The NBA All-Tattoo Team

07.19.10 8 years ago 43 Comments

After the Nuggets signed Al Harrington last week, making Denver the most tatted team in the NBA, we were talking in the Dime office about who has the best ink in the League. Here’s our All-Tattoo First, Second and Third Team:

FIRST TEAM
C – Chris “Birdman” Andersen
Not only does Birdman have a ton of tats covering almost every visible inch of him, he also has the most colorful collection of tats in the League. He looks like he fell into the middle of a tie-dye party.

PF- Kenyon Martin
Over the last couple of years he’s become best known for the lips on his neck, but K-Mart is an All-Tat team member from back in the day. The “I Shall Fear No Man But God” on his back is sick.

SF- LeBron James
The tat speaks for itself: “Chosen 1.”

SG- DeShawn Stevenson
This man has Abe Lincoln tatted on his neck and replicated the Lil’ Wayne veins tatted on his face. Not only does he make this list, but DeShawn Stevenson may be the MVP of the tat game.

PG- Gilbert Arenas
I remember when Gilbert got the tiger tatted on his chest, but he’s been killing the tat beyond that one huge wild animal. Between his “Change We Believe In” tat on his fingers for President Obama to his homage to Martin Luther King Jr., Arenas has surprisingly inked his way to a starting spot.

SECOND TEAM
C- Amar’e Stoudemire
PF – Michael Beasley
SF – Marquis Daniels
SG – J.R. Smith
PG – Brandon Jennings

THIRD TEAM
C – Eddy Curry
PF – Larry Sanders
SF – Wilson Chandler
SG – Monta Ellis
PG – Nate Robinson

Honorable MentionCarlos Boozer, Delonte West, Carmelo Anthony, Al Harrington, Larry Hughes, Tyrus Thomas, Shaquille O’Neal, Deron Williams, Shannon Brown, Jameer Nelson, Terrence Williams, Allen Iverson

