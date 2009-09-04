The NBA cracks down on Twitter; Allen Iverson to the Grizzlies?

From the best (Shaq) to the worst (Russell Westbrook) on down to the weird (Stephon Marbury), NBA players who partake in Twitter are about to get put on blast. David Stern told Yahoo! Sports yesterday that he’s about to issue some restrictions on players using Twitter and other social media, similar to what the NFL has done. “You want to make sure that pop culture doesn’t intrude on what brought us here, which is the game, and that we show the right respect for the game,” Stern said. “We just need to make sure when it’s OK to Tweet and when it’s not OK to Tweet so it at least focuses around the game. It would look unusual for a guy sitting on the bench to pick up his cell phone, and I think we can agree that he probably shouldn’t be writing e-mails. It’s not about Twitter; it’s about the line of communication. That’s what we’re focusing on.” … If you watched the WNBA All-Star Game (stop laughing), Swin Cash was on Twitter during the game, and having other players use her mobile when she wasn’t on the bench. Granted, the WNBA needs all the help they can get as far as marketing, but would Stern be OK with something like that in the NBA All-Star Game? Provided it’s somebody who’s actually funny, like Shaq or Chris Bosh or Gilbert Arenas, that could be pretty cool … (Question: If Allen Iverson is the guy you’d pinpoint if you wanted to blame the dress code on one player, would J.R. Smith or Michael Beasley take the blame for getting Stern involved in this Twitter business?) … Speaking of A.I., the Grizzlies are the new front-runner for his services, ahead of the Bobcats. Memphis has offered a one-year deal, and Iverson is reportedly going to decide on it today. In the meantime, Memphis is working out a cast of second-rate PG’s who are either too old, too inexperienced, too gunner-ish, or just not that good … If Iverson does end up with the Grizzlies and you’re coaching that team, where would you put him? Is he starting at point guard over Mike Conley? Starting at the two while O.J. Mayo plays the point? Or coming off the bench as a scoring combo guard? … Bruce Bowen announced his retirement. We’ve already been over the Hall of Fame question with Bowen, and most can agree he’s not quite on that level, but with three championships, eight All-Defensive Team selections, and a couple second-place finishes in DPOY voting, he’s at least worth getting his number retired by the Spurs, right? … In yesterday’s Bowen post, reader mtindore520 made a great point that the Lakers need to do the right thing and retire #21 for Michael Cooper. Which players in your team’s history deserve to have their number in the rafters? … The other day in Smack, we talked about the Warriors being a sleeper to watch in the West. In the East, Dime’s Gerald Narciso says to look out for the Nets. We’ve seen this before: Jersey wasn’t expected to do anything last year and fell just a few games short of the playoffs. While they’ve since lost Vince Carter, they’ve still got Devin Harris, Brook Lopez is one year better and more confident, Yi Jianlian and Terrence Williams have been getting rave reviews all summer, and Courtney Lee is gonna have a rhinosaurus-sized chip on his shoulder trying to make the Magic look bad for trading him … Stat lines from yesterday’s FIBA Americas tournament: Luis Scola dropped 25 points and 12 boards for Argentina in a win over Puerto Rico; Andy Rautins scored 23 as Canada beat Panama; Leandro Barbosa got the day off, but Brazil still 20-pieced Uruguay while Anderson Varejao posted 14 points, 10 boards and six blocks; and Francisco Garcia sat out the Dominican Republic’s win over Mexico, but Luis Flores led the way for DR with 18 points … So it turns out Dirk Nowitzki‘s reality-show-star-in-training former fiancee isn’t pregnant after all. Damn. We were kind of hoping for a scenario where Dirk and homegirl ended up screaming at each other on an episode of “Maury” while waiting for the DNA test … Did you see the Oregon/Boise State football game last night? The game itself was surprisingly one-sided and a rare defensive battle for a Pac-10/WAC matchup, but the real story happened after it was over. During the “good game”/handshake portion, Boise State DL Byron Hout ran up on Oregon RB LaGarrette Blount, talking some sh*t and popping Blount on the shoulder pads. So Blount promptly walked over to Hout and punched him in the face, dropping him with a right cross. (Hout melted to the ground just like Mr. “You mad ’cause I’m stylin’ on you.”) … All hell broke loose after that, including a near-brawl, and Blount getting dragged off the field literally kicking and screaming in a scene that looked too much like Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson getting dragged out of the Palace in ’04. No word yet on punishments, but you gotta think Blount will be suspended for a long time. As for Hout, his punishment was taking a one-hitter-quitter on national TV … We’re out like Daddy Dirk Care …

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.