!
dang, kobe woulda did a 360 on the other side on crawford while eating a sandwich.
The vid is straight outta someone’s cell phone. Horribly shot, and the phones prollie a few years old. let’s get the hd version the nike execs took.
Cavs first round pick bolts for Spain, signs 3 -year deal with DKV Joventut.
Now if I am Lebron, I am wondering why the eff the Cavs Brain-trust wasted a first round pick on some guy who pulled a Fran Vazquez when we could have grabbed Dajuan Blair (like the spurs) to help beef-up the front line.
“Shaq got Dunked on”
Outside of Derrick Coleman in Shaq’s rookie year, and if you want to be picky, Andrew Bynums spin/dunk a couple years ago, Shaq NEVEr gets dunked on! Seriously, it just ain’t happening.
Jordan Crawford is from Detroit since DIME aint wanna tell yall that. And yall know you gotta have your A-Game ready in the D, cause we break ankles and hearts in the same note round here.
LA Times says in case the Lakers don’t get Odom, they are considering… get ready Laker fans, SHELDEN WILLIAMS! LOL. It sure would make Candace Parker happy.
And does MTV really have a True Life: I’m Rehabbing My Sports Injury show? That channel needs to go away and stop retarding everyone….
Basketball is this game where you got to make one more bucket than the other team. The game where you never get dunked on is called stupid maschismo.
Of course, when people use to call you The King, at the end of the day, you can become so stupid as to believe it. And James is not even 25, which may explain some of his recent demonstrations of a childish behaviour.
Anyway, as long as the Cavs get one more bucket than the other team, who cares ?
“man ya’ll love to ride on lebron’s nuts. the story is not that he got dunked on. the story is that he got dunked on and confiscated the videos of it whether it was him or nike. you wouldn’t be so forgiving/defensive if it were anyone else”
Quoted for truth
you fuckers at dime were nearly crying when we all caled you out on your revishionist nonsense – the story is the anti-witness movement NOT the dunk.
i’d have thought the link would have been to the HD version
[ebaumnation.com]
but i guess we know how Dime rolls….
“There’s something about James and Nike that makes this story more stringent than it ordinarily would be. There wouldn’t be as much outrage if there were video of Dwyane Wade or Kobe Bryant getting dunked on. There’d be interest, of course, but James is the most arrogant and guarded superstar in the NBA and Nike is the most arrogant and guarded company in sports. That combination has turned this story from pedestrian to interesting…”
You know Minnesota caught a lot of flak for signing two point guards back to back, but at this point it seems there might be a method to their madness. They probably figured they wouldn’t get Rubio on the court this year and so they signed Flynn as an insurance policy. Maybe they’ll pick up Tinsley as well…if he’s in shape.
The dunk was no big deal. We don’t know exactly what happened either – it turned out later that Nike said there was a long-standing no cameras or videotaping rule, which was confirmed by multiple sources. So it’s no sure deal that Lebron freaked out after the dunk or something – which to me, given past behaviour, just wouldn’t make any sense. I don’t think he stole the tapes when he lost that game of HORSE a few years back with some random trick shooter; he certainly didn’t seem to mind.
I don’t like the Wizards roster, by the way. People are assuming Arenas will be a superstar again. I doubt it, and even if he was he was never exactly great at distributing the ball, which this team will need, even with Foye on board. The team is relying on a big boost from scraps given by the Timberwolves, and I think Miller’s confidence is shot. Then there’s Jamison, who is getting too long in the teeth. I’ll be impressed if this team gets the 8th seed.
Is Jordan Crawford related to Jamal Crawford, that’s what I heard? Kobe ain’t 360 dunking over anybody, boys hands are too small to do that. Funny thing is Kobe fell for the BSO LO story too, on his twitter he wrote welcome back LO or maybe Kobe might have inside information that we don’t know about the LO situation…..
Ah! Mase, I miss that bad bad bad bad boy! uh huh you make me feel so good…
yea, this would never happen to KOBE. YOu know WHY??
