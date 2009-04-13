The most important rookie of the ’09 playoffs

It’s a little too late to wrest Rookie of the Year away from Derrick Rose, but Michael Beasley‘s late-season run has him playing better than any rook in the League heading into the playoffs.
Overshadowed by D-Wade‘s double-nickel, Beasley dropped 28 points and 16 boards against the Knicks yesterday, capping a three-game stretch against New Orleans, Boston and New York where he averaged 25 and 12. Beasley has been more aggressive going to the basket than he was at the start of the season, which has opened things up for his reliable mid-range jumper and made him the offensive weapon everyone expected when he came out of college.
Another big difference? Playing time; Beasley has been playing 38-40 minutes a night lately, opposed to his season average of about 24-25 minutes. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra to the Miami Herald:
”Offensively, he’s finding his rhythm — he’s finding his groove,” Spoelstra said. “He’s getting better with the reps and these are critical minutes right now. You can’t back up now. Can he continue to build on this and not relax?”
Beasley is likely to return to his sixth-man role for the playoffs. But he is confident that he will continue to produce at a high level as long as he plays consistent minutes.
Whether he comes off the bench or starts, the Heat need Beasley to keep it up if they stand a chance at advancing in the playoffs. Jermaine O’Neal got hurt (calf) in the first half of yesterday’s game and sat out the second half, and Udonis Haslem (finger) is also banged-up.
Going into Miami’s first-round series against Atlanta (the Heat also play Atlanta tomorrow), 20-and-10s from Beasley will do a lot against a higher-seeded Hawks team that’s 30-10 at home. When the Knicks finally started double-teaming D-Wade after he’d scored his 55th point on Sunday, Beasley took over, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and pulling down six rebounds.
Source: Miami Herald
If I hear someone say double nickel one more time…
Screw the ROY and MVP awards. I’d rather have Wade and Beasley motivated and pissed, so they can blow up in the postseason.
what about two quarters
Beastly is a monster out there and will put up beast numbers as long as he get minutes.But he isnt or never will be more important to his team than D-Rose.
@ Ashlov…
Agreed!
@ doc…
I think what AB was sayin’ is that the Bulls are looking at an early playoff exit with or without Rose. But with Beasley playin monster minutes, that can be the extra boost that Wade and the Heat need to surprise some people in the playoffs.
@ blue
nice try to explain to doc.
but this guy never gets the point, he is just good for some shallow conversation…
I agree with Blue. The Bulls are done, regardless. For the Heat though, Beasley could be a big factor in how long this series goes. Either way, I see Miami getting past Atlanta, even with the Hawks having homecourt.
Is it really a lock that Orlando skates past the Bulls? The Bulls have been playing their best BBall since Salmons came over. Ben Gordon is playing efficient, while still getting buckets. Tyrus and Noah have been banging and getting their hands on many shots and rebounds…The only concern is D Rose hand, but his J has been falling and he is still playing like one of the strongest guards on the floor.
Orlando has been shaky to me in the crunch and Dwight doesn’t get the ball enough and a lot of it is his fault. We will see though, but Bulls aren’t a easy out…
If Rose dominates his matchups it means more…
I’m loving the Detroit/Cavs matchup…Maybe this is the only way Detroit will be motivated to compete at a higher level until of course LeBron runs threw them and they start looking like the Detroit Lions Offensive Line in the 4h quarter…Tired and beat down…
@ Kudabeen
I think it’s a lock (Magic beating the Bulls). I feel ya on everything you’re saying, but the Bulls are still the Bulls. Ben Gordon can be erratic at times, and while Rose should have the upper hand against Alston, it’s gonna be hard to account for Orlando’s trio. Plus, even though I’m not a huge Stan Van Gundy fan, I trust him way more than Del Negro. At the most, I see this thing going six.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Cleveland sweeps Detroit. I don’t see Cleveland breaking a sweat til round two.
One game and we jump on the band-wagon. D-Rose will give the other point guard a run for their money. Magic will beat the Bulls but at least we get a competitive series instead of a sweep.
Breaking News From The Future!!!
Lakers Bounced From The Playoffs By Hot Shooting Jazz or Nuggets!!!
It’s gonna happen either the Jazz or the Nuggets believe me when I say that
Beasley is a great talent with a horrible basketball mind and motivation to play the game and win, his pretend D, is so embarassing i almost turn my head at times cause i feel embarassed for him. So he dropped 28 against the Knicks, lol.. That really isnt even worth bringing up. New york plays D about as good as Beasley.. He is Derrick Coleman with even less respect for the game of Basketball.. As far as the Bulls and Orlando go, i just watched the Knicks come into Orlando and beat the Magic, yet there is talk about the Bulls being done in the playoffs lol.
Orlando is to stupid to crush anybody in the playoffs, they dont feed the PIG in the post and they live and die by the 3. I smell upset or atleast 7 games.
Double nickels? Sounds like my last one night stand. Sometimes quantity over quality is the only option my friends.
Nicholas Batum is the most important rookie in the play offs.
