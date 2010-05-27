The NBA All-Zone Buster Team

With the Suns’ zone working so well, it’s forcing the Lakers out of the paint and to the three-point line. Besides Kobe, the rest of the Lake Show have definitely been struggling with their stroke. So, being the avid Laker fan that I am, I instantly began to think about people that would thrive if defenses played zone against them. With that being said I give you my All-Zone Buster First & Second Team.
First Team
PG – Steve Nash
SG – Ray Allen
SF – Kyle Korver
PF – Dirk Nowitzki
C – Mehmet Okur
Second Team
PG – Stephen Curry
SG – Jason Kapono
SF – Rashad Lewis
PF – Danilo Gallinari
C – Andrea Bargnani
What do you think? Who’s missing?
I’m not sure who Rashad Lewis is – Rashard Lewis’s middle eastern counter part perhaps.
I’d probably go with Peja over Rashard Lewis…
i would put danillo at the 3 and rashard at the pf…but thats just me
You need speed + outside shooting to open things up for the guys on the inside. That’s the way to beat the zone. Unfortunately the first two aren’t the Laker’s strengths and that’s why they’re struggling.
You can’t just have shooters, if you do the zone defenders just camp out at the perimeter with a hand in the shooter’s face. Add a big post-man to your list, that forces one of the defenders away from the perimeter. Also add someone who can dribble around defenders and find the open (big) man.
Chauncey Billups
you also need good passers. you gotta do more than just shoot over a zone, you gotta create gaps by playing as a team and moving the ball.
but its irrelevant, everyone knows that the Lakers lost the last 2 games because their D couldnt stop the suns offensive execution
u r missin kobe bryant he is a better all round shooter than kapano
I think the Jazz have serious weapons.
These are all just good shooters…to bust a zone you need a combination of good shooters with slashers and good passers…this team would turn the ball over more than they would hit threes
@Thunder Dan true points…but if they were to actually play I think 1st team should be fine…now 2nd team….smh lol
Kapono? Seriously?
@Rey J…First team would probably be fine against the zone I agree, but definitely could be better with a slasher and established low post guy
I agree with a lot of posts on here, you need to have strong ball movement inside and outside to beat a zone. Rey Rey, have you played ball before? I’m going to assume yes. Rename this post “Best shooters at each position”
LOL yes I have played ball and you all are absolutely correct to beat a zone you need more then just shooters. Also @Simo, the the purpose of the post is actually what you said “Best shooters at each position”
CHAUNCEY BI BI BI BILLUPS!!!!!!!!
Arron brooks at the one over stephen curry…
A rookie….
Come on man… Arron Brooks is one of the top players that made the most 3s this season
Good passers are just as important as good shooters in being a “zone buster”
You can’t bust a zone if your big man stays outside all day. Someone has to play that middle spot in the zone so the ball can go into the post and kicked back out to the shooters.
For this reason, I would put Pau Gasol/Tim Duncan as the centers are either team.
@zbo definitely valid argument with Aaron Brooks…he’s a beast!!!!!!! i just think curry is a pure shooter….but Brooks would breakdown the zone better than Curry
Can i get a lil JJ Redick plz
J.J. use to be a prototypical sharp shooter, but ever since he been hitting the weight room with Dwight (LOL) he become very streak like a J.R. Smith sort of shooter, were if he’s on then it’s OVER
Redick and CJ Miles are missing. You can’t ignore those guys when it’s about three point.
To me Redick is gonna be one of the best shooteur in the NBA !
Danilo Gallinari should be on the list.
Aaron brooks is a good one, but not sure why the hate on Steph Curry? Almost 44% from 3 and 6 assists. Had a triple double with over 30 points, and 1 rebound or assist shy of doing it a few other times. The shooting and assist numbers are better than Brooks, and Brooks has not had a triple double either. The fact that he was a rookie and did that makes it more impressive to me.
Again, Aaron brooks is a baller – but don’t sleep on Steph.
Eddie House, he’d rather shoot it from the parking lot than dribble anyway.
Joe Johnson, he may have fucked up in the playoffs but he’s got the range and the handle to bust the zone.
If the Lakers are having a hard time with the zone, maybe Phil Jackson needs to give Morrison a try. All he did in college was shoot the ball and kill the zone defense… lol
I would pick JJ Reddick over Kyle Korver.