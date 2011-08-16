The NBA And The Contraction Game

It feels weird to talk contraction. We’re programmed to believe the NBA, and sports in general, grow as time passes. They make more money, and expand to new cities. That’s the way it’s always been. Contraction is a sign of weakness, that you’ve failed, that you overextended your boundaries and didn’t meet expectations. But with so many teams reportedly losing money, Stern and the NBA are seriously thinking about contraction.

In an ESPN.com podcast, and in a piece written by CBSSports.com, the commish said:

[Contraction] is not a subject that we’re against. In fact, when you talk about revenue sharing, a number of teams have said that if you have a team that is perpetually going to be a recipient, aren’t you better off with the ability to buy them in? Because between the revenue sharing and the split of international and the TV money, we could almost buy them in with their own money. The players actually have been heard to suggest that as well, which was interesting because that means they are suggesting that we eliminate 30 jobs, or the potential for 30 jobs. So we’ve said to the players, you know, ‘Give us the right to contract, let’s agree upon what the basis will be. Let’s make this deal and then let’s continue to look at that subject.’

Since Stern took over in 1984, he’s given the league stability, and the opportunities to bring in expansion clubs in places like Orlando, Toronto and even Vancouver. The league has grown, not just because of the star power that saved it in the ’80s and then blew it up in the ’90s, but also because of the league’s insistence on making this a global game. But realistically, contraction might do everyone some good.

We toyed with the idea yesterday, holding a Dime mock draft in which eight of our writers picked a full 15-man roster. Now obviously, no one wants to go back to just eight teams, but it showed the difference in talent. Some of the league’s best teams of all-time will never be duplicated as long as we have the greatest players spread out across the country. Imagine if there were less teams? It would do nothing but improve the actual product on the floor.

That being said, no city wants to lose their team. No one will be volunteering.

There are always candidates though, starting with teams like the New Orleans Hornets, Charlotte Bobcats and Sacramento Kings. No one yearns to see New Orleans go. For all of their problems supporting a team (you know it’s bad when I talk to the players, and even they say the fans need to get better), it’s still a city in re-growth, and moving out would signify failure and the NBA giving up. From a public relations standpoint, not the greatest move. Charlotte has Michael Jordan, so the chances anyone willingly shuts them down are very small.

Tyreke Evans. DeMarcus Cousins. Chris Paul. All of them stars or potential stars. If contraction were to happen, their teams would be near the top of the list…meaning they would be on their way to Indiana or New Jersey or the Clippers or Houston or a number of other teams.

If it were up to you, would you contract? If you would, how many teams? Two? Four? More than that?

What do you want to see happen?

