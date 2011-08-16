The NBA And The Contraction Game

It feels weird to talk contraction. We’re programmed to believe the NBA, and sports in general, grow as time passes. They make more money, and expand to new cities. That’s the way it’s always been. Contraction is a sign of weakness, that you’ve failed, that you overextended your boundaries and didn’t meet expectations. But with so many teams reportedly losing money, Stern and the NBA are seriously thinking about contraction.
In an ESPN.com podcast, and in a piece written by CBSSports.com, the commish said:
[Contraction] is not a subject that we’re against. In fact, when you talk about revenue sharing, a number of teams have said that if you have a team that is perpetually going to be a recipient, aren’t you better off with the ability to buy them in? Because between the revenue sharing and the split of international and the TV money, we could almost buy them in with their own money.
The players actually have been heard to suggest that as well, which was interesting because that means they are suggesting that we eliminate 30 jobs, or the potential for 30 jobs. So we’ve said to the players, you know, ‘Give us the right to contract, let’s agree upon what the basis will be. Let’s make this deal and then let’s continue to look at that subject.’
Since Stern took over in 1984, he’s given the league stability, and the opportunities to bring in expansion clubs in places like Orlando, Toronto and even Vancouver. The league has grown, not just because of the star power that saved it in the ’80s and then blew it up in the ’90s, but also because of the league’s insistence on making this a global game. But realistically, contraction might do everyone some good.
We toyed with the idea yesterday, holding a Dime mock draft in which eight of our writers picked a full 15-man roster. Now obviously, no one wants to go back to just eight teams, but it showed the difference in talent. Some of the league’s best teams of all-time will never be duplicated as long as we have the greatest players spread out across the country. Imagine if there were less teams? It would do nothing but improve the actual product on the floor.
That being said, no city wants to lose their team. No one will be volunteering.
There are always candidates though, starting with teams like the New Orleans Hornets, Charlotte Bobcats and Sacramento Kings. No one yearns to see New Orleans go. For all of their problems supporting a team (you know it’s bad when I talk to the players, and even they say the fans need to get better), it’s still a city in re-growth, and moving out would signify failure and the NBA giving up. From a public relations standpoint, not the greatest move. Charlotte has Michael Jordan, so the chances anyone willingly shuts them down are very small.
Tyreke Evans. DeMarcus Cousins. Chris Paul. All of them stars or potential stars. If contraction were to happen, their teams would be near the top of the list…meaning they would be on their way to Indiana or New Jersey or the Clippers or Houston or a number of other teams.
If it were up to you, would you contract? If you would, how many teams? Two? Four? More than that?
What do you want to see happen?
if the league was to loose a team, how would they go about reallocating the players? do they just become free agents and loose whatever contract they are currently under or do they keep their contracts and just get sent to another team?
I’m definitely not in favor of contraction, it’s bad for the brand. But at the same time, the talent has become diluted overall and concentrated in a few areas.
I’m all for contraction, only if they expand upon the D-League and let their players get paid a little more.
Maybe just two teams, Nets and Cavaliers.
There are a few teams that could use contraction or relocation. 1) The Clippers need to get out of LA and move to a city desperate for a team (eg: OKC). 2) New Orleans Hornets, the Timberwolves, Cavaliers and Nets really do not need to be in the NBA. Minnesota is a football/baseball town, same with Cleveland and the Hornets are playing second string to the Saints.
Contraction is the answer. Eliminate 3 teams from each conference. Establish 3 divisions of 4 teams for each conference. Each team plays division rivals 4 times, conference rivals 3 times, and teams from the other division 2 times. It all adds up to a sixty-game season. No more endless amounts of ‘Sacramento vs. Toronto’ or ‘Washington vs. New Jersey’. No more seemingly-endless 82-game seasons where the players are worn out or injured right before the playoffs start.
I know what the standard response is: ‘You can’t cut that many games or teams, because too much revenue will be lost.’ But the truth is that in spite of a rise in popularity this last season, public interest in NBA has been on a consistent decline for over a decade, and this is because of dilution- too many teams nobody cares about and too, too many games between mediocre teams. Put a superior product out on the court, and public interest will increase again, making up for the lost revenue of the shorter season.
