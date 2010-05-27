The NBA All-Zone Buster Team

With the Suns’ zone working so well, it’s forcing the Lakers out of the paint and to the three-point line. Besides Kobe, the rest of the Lake Show have definitely been struggling with their stroke. So, being the avid Laker fan that I am, I instantly began to think about people that would thrive if defenses played zone against them. With that being said I give you my All-Zone Buster First & Second Team.

First Team

PG – Steve Nash

SG – Ray Allen

SF – Kyle Korver

PF – Dirk Nowitzki

C – Mehmet Okur

Second Team

PG – Stephen Curry

SG – Jason Kapono

SF – Rashad Lewis

PF – Danilo Gallinari

C – Andrea Bargnani

What do you think? Who’s missing?

