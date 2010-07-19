The NBA All-Tattoo Team

After the Nuggets signed Al Harrington last week, making Denver the most tatted team in the NBA, we were talking in the Dime office about who has the best ink in the League. Here’s our All-Tattoo First, Second and Third Team:
FIRST TEAM
C – Chris “Birdman” Andersen
Not only does Birdman have a ton of tats covering almost every visible inch of him, he also has the most colorful collection of tats in the League. He looks like he fell into the middle of a tie-dye party.
PF- Kenyon Martin
Over the last couple of years he’s become best known for the lips on his neck, but K-Mart is an All-Tat team member from back in the day. The “I Shall Fear No Man But God” on his back is sick.
SF- LeBron James
The tat speaks for itself: “Chosen 1.”
SG- DeShawn Stevenson
This man has Abe Lincoln tatted on his neck and replicated the Lil’ Wayne veins tatted on his face. Not only does he make this list, but DeShawn Stevenson may be the MVP of the tat game.
PG- Gilbert Arenas
I remember when Gilbert got the tiger tatted on his chest, but he’s been killing the tat beyond that one huge wild animal. Between his “Change We Believe In” tat on his fingers for President Obama to his homage to Martin Luther King Jr., Arenas has surprisingly inked his way to a starting spot.
SECOND TEAM
C- Amar’e Stoudemire
PF – Michael Beasley
SF – Marquis Daniels
SG – J.R. Smith
PG – Brandon Jennings
THIRD TEAM
C – Eddy Curry
PF – Larry Sanders
SF – Wilson Chandler
SG – Monta Ellis
PG – Nate Robinson
Honorable Mention — Carlos Boozer, Delonte West, Carmelo Anthony, Al Harrington, Larry Hughes, Tyrus Thomas, Shaquille O’Neal, Deron Williams, Shannon Brown, Jameer Nelson, Terrence Williams, Allen Iverson
Jason Williams???
So who started the trend? Was it Rodman? I remember back in the 80s NO ONE had any ink. So who started it???
AI had a lot to do with making it mainstream but I guess Rodman kicked it off.
How about the All-NBA No Tat team. Off the top of my head you got B-Roy, Dwight and a shit load of white players
AI started the tattoo craze. And the cornrows. And the arm sleeve. No one wanted to be like Dennis Rodman. Lots of players wanted to be like AI.
Lebron´s “loyalty” tatoo is kinda funny right now
LOL
I think the all no tat 1st team, would take out any tatted 1st squad…
C – Dwight
PF- Bosh (think he may have one on his back)
SF- BRoy
SG- DWade
PG- CP3
theres CP, JJ, Rondo, Durant, Phil Jackson
Is there any player with major ink who isnt selfish/jacker?
c’mon Rey. You can’t have teams like this with no mention of the boy JWill! He’s got to be on there!
And it’s always funny to look at Iverson pictures from like 2001 or so…we all thought he was OD then. Now, he looks plain compared to people like Stevenson and JR Smith.
my bad Sean he made honorable mention because i dk if he even gonna b n the league next year…i hope he is…but to me he the originator for todays prototypical player is AI!!!!!! feel me @Whatdahec?
most of these guys look stupid with tats (IMO), way over done.
Ray Allen has no tats, when asked why I think he said his body was a temple and why would he want to deface it
I remember when that other basketball mag put AI on the cover and airbrushed his tats. That didn’t go over so well. Now, a player without tats is the exception.
there should be a NBA Tats blog, but it’d be impossible to keep up with the new ink.
How could you forget Stephen Jackson? Praying Hands with loaded gun on torso. There needs to be something said about that.
The People Who Made This Obviously Drove The Short Bus To School, Because J.R. Smith’s Tattoos Are Way Better Than Gilbert “Gun Man” Arenas’ … OH ARD!
The People Who Posted This Obviously Rode The Short Bus To School .. Because, JR Smith Tats Are Much Better Than Gilbert “Gun Man” Arenas’
I dont think Lil Wayne’s tattoo on his head are supposed to be “veins”….
aint deshawns head tats sposed to be cracks?
not tryin 2 start a race war or anything…… but birdman get extra tatstyle props for bein white. ther’s nothing subtle about colorful ink on white skin.
All NBA Non-Tat
C – Dwight
PF- Bosh (Gasol close second)
SF- Durant
SG- DWade
PG- CP3
Pretty interesting (and cool in someways) that the arguably best position players in the league all don’t sport tats
chris bosh has a tramp stamp
@Stunnaboy09/@whitecollar/@Shot In Your Face attention every 1 with the all non-tat team
“All NBA Non-Tat
C – Dwight
PF- Bosh (Gasol close second)
SF- Durant
SG- DWade
PG- CP3”
KEVIN DURANT HAS A TAT…LOL N IM PRETTY SURE CP3 HAS 1 AS WELL
All these players getting inked up is probably just a reflection of American culture in general. Nowadays, tattoos are alot more mainstream. How many girls have you seen with a lower butterfly tattoo? How many bros have you seen rocking that god-awful tribal tattoo?
CP3 definitely doesnt have one. He’s talked about how his brother wanted him to be the clean guy for his “brand” many times.
gasol has some tats on his shoulder blades i think. too bad kobe did those stupid tats. ugly and so not him…
[lostinthewillderness.com]
Bosh has tats. Don’t know about Gasol though.
That’s why I love the All-No Tats team, because when you think about 95% of the NBA has at least 1 tat on them.
people that say TATTED or TAT etc are fucking wankasses. you losers.
All NBA Non-Tat
C – Dwight
PF- Dirk
SF- Durant
SG- DWade
PG- CP3
matt barnes.
i dunno about monta’s he has his own name or initials on him like five times.
All NBA Non-Tat
1st Team 2nd Team
C – Dwight Yao Ming
PF- Dirk Gasol
SF- Durant B Roy
SG- DWade Ginobili
PG- CP3 Nash
what about iverson?? no love for the out of work ballers i guess
Gilbert?? deshawn stevenson has to worst tattoos of all are you kidding me??? the abe lincoln is stupid and he has his damn #2 jersey on his back
The NBA All-Tattoo Team, featuring ONE GRAINY PICTURE.
Way to go.
How did Jason Williams not make this squad?
tats are played out
Kobe has the worst tattoo in basketball history, awful. It makes me cringe everytime I see it
luke walton has the worse tat in basketball history.
richard jefferson’s “RJ” is the worst tattoo in tatoo history.
period.
Seriously people, the words are “tattoo/tattooed”, stop disrespecting an artform that’s been around thousands of years. You all sound like a bunch of idiots/prisoners talking like that. Btw , 90% of the people on the list have terrible tattoos. For all the money they make you’d think they’d go to a nice shop and get good work.
@ #36: WORD!!
Perkins should be on here, for being so dark you can’t even tell that he has a tat.
AI should be on the 1st team!
NBA players have to have the worst tattoos of all athletes. Is it because they’re cheap or that old athlete brain lacks creativity?
Deshawn Stevenson?
Teflon Don:
Rondo has a big “R” on his back ([athletetattoodatabase.com]) and Joe Johnson has some small tats on his forearms (and presumably a back piece as well?).
I’m personally a fan of tats but I agree that a lot of these dudes are way off in choosing them, especially considering they have unlimited funds. I’m surprised they don’t go to a famous tattoo artist such as Mr Cartoon where the rappers & rock stars get their ink. That Bosh piece was nice, though : )