It’ll never happen, but it SHOULD.
take away 6 teams….Nets,bobcats,timberwolves,hornets,bucks,n raptors …if u take them 6teams u cant make a championship roster so whats the point of them….make each team play each other 3x ..which would take away back to back nights 69games….only the top 8teams make the playoffs which would make the regular season more important
i was always in favor of less games… reason why football is so popular… u dedicate 2 days to just one sport you will have fans not only follow just their team but make a day out of watching the whole sport…
@everyone mentioning contracting the Nets. Youre all retarded. Theyre moving to brooklyn and will become more profitable than just about any other team if Prokorov is the Russian Mark Cuban like hes billed instead of being Donald Sterling (whose team still turns a profit somehow, just not as muh as they could being in LA.)
just eliminate 2 teams…the two lowest revenue genearating teams..split rev for abc and tnt games. nba will have an even 28 teams. 14 in each conference…keep east and west format and 14 teams to dvide up east south and north/central(mid west) southwest, northwest and west. move clips back to san diego or aneheim. if sacto really wants to move..move em to seattle.they will support a team if they get an arena! i do understand the vegas factor..if lord sterns says no fine! the million dollar question is what to do with toronto. right now from a macro the exchange rate is not the issue. no one wants to play there though?
the NBA is currently in too many markets.
I’ve said this repeatedly on this board. too many 2nd class cities have a pro ball team that they cannot support.
the NBA barely makes money from the fans, so who cares about them anyway. 41 home games is not enough to cover the players salaries — in case you all dumb asses didnt know that.
owner revenue comes from corporate sponsorships and tv money. and so many markets just do have it to support a team for 20-30yrs.
building all these new arenas with luxury suites that they cant sell. fans cant afford 41 (or even a half pkg of 20) home games at the cost of $5500 to rent a suite for a Tuesday night. and so many cities dont have american express or bank of america knocking down their door to get in to see the Wolves play the Cavs.
contraction MIGHT be a possible solution.
its not a bad idea. think, 25yrs ago, the Heat, Hornets, Raptors and Grizzlies didnt even exist—and you know what, the NBA was just fine. it still thrived.
at a minimum with contraction, 2 teams from each conference would have to be removed (4 teams total to begin). I dunno which 4 and I barely even care; especially if the traditionally teams stay in tact (ie..celts, lakers, sixers, knicks etc).
Does the city of LA really need 2 pro teams?
Does the city of NY really need 2 pro teams?…in the same conference? at least in baseball NY is smart enough to have the Mets/Yanks in separate leagues (and yes, I know the structure is built differently. Im just saying).
if contraction happened, imagine having an expansion draft. guys like kevin love and deron williams could be had by playoff teams who win another draft lottery. hahahaha. imagine the possibilities.
no Clippers, due to contraction, and then Blake Griffin ends up on the Thunder due to an expansion draft! hahaha. i love it.
@Heckler – yes, LA and NYC should have 2 teams each. They are the 2 cities most associated w/ ball and can support them, the Clippers just need an owner that’s not a complete dirtbag and isn’t cheap as hell and they’d be huge too.
Contraction is a possible solution. I also like the relocation solution…the hornets or clippers or kings to seattle?
Relocation and smart franchise placement are the answers.
I hate the idea of contraction, IMO there IS enough talent to go around. There will always be teams that are worse than other teams… even if they just had New York and Los Angeles, one of em would finish with a losing record.
I like having a lot of teams and having underdog teams that aren’t as successful… if every team was a powerhouse it would be boring as hell.
Awful teams run by terrible owners & GM’s are what makes teams be perennial losers… there IS enough talent to go round.
Look at Minnesota, they have a STACKED team of blue chip prospects whose careers they have or are in the process of ruining.
We have teams who passed on Isaiah Thomas for most of the 2nd round so they could take ‘international talent’ they’d never seen play. They are idiots, there is enough talent to go round.
Clippers, Hornets, Nets and Kings need to be relocated going to Kansas, Seattle and two other researched viable and sustainable options.
Contraction is good in the case of the NBA. Because the salaries have gotten out of hand.
I would also like in see certain teams moved. St. Louis needs to have a team. the state loves basketball, alballgh Baseball may be the number one sport.
And why are we talking about contracting the Bobcats, how about the Cavaliers? Cleveland doesn’t need a team.
LMAO to all the fools who said Nets needs to be contracted. You people don’t know what you’re talking about. They have the richest owner in NBA in Mikhail Prokhrov, he’s shown in the past that he’s willing to spend money on his teams to improve(see CSKA Moscow). Add the fact that they’ll be playing at the first billion dollar arena in BROOKLYN next year. Now tell me how are they not going to profit??? You guys are mad retarded to even put Nets in the same situation as Minnesota.
