This is the Most Important Week In High School Hoops

This week has the potential to be the single most important week in high school hoops in the last couple of years. Three major stars are all moving at once, and could possibly settle within the next seven days.

(1) It seems like John Calipari is going to accept an eight-year, $35 million deal at the University of Kentucky, thereby completely shifting the balance of power in the SEC, and the college landscape in general. It looks like Cal would be allowed to bring his top-flight recruits with him, and he might be able to get three current Tigers to jump ship.

“In my Letter of Intent it is written that if Coach Calipari leaves, I can go anywhere,” said ESPN’s No. 1 player 6-6 SG/SF Xavier Henry said to Rivals.com.

The same goes for big man DeMarcus Cousins, another top five talent currently tied to Memphis. He could easily ride Cal’s coattails to UK.

But at the same time, both Henry and Cousins could end up at a completely different place altogether. They both suggested that they’ll totally re-open their recruitment if Calipari isn’t at Memphis anymore. Henry has three official visits left that he could take.

(2) And John Wall – the undecided 6-4 PG built in the mold of Derrick Rose had Memphis as his leader before the rumors started flying around. If Calipari bolts, Wall could very well end up at Baylor, or any one of the other schools that were slightly trailing the Tigers.

Knowing that full well, maybe Calipari should re-think his decision to leave. The money is unreal at UK, but a class of Wall, Henry and Cousins could be enough to make him stay at Memphis. That’s a national championship caliber trio. But here’s another thought: what if he could convince Kentucky SG Jodie Meeks to stay, draw Top 10 PG in the class Eric Bledsoe to the Wildcats, and bring Henry and Cousins to the SEC. With 6-9 C Daniel Orton committed already, the lineup of Bledsoe, Meeks, Henry, Cousins and Orton would also be bonkers.

(3) Lance Stephenson could very well make his announcement any day now about his college decision. He was originally slated to pick a hat during tomorrow’s McDonald’s All-American game, but he’s pushed that announcement back. However, he did remind everyone that he’s down to three schools: Kansas, Maryland and St. John’s. No matter whether Calipari ends up at Memphis or Kentucky, he won’t be playing for Cal. Lance’s commitment has been so highly anticipated for the last two years – literally every school thought they had a shot at him: UCLA, USC, Memphis, UNC, all the way down to the Seton Hall’s of the world. This is step one in determining how Coney Island’s latest great one – the only player to win four straight New York City PSAL titles – will fare beyond the Big Apple.