The Most Important Player in the Finals

Before he played himself onto the ’09 postseason map with bursts of effective/annoying defense against LeBron James, Orlando swingman Mickael Pietrus was — by definition — just your average NBA player.
According to the League’s annual survey tallying the average height, weight, age and experience of its players, Pietrus was found to be the closest thing to the quintessential average pro: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, 27 years old, six seasons in the League. And this wasn’t even part of the survey, but Pietrus’ $5.3 million salary is also right in line with the League’s average. (And it really works if you ignore the fact that Pietrus only has one visible tattoo, he’s from France, and that he’s built like the prototype of a Dwight Howard/Ultimate Warrior Muppet.)
Starting tonight, however, Pietrus will become the most important player in these NBA Finals. While he probably won’t score more than 10-14 points a game, and he very likely won’t even start, when it comes down to crunch time, Pietrus will be the guy standing in front of Kobe Bryant, entrusted with perhaps the toughest job in basketball. That’s right: Orlando’s best chance at a ‘chip largely depends on the most average player in the NBA trying to contain one of the most outstanding.
If Pietrus can replicate what James Posey and the rest of the Celtics did last year — keep Kobe out of the lane and off the free throw line — he’s done his job. And if he can contribute something on the offensive end, like the timely threes he hit against Cleveland or the punctuation-mark dunks he threw down on Boston, that’s just icing.
Although LeBron averaged 38.5 points in six games against Orlando, Pietrus generally did a solid job on LBJ when he was on the court. (Or as Reggie Miller said, he did “the best humanly job possible” on LeBron.) Whether he was drawing charges, creating turnovers, forcing fadeaways, or planting the occasional elbow near King James’ crown jewels, Pietrus was the only guy who kinda-sorta kept LeBron from running amok.
For his part, Pietrus has been harmlessly diplomatic whenever he’s been asked about guarding Kobe. “The only thing I can do is try to minimize his touches in the fourth quarter,” Pietrus told the Orlando Sentinel after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s a tremendous player, and those guys, you cannot stop them. So maybe I can say, ‘Hey, stop, Kobe! Yo! Stop!’ Maybe that’s the only way I can stop him. ‘Stop for a minute!'”
Physically, Pietrus can keep up with Kobe. It’s the mental/psychological aspect that’ll prove the difference. Pietrus has never played on a stage this big, while Kobe is in his sixth Finals. Now is the time to look for every edge you can find, like Pietrus ditching the Zoom Kobe IV kicks he usually wears on the court in favor of Jordans. (Although word is now that Pietrus changed his mind and will stick with the Kobes, at least for Game 1.)
Here’s some free advice for MP: If you ask nicely, maybe French national teammate Ronny Turiaf — who appeared to be Kobe’s best friend on the Lakers during his time in L.A. — might spill some personal info that you can use to get in Kobe’s head. Either that, or slip one of the Lakers’ ballboys $100 to tape a photo of Chris Childs in Kobe’s locker.
Yeah, dig deep Dime. Pietrus defended great. Gave up about 40 + points a game and almost a triple double per. . LMAO, the only reason he looked half ass decent was due to the fact King James swears he has Kobes jump shot. HE has no chance of containing Mr. Bryant.
35, 9, 7 to be exact… Lets not get into details…
It is nice to see MP getting the recognition he desreves. I always liked his game when I was a Golden State fan (I was a fan because Boom Dizzle played there lol)
It’s nice to read about a French baller other than Tony Parker or Boris Diaw (Fantasy Doctor’s favorite) or Rony Turiaf (who could have keep playing in the League but chose to go for the fat check and sign with the Warriors)…
One thing to know about MP is that when both him and his brother, Florent, were playing for our national team, Mickael was perceived as the star but Florent was just the better player –and the glue guy. And if Renaldo Balkman –a player he compares with– was drafted in the first round, NBA executives should have at least invited Florent to play in summer leagues –at LEAST.
Back to Mickael, I’d say that dude he’s full of himself –in the good way. You’re talking about the mental thing but I don’t think MP is gonna step back, no matter what. I’m sending him some Leroy Smith DVDs!
Kobe vs O- Town, both losses.
41/8/3 1 turnover
28/13/11 in the other game I found in 2009, now granted, Pietrus wasnt in the second one.
I agree Austin. I’ve been wondering why there hasn’t been more discussion about Pietrus’ importance to the Magic thus far. Maybe no one wants to support a guy who might be in danger of making another Parker-esque rap video…
Whether he can contain Kobe is another story though…I personally hope he plants an Artest-like elbow in Kobe’s face.
