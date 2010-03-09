The NBA Continues To Dominate Social Media

Two weeks ago, I went to the “2010 @thenyknicks Tweet Up,” a pioneering event held at Madison Square Garden with some of the industry’s biggest names. Jack Dorsey (Creator, Co-founder & Chairman of Twitter), Amy Martin (Founder of Digital Royalty) and Jim DeLorenzo (VP of Octagon Digital), among others, were in the house to talk about the future of fan-brand engagement. Today, the NBA proved just how dominant they have become as a brand, surpassing two million fans on Facebook – an unprecedented number for a sports league on the social networking site. And here’s why.

If you’re not a fan of the official NBA page on Facebook, then you’re definitely part of the minority. Altogether, the official NBA page, all 30 NBA team pages and individual NBA player pages have accumulated more than 16.5 million fans across Facebook, just showing you how insanely popular the sport has become. As the No. 1 sports league on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, with the most fans, followers, and videos viewed on each, respectively, any social networking medium you choose you can get your fix. And the more I think about it, the more it blows my mind.

The adoption of new technology is one of the hardest pills to get people to swallow. But for those that figure it out, the results are amazing. Since July 2009, the NBA page on Facebook has received more than one million new fans. (At the time, they were the first sports league to eclipse the one million fan mark.) And during this season, with exclusive original content you can’t find anywhere else, the page has generated nearly 500 million status update impressions and more than six million video views. To put it plainly, they’re everywhere.

From discussions over who the best player is, to behind the scenes of NBA All-Star Weekend, the League has brought you closer to the action, faster to the content and more interaction than any other company of their size. You think Bill Gates is updating his status this much? I don’t think so.

As a way of thanking fans for surpassing this tremendous milestone, the NBA Facebook page has begun to launch a series of personalized video messages from NBA stars such as Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard, Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay. Pretty cool if you’re Dimitrios Mousouroulis (fan #385) or Dianne Perez (fan #1,885,410) and you get a special shout out. Who knows, you could be next.

Also, the NBA is celebrating the occasion by recognizing a fan with a special gift package, which will include tickets to an upcoming game, an autographed jersey from an NBA star and a gift certificate to the NBA Store. Not bad if you ask me.

One interesting parting note is from the Tweet Up. I forget who it was, but someone said that “social media will play a role in landing talent.” While at first I didn’t see how that this could happen, after seeing the reach that the NBA has to the world, that fact is kind of hard to deny. Social media is here to stay folks, and it’s only going to get bigger and better from here.

What do you think?