ANSWER= Because Kobe wouldnt hold any CAMPS, or Summer leagues with HIGH School ballers.
He took all his money and didnt give any of it back to L.A so ODOM can be happy
You gotta protect the King, at all costs. mad props to Nike. I guess negative press is better than no press.
please stop embarrassin yourself with your “poor Lamar” drivel. Dude ain’t starvin and it’s not Kobe’s fault he’s earned max money, It’s on ownership to pay Lamar what they and he think he’s worth. Obviously, you didn’t see Kobe camp just last week when he stated, “You ain’t dunkin on me at my own camp.” Matter fact, Dime posted the video.
Try to get caught up before you post uninformed info with your name on it…
@ Big Hook – you are aware Kobe has a dunk contest championship and has pulled a 360 in games before right? To be honest, I’ve never sen Lebron pull a 360…and Jordan Crawford is related to former Laker, Joe Crawford…. from the D. Tell your source to stop lyin to you
Now for Wiz and the Clips, I got it like this. The Clips play out west so they need a miracle to get into the playoffs: Lakers, Spurs, Nuggets, Blazers, Jazz, Mavs, Suns, Hornets should be the top 8 once again.
The east gives the Wiz a better chance: Orlando, Boston, Cleveland, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Philly are my playoff locks so Wiz just gotta beat out Detroit, Indy and maybe Jersey…
Has Lamar signed yet?
Lakers all day, baby
if Kobe is worth 20 mill, then lamar odom is worth around 5mil, the most.
He was hardly the reason the lakers won it all, and if they had lost, you know he would be gone by now.
Ill take the Clips if they had any other person even a bum off the street coaching the team….. He has no f’in clue whats going on half the time… It’s like he is coaching to lose everytime….
Knowing Nike they’ll probably spin this into some ultra-limited pair of LeBron’s called “Crowning the King” editions…
Lebron admits to smoking pot in high school what a surprise…
Its on the foxsports page
@Dagger, PEople admitted to seeing lebron go over to the nike execs and talk to them about takin the tapes. So its not just “conicidence”. It was lebron being a bitch.
@Chris From LB CALI, Um…kobe just had a basketball camp..where he kindly said “aint no one dunkin on me at my camp”
@Chicagorilla, 3 people have dunked ON shaq his whole career. He said it himself. Jordan, Coleman and some guy on denver who caught him sleepin his rookie year. The bynum one doesn’t even count since he spun past shaq before dunking it and didn’t dunk “ON” shaq.
@Quedas, umm you make it like lebron challenges people alot yet 90% of his blocks are from behind on smaller players. Dwade has more face up blocks than him and more trailing, yet how often to you see Dwade gettin dunked on?
@ Big Hook, your dumb, kobe used to 360 24/7 early on. When he had the fro he used to dunk on everyone (unlike lebron who moreso gets wide open dunks) I think it was the year they beat the nets in the finals that kobe 360’d and fell on his ass after it.
@Dime, I am kinda disppointed with ya’ll as usual you take lebrons side but your kinda stretchin it here. No one really caredthat lebron got dunked on, like you said, its happened before. The issue was how he acted like a chick after it, adding to his recent list of diva “i’m above all of you” antics. If Iverson or rasheed pulled this, ya’ll would be trippin about how their bad for basketball. Everyone keeps givin excuses on why this dude can just be a ass and its ok….”it was ok for nike too take the tapes cuz lebron is too much of a winner to get dunked on”
dude you talk like kobe would swat the shit out of that ball. couldnt wouldnt even be near him. a center getting dunked on its like a guard getting swatted and trust me kobe has been blocked before just like EVERYONE else that has touched a basketball.
laker fans what is the reason you guys won?? shit first ariza wasnt that good for you now odom isnt worth shit? for real who helped kobe and gasol , sasha?
why you take the posts of a couple fringe “laker fans” and use that to say it’s all laker fans?
Real Laker fans wanted everybody back.
I see some spurs fans sayin Bowen is old and past his time now and actin like he never helped them win anything so it goes both ways
Yeahhhhhhhhhh marcus