The NBA All-Tattoo Team

After the Nuggets signed Al Harrington last week, making Denver the most tatted team in the NBA, we were talking in the Dime office about who has the best ink in the League. Here’s our All-Tattoo First, Second and Third Team:

FIRST TEAM

C – Chris “Birdman” Andersen

Not only does Birdman have a ton of tats covering almost every visible inch of him, he also has the most colorful collection of tats in the League. He looks like he fell into the middle of a tie-dye party.

PF- Kenyon Martin

Over the last couple of years he’s become best known for the lips on his neck, but K-Mart is an All-Tat team member from back in the day. The “I Shall Fear No Man But God” on his back is sick.

SF- LeBron James

The tat speaks for itself: “Chosen 1.”

SG- DeShawn Stevenson

This man has Abe Lincoln tatted on his neck and replicated the Lil’ Wayne veins tatted on his face. Not only does he make this list, but DeShawn Stevenson may be the MVP of the tat game.

PG- Gilbert Arenas

I remember when Gilbert got the tiger tatted on his chest, but he’s been killing the tat beyond that one huge wild animal. Between his “Change We Believe In” tat on his fingers for President Obama to his homage to Martin Luther King Jr., Arenas has surprisingly inked his way to a starting spot.

SECOND TEAM

C- Amar’e Stoudemire

PF – Michael Beasley

SF – Marquis Daniels

SG – J.R. Smith

PG – Brandon Jennings

THIRD TEAM

C – Eddy Curry

PF – Larry Sanders

SF – Wilson Chandler

SG – Monta Ellis

PG – Nate Robinson

Honorable Mention — Carlos Boozer, Delonte West, Carmelo Anthony, Al Harrington, Larry Hughes, Tyrus Thomas, Shaquille O’Neal, Deron Williams, Shannon Brown, Jameer Nelson, Terrence Williams, Allen Iverson