New York and L.A. have two teams each? Seriously. When did this happen?
cosign noypi
Why on earth would David Stern contract the Nets who has been recently sold to the NBA’s first foreign owner? Contracting the Nets would go against Stern’s idea of globalization. This Prokorov guy is planning on becoming Russia’s next Prime minister, so if I’m David Stern I wouldn’t dare to get on his bad side.
BTW, the Nets are already moving to Brooklyn. That place is dying for a pro sports team since the Dodgers left the town so I’m pretty sure they’ll have more support compare to jersey.
Cleveland doesn’t need a team? They’ve consistently been in the top 5 for attendance the last 5 years and top 10 for the last 8.
That comment just reeks of straight up hater-ism.
Pray tell, why doesn’t Cleveland need a team but St. Louis do?
@iCar
You act as if Lebron wasn’t the reason for their attendance ratings you idiot.
Without Lebron or a good team their attendance will fall back to the days of pre-Lebron. 2002-2003 they were DEAD LAST in attendance.
A good sports town like Chicago will still support their teams even when they suck or are mediocre. The bulls didn’t have a all-star player after MJ/Pippen left until Derrick Rose got here in 2008. Yet still they were top 10 in attendance.
So hell no, Cleveland doesn’t deserve to have a team. Especially after the way the owner acted when Lebron left. I doubt they’ll ever be able to attract any more real talent the same way the Bulls couldn’t after they flucked over Jordan/Pippen/Rodman/PJackson.
Call me crazy but doesn’t Atlanta have extremely poor attendance? Just because they are decent now doesn’t mean they will be that way forever.
Six Teams
Atlanta
Washington
Sacramento
Charlotte
New Orleans
Minnesota
If it came down to it, I’d consider eliminating one of the California ones, Memphis and Minny. Getting rid of three teams seems enough to me. Or throw in, say, the Bucks and relocate one of those franchises.
Ok ok
Eliminate these NBA teams: Cleveland, Minnisota, Sacramento, and Milwaukee. Move those players to other teams who need the talent to improv their rosters. (This will help to elevate the level of competition among teams and make the league more exciting.)
Relocate the Clippers to St. Louis, or maybe Seattle and rename them the Sonics. (Helps in bringing back a popular team or starting an expansion team in a new arena, and seperating two teams and giving one a home.)
Establish a salary cap and balance the revenue between owners and players already, and stop throwing large amounts of money at unproven talent.
(Yea I know, easier said than done… but we can all dream.)
Chicagorilla went out and got himself a whole can of internet courage this morning.
You use the Bulls as an example of a city that should always have a team and then go and use them again to justify your reasoning as to why Cleveland shouldn’t have a team.
You shrewdly made an idiotic comment in your reply where you called me an idiot. As if to subtly comment on society’s ‘throwing stones in glass houses’ approach to internet discussions. Nice… artistic too.
They were dead last in attendance for one year, you act as if they were dead last every year. Your summary that the attendance was because of Lebron is right, but that doesn’t mean that attendance will automatically drop to last again. Thats just you guessing, again I ask you; where is the evidence that St. Louis will make a better NBA home than a team that has been in the top 10 for attendance for the last 8 years (The reason why they were in the top 10 is irrelevant, it still shows they are more than willing to support a successful team)?
Or did you not answer and resorted to keyboard warrior-ism because you don’t have an answer?
contract New Orleans-no owner, Memphis-owner wants out-just don’t draw that well., clippers-just a bad franchise!, Milwaukee-small market-low attendance! move Sacramento to Anaheim and Indiana to Vancouver. Indiana hasn’t had good attendance for a long time!
Contraction is a smart move if it is accompanied by a legit AAA farm circuit with each remaining team uniquly connected to one minor league team. D-league on steroids. We might actually watch if some of the tweener new guys get a chance to develop in game situations rather than just picking up a few minutes per game in the Show. Cut the rosters, too. Nobody needs 14 guys (including two wtih somewhat questionable injuries which allow them to practice but not suit up for games) when a smart rotation is 8. The value of player development to a franchise offsets operational losses from modest AAA ticket sales. There are lots of great things about the NBA, so keep the automatic 1st round draft rookie contracts and keep the sliding league minimun. Stay out of the player endorsement deals. Remind us that the NBA is fan-tastic.