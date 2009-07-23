The most famous dunk of 2009 revealed, and Blake Griffin officially becomes a Clipper

As predictable as the mainstream media/gossip page hype was concerning the now-infamous Jordan Crawford-on-LeBron dunk tape (“OMG!! Lebron got dunked on by an AMATEUR!!”), even more predictable was the fact that when the dunk was finally revealed to the public, it would be supremely anticlimactic. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out HERE … Long non-story short, it was a two-hander that Crawford caught while cutting through the lane while LeBron came over from the right side just a little too late. Nothing you haven’t seen LeBron do to 50 random guys around the League, but of course it got blown up 10-fold because of the LePruder Film controversy. Again, ask Courtney Lee what happens when you crown the King in front of the whole country on national TV, how quickly that goes away … We heard DJ Mbenga tried to track down and destroy tapes of him being dunked on a couple years ago, but he didn’t have enough hours in the day … There was a report yesterday that Lamar Odom had agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal with the Lakers, but several sources refuted it. Last time we checked, nobody knows exactly what’s going on, but we get the feeling it’s only a matter of time before L.O. re-ups with L.A. … In case you forgot which franchise drafted Blake Griffin, we found out the Rookie of the Year front-runner will be out for the next month due to a right shoulder strain. Blake supposedly got hurt midway through his summer league run, so obviously it wasn’t bad enough to keep him off the court, but it’s still not good news he’s already getting banged up. There are two teams in the NBA that could be real dangerous If They Stay Healthy, but can really stink it up otherwise: the Clippers (Baron Davis, Eric Gordon, Al Thornton, Blake Griffin, Marcus Camby, etc.) and the Wizards (Gilbert Arenas, Randy Foye, Caron Butler, Antawn Jamison, Brendan Haywood). Between the two, which squad is better when fully healthy? … Wednesday’s Ricky Rubio update: Still no word on whether he’s actually coming to Minnesota, but it looks like he’s definitely not playing for DKV Joventut (his Spanish team) this season. “I want to continue with the club, but after everything that’s happened, I don’t think they’re too comfortable having me in their squad,” Rubio was quoted. “I want to play in a winning team, on a team that can achieve many things.” Did he say a winning team? Maybe he’s not playing for the Wolves after all … The Pacers finally had to use their last resort to get rid of Jamaal “Spoiled Stuffing” Tinsley: They just outright waived him, meaning he’s still owed about $14 million by the team. We’d have to guess Larry Bird exhausted every possible trade proposal and it was clear nobody wanted Tinsley, at least not for what he was making. Could he catch on with somebody at a reduced price tag? Sure. He can still handle the rock and pass better than a lot of PG’s in the NBA. The biggest thing Tinsley would have to overcome is rust. He’s been on the shelf for what seems like forever, and has anyone even seen him since he went underground? At least Stephon Marbury was visible during his exile; Tinsley could weigh 280 right now for all we know … This could be a scene in a horror movie or a comedy … The Heat continue making nickel-and-dime moves that aren’t gonna convince D-Wade he needs to stay in town. Yesterday they re-signed Jamaal Magloire to sit on the bench and look bored until Jermaine O’Neal‘s next injury … St. John’s has kinda fallen off the college basketball map in recent years, but one of their standouts has been senior SF Anthony Mason Jr., son of the Anthony Mason you know from the Knicks. Junior Mase missed almost all of last season with a foot injury, and during his rehab had an MTV camera crew following him for an upcoming “True Life: I’m Rehabbing My Sports Injury,” episode. Yesterday he was granted an extra year of eligibility so he can play next season … Remember when St. John’s was the focus of ESPN’s “The Season” back in the day when Marcus Hatten was getting buckets? … We’re out like Tinsley …