@11 I really hope you’re right would love to see David stern’s face whe carmelo hits game 7 buzzerbeater against LA..No big rating for finals..No big market..Oh and cavs will win anyway
Go Nugs!
Doesn’t matter, AB. Hawks should beat the Heat with little trouble, unless the Hawks absolutely get screwed by the D.Wade-loving refs. Unfortunately, for the Hawks and the Hawks’ fans, we can all see that screw job fast approaching, what with all the D.Wade hype reaching quite a crescendo (had to look up how to spell that one).
By the way, the Hawks have had their fair share of injuries this year, with significant spells without J.Smoove, Horford and Marvin–who recently just made a cameo appearance for the first time in quite a while.
why you guys hating on beasley. What’s so bad about a 19 year old kid having fun out there.
NBA is a business. there is no loyalty. He is one of those few players in the league who truly enjoys playing. only other player i can think of is LBJ.
Not once did he ever complained about his minutes or being overshadowed by D-Wade. No ego, just a good kid wanting to have fun.
The Beez will be a beast next year..
this article is garbage . . . the most important rookie will be Kosta Koufos, when jerry sloan puts him in late in game 2 of the 1st round to break kobe’s spine in a WWE style power bomb.
it will be so bad that kobe will only be able to taste shaq’s ass through a tube after this foul.
LOL @ spliff…
Beasley is mad good and way better on defense now, he’s a legit efficient 20+ppg/10+rpg/2+apg/1+bpg power forward now and should definitely start over haslem and play 40 minutes a game
haslem should get the backup PF minutes and thats it, the HEAT get KILLED when Haslem plays minutes at center. It will be a 9ffensive rebound party as well as a dunkathon for the athletic hawks if they play against Haslem at center.
man Diego, you sound scared…being that, you know, the Hawks have never one anything ever.
sorry “won” not one.
Beasley’s game reminds me of a lefty Paul Pierce offencively
Naw, I can’t see the Heat beating the Hawks, absent a Joe Johnson injury–bias refs or not. Charles Charles and Convese better line up that game to 10, while Wade is still relevant this season!
no way. before some of the heat players emerged in a way, dwade looked good to win a series on his own vs the hawks. now, beasley is developing and is playing the best ball at the best time, and you have james jones, cook, magloire comgin off the bench which is really dangerous. jo will be back to form for playoffs (watch) and the heat will be very hard to stop this first round. bench is important, and thats why heat will win. hawks have no bench at all.
@ Amar
does that mean Matt Harping is out of a job?
The Blazers are going nowhere in the playoffs without Greg Oden.
I will take Flip, Mo and Zaza any day over whatever pu pu platter bench the Heat serves up. These 3 are no bench? (Don’t believe everything you read from Bill Simmons.)
It’s highly questionable whether Beasley is playing the best of any rookie right now.
Rose is averaging 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, 1.8 steals and shooting 55% from the field and 87% from the line this month. All with a bad hand. And he at least attempts to play some defense.
i hate bill simmons and i never read anything regarding this topic. but i dont know about atlantas bench dude. flip is probably the only one i would think of that would make serious damage. beasley is greater than all those guys combined, experience or not, because he will deliver. whatever man, we will see. dont wanna start a huge argument or anything. but all i know is that if a team has a player like dwyane wade, it def wont be easy to come out on top.
That’s cool. I’ve become a Simmons hater too. You’re right that Flip is the guy to watch off the bench. He was a steal for the Hawks this year; hopefully, he’ll get paid next year–preferably by the Hawks.
I think Jerry Sloan is putting harpring out to stud. or the glue factory. one or the other. dude is d.o.n.e. done.
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
People forget that with beas 80 games in, and miami now having a C in JO, with wade, they are a 50-55 win team had the season started with this roster. They are a 5 seed with 2 rookies starting and a 2nd yr player in cook in the rotation. I say Miami ousts atlanta in 6. Last yr vs boston was last yr. Dwade is out to prove something. and miami IS LOADED– ONEAL is only 31. They have 3 legit studs with beas not counting their other players. PlUS THE MVP will take over in the playoffs—-JO wants a Ring, he is gonna be motivated. James jones is also getting hot, cook won the 3pt shooting contest, and Magliore has been 1 of the best backup C’s in the NBA since the all star break with many double digit board games. Miami will take CLEVELAND to game 7 in round 2, then who knows.
Rose showed again tonight against the Pistons who the best rookie is. I don’t see Beasley taking games over and making several huge plays in the final minute to win games.
i’m a homer (pause), but miami definitely has a chance against the hawks. the hawks have been fine for the whole season, but i still don’t see them as a legit contender. with all the pieces they have, they should be a lot better than they actually are.
so far i’m happy with beasley, but the derrick coleman comparison is obviously unsettling, even if it’s meant in a positive way. i’d like to see more aggression and physicality in his game and i’m still not yet convinced that he can be an impact player. so far he’s averaging 20 & 8.5 this month, so hopefully he can take that momentum into the playoffs – he really does have a chance to breakout.
so much for that theory in game 1. Rose willed the Bulls to the upset win today