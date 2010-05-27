The NBA All-Zone Buster Team

#Stephen Curry
05.27.10 8 years ago 26 Comments

With the Suns’ zone working so well, it’s forcing the Lakers out of the paint and to the three-point line. Besides Kobe, the rest of the Lake Show have definitely been struggling with their stroke. So, being the avid Laker fan that I am, I instantly began to think about people that would thrive if defenses played zone against them. With that being said I give you my All-Zone Buster First & Second Team.

First Team
PG – Steve Nash
SG – Ray Allen
SF – Kyle Korver
PF – Dirk Nowitzki
C – Mehmet Okur

Second Team
PG – Stephen Curry
SG – Jason Kapono
SF – Rashad Lewis
PF – Danilo Gallinari
C – Andrea Bargnani

What do you think? Who’s missing?

