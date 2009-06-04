The Most Important Player in the Finals

Before he played himself onto the ’09 postseason map with bursts of effective/annoying defense against LeBron James, Orlando swingman Mickael Pietrus was — by definition — just your average NBA player.

According to the League’s annual survey tallying the average height, weight, age and experience of its players, Pietrus was found to be the closest thing to the quintessential average pro: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, 27 years old, six seasons in the League. And this wasn’t even part of the survey, but Pietrus’ $5.3 million salary is also right in line with the League’s average. (And it really works if you ignore the fact that Pietrus only has one visible tattoo, he’s from France, and that he’s built like the prototype of a Dwight Howard/Ultimate Warrior Muppet.)

Starting tonight, however, Pietrus will become the most important player in these NBA Finals. While he probably won’t score more than 10-14 points a game, and he very likely won’t even start, when it comes down to crunch time, Pietrus will be the guy standing in front of Kobe Bryant, entrusted with perhaps the toughest job in basketball. That’s right: Orlando’s best chance at a ‘chip largely depends on the most average player in the NBA trying to contain one of the most outstanding.

If Pietrus can replicate what James Posey and the rest of the Celtics did last year — keep Kobe out of the lane and off the free throw line — he’s done his job. And if he can contribute something on the offensive end, like the timely threes he hit against Cleveland or the punctuation-mark dunks he threw down on Boston, that’s just icing.

Although LeBron averaged 38.5 points in six games against Orlando, Pietrus generally did a solid job on LBJ when he was on the court. (Or as Reggie Miller said, he did “the best humanly job possible” on LeBron.) Whether he was drawing charges, creating turnovers, forcing fadeaways, or planting the occasional elbow near King James’ crown jewels, Pietrus was the only guy who kinda-sorta kept LeBron from running amok.

For his part, Pietrus has been harmlessly diplomatic whenever he’s been asked about guarding Kobe. “The only thing I can do is try to minimize his touches in the fourth quarter,” Pietrus told the Orlando Sentinel after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s a tremendous player, and those guys, you cannot stop them. So maybe I can say, ‘Hey, stop, Kobe! Yo! Stop!’ Maybe that’s the only way I can stop him. ‘Stop for a minute!'”

Physically, Pietrus can keep up with Kobe. It’s the mental/psychological aspect that’ll prove the difference. Pietrus has never played on a stage this big, while Kobe is in his sixth Finals. Now is the time to look for every edge you can find, like Pietrus ditching the Zoom Kobe IV kicks he usually wears on the court in favor of Jordans. (Although word is now that Pietrus changed his mind and will stick with the Kobes, at least for Game 1.)

Here’s some free advice for MP: If you ask nicely, maybe French national teammate Ronny Turiaf — who appeared to be Kobe’s best friend on the Lakers during his time in L.A. — might spill some personal info that you can use to get in Kobe’s head. Either that, or slip one of the Lakers’ ballboys $100 to tape a photo of Chris Childs in Kobe’s locker.