Pietrus fun fact number one, Wesley Snipes and MP have never been in the same place at the same time.
I wouldn’t worry about MP, magic fans. He’s knows what it takes to pull upsets. Ask the Mavs – I need Rashard to bring it back to Tx like Big Perkins did last year!
MP fun fact number 2,
Finals games played, 0
Kobe, 20 ( I think )
I know, that dont mean shit, right?! ;)
Mike Pietrus is the most important player in the finals?? really?? Pietrus?? Did you really say Michael Pietrus??? Just because he’s guarding the best player in the world, he is the most important??? Really?? So I guess Dhantay Jones was the most important player in the Denver-Lakers series too huh?? Pietrus huh??
WTF you thinking. Andrew Bynum is the most important player in the Finals. He’s the only player that could some what hang with Dwight.
From the Orlando side, it should be the PG. Lakers had problem with opponents PG all playoffs.
KB24 fun fact…
Number of rings without Shaq: 0
Numbers of monkeys on his back: 1
Kobe fun fact #2
Rings without Shaq 1 ( 5 games from now )
Shaq’s rings without Kobe 1
Kobe and Shaq reunited on the Lakers in 2010 for one more ring ( the season after next barring a trade )
Priceless
Pietrus an co. fun fact #3
Bron, Mp, D Ho rings by 2011, 0
Shaq and Kobe, 5
If he can make Kobe think he has to beat Orlando by himself (33ppg 33 shots per game) like LeBron did, I mean LeBron’s stats were ridiculous but he had the ball 90% of the time. He could make Kobe forget that he has teammates. That would be the best case scenario for MP and Orlando.
@14
Uh, yeah!
[www.youtube.com]
Funniest sht ever!
@15
If you dont consider that the greatest single player performance ever ( notice the score board the whole time ) and get the chills, your either not a real basketball fan or worship the Devil… Lord be with you…
That’s true 81 was crazy… but, that was against the Raptors… If Kobe doesn’t use Gasol, Odom, etc.. then they are just like Cleveland. (minus the “Coach of the Year” hehe)… not saying Lakers will lose, but I’m saying that’s the only thing he can do to Kobe…
@17 I know I was kidding…lol
@ dk
Dude give it a rest. We get it. You like the Lakers, you like Kobe, you think theyre gonna win.
Sleep on the Magic some more, fools.
The Lakers were SUPPOSED to run through a Rockets team without Yao Ming.
The Magic were SUPPOSED to bow down to a much superior Cavs team.
Yall know what happened.
Magic in 6. Enjoy dk.
@19 I cant man, Im jacked on V8
@20 Oh I cant wait bro’
But the Lakers did cruise through alot of tough opponents ( see experts Utah predictions, and also they pwned the ” best team in the West ” in Denver…lol ) and were lackadaisical vs. a dismantled Houston squad. That means nothing come NBA Final time ( ITS FINALS TIME )! Orlando wasnt a lock to lose to the Cavs on many experts radar. Their far from an inferior team in comparison to the Cavs.
Defending doesn’t mean shutting down or stopping. It means making the other team work or detering them form completing there overall objective. Cavs lose, so they didn’t reach their objective.
Mickael Pietrus made LeBron work and he didn’t just foul out. He made LeBron work and Orlando sucked Cavs into thinking that LeBron on 5 was the way to go. If Kobe plays 1-5 like LeBron did against Orlando LA will lose. Lakers are too talented to not share the ball.
Pietrus is the prototypical game changer build and skill. Not the focus or confidence, but he has talent. He should start, because LA doesn’t have a notable back up 2 that is going to out play Lee or even JJ. Shannon’s play becomes major in that regard.
Mickael will have an opportunity to reclaim his starting position moving for next season. If he makes Kobe pay for drifting around the court it only helps Orlando.
I want to see how Kobe attacks him and of course how he and the Magic react/adjust.
Can’t wait…
Mickael P. has got the game of a young, French Stephen Jackson, which is a good thing.
i’m sorry, this isn’t really even hoop related, but am i the only one who think pietrus kinda looks like diddy kong??
Pietrus was a player before this year. I’m sure no one remembers, but when the Warriors fell out of the playoffs last year it was because Pietrus was hurt for the final 15 to 20 games
I like Mike game,but Kobe gonna bust his ass.
The most important person for the Magic this series is Rafer Alston. If he can continue the post season tradition of opposing pg’s torching Derek Fisher, he’ll put pressure on the Lakers defense to